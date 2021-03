緬甸軍方殺紅眼至少250死　15歲少年正撤退卻「臉部中槍」亡

Yangon;

Maung Aung Kaung Htet, a 15-year-old Ninth-grade student, was shot in the face on March 20 in Shwepyithar East Road, Thaketa Township, and died on March 21.



