快訊／芝加哥葬儀社槍擊「至少16人中彈」！　多人驚慌奔逃

記者詹雅婷／編譯

美國芝加哥21日晚間7時30分一處葬儀社附近發生槍擊案，根據美國媒體CBS記者取得的消息，該起案件至少造成16人中彈，目前警方已經趕到現場，拉起封鎖線。

綜合CBS、福斯新聞報導，芝加哥奧本格雷舍姆社區（Auburn Gresham）當地晚間發生槍擊案，地點就位在一處葬儀社附近，官方現階段尚未證實確切傷亡消息。

推特帳號「Breaking911」指出，因槍案受傷的人數現階段仍無法確定，因為案發當下許多人驚慌逃竄，部分傷者直接被載去醫院接受治療。消防局發言人賴瑞蘭德福德（Larry Langford）透露，大多數緊急送醫的傷者傷勢嚴重，有人命危。

BREAKING NOW: Up to 16 people shot near 79th and Carpenter. @Chicago_Police on scene. Sources tell me some victims walked into hospitals others taken by ambulances and officers even took some victims to hospitals. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MNm1h5GeXI

CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING: At least 9 people were shot near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 79th and Carpenter streets in the South Side. The exact number was not known as many of the victims fled, or were transported by car to hospitals. #DEVELOPING