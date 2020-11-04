　
拜登在威斯康辛州「贏0.3％」暫時領先！　可望再奪10張選舉人票

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國總統大選陷入膠著，各地開票程序持續進行中。根據CNN等外媒報導，關鍵戰場威斯康辛州已經清點完89％以上選票，民主黨候選人拜登獲得49.3%選票，勝過現任總統川普的49%，以0.3％優勢暫時領先。

▲▼ 美國民主黨總統候選人拜登。（圖／路透）

▲美國民主黨總統候選人拜登。（圖／路透）

The Capital Times評論編輯歐博恩（Jessie Opoien）稍早表示，一旦雙方選票過於接近，差距在1個百分點之內，候選人可以要求重新計票，但必須自行支付重新清點票數的費用，並無自動重新計票的機制。她也提到，在大部分情況下，要求重新計票的候選人必須支付相關費用，除非2人差距小於0.25％。

更多【美國總統大選】相關新聞請點此

聽Podcast掌握美選及國際局勢

 

