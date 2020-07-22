　
國際

快訊／芝加哥葬儀社槍擊「至少16人中彈」！　多人驚慌奔逃

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者詹雅婷／編譯

美國芝加哥21日晚間7時30分一處葬儀社附近發生槍擊案，根據美國媒體CBS記者取得的消息，該起案件至少造成16人中彈，目前警方已經趕到現場，拉起封鎖線。

綜合CBS、福斯新聞報導，芝加哥奧本格雷舍姆社區（Auburn Gresham）當地晚間發生槍擊案，地點就位在一處葬儀社附近，官方現階段尚未證實確切傷亡消息。

推特帳號「Breaking911」指出，因槍案受傷的人數現階段仍無法確定，因為案發當下許多人驚慌逃竄，部分傷者直接被載去醫院接受治療。消防局發言人賴瑞蘭德福德（Larry Langford）透露，大多數緊急送醫的傷者傷勢嚴重，有人命危。

快訊／芝加哥葬儀社槍擊「至少16人中彈」！　多人驚慌奔逃

美國總統川普自4月取消防疫簡報至今近3個月，終於在美東時間周二（21日）重啟，他出席時仍未戴口罩，表示疫情「轉好前會先更嚴重」，並呼籲民眾應戴好口罩避免感染。

槍擊芝加哥美國北美要聞

