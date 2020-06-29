　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】單膝下跪反種族歧視　英文怎麼說？

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

▲▼奧克拉荷馬州警察在示威民眾面前單膝下跪。（圖／路透）

▲ 奧克拉荷馬州警察在示威民眾面前單膝下跪。（圖／路透）

文／Buffy Kao

美國明尼蘇達州5月底發生了非裔男子佛洛依德（George Floyd）遭警察押頸致死的案件，促成Black Lives Matter（黑人的命也是命）維權運動。不僅民眾上街遊行抗議，Google、IBM和可口可樂等企業也透過不再使用「Blacklist」一詞、停止開發人臉辨識技術和不在社群媒體上投放廣告來聲援，今天就來看看國外的媒體如何談論這件事以及相關的多益英文吧！

單膝下跪 taking the knee

請繼續往下閱讀...

The NFL, which for the past four years has condemned players “taking the knee” to the national anthem in protest at racist killings, now acknowledges it was wrong.
（國家美式橄欖球聯盟過去四年都譴責在播放國歌時單膝下跪以表達對種族屠殺抗議的選手，如今承認他們錯了。）

● condemn (v.) 譴責；責備

注意發音時不發字尾的n音。英文發音規則裡，字尾「-mn」時通常只發m的音，不過在名詞變化時卻要發出來，因為形成了一個獨立音節。condemnation，從原本con-demn兩個音節變成con-dem-na-tion四個音節，n加上後面的a之後變成一個獨立音節，此時n便需要發出音來，這樣的變化在英文中非常常見。

形容詞的變化則是condemnatory，同樣「-na-」為一音節，「-ory」是常見形容詞字尾，這裡變成五個音節con-dem-na-to-ry。

● acknowledge (v.) 承認

knowledge是知識的意思，來自於know的變化，這裡在前面加上「ac-」變成了另一個動詞變化，意思也稍微有了改變。「ac-」這個字首有「toward」朝向的意思，來自於「ad-」的變化。大家可以這樣記，面向事實（知識），因此有承認的意思。

老師一直強調可以善用一點字根字首的小技巧，讓記單字變成一件較為輕鬆的事情，而非死記硬背痛苦的事情。

群眾抗議 mass protests

From nationwide mass protests to a new national conversation about statues and history, from footballers and politicians taking the knee, to Yorkshire Tea telling a critic of Black Lives Matter “Please don’t buy our tea again”, public life seems irrevocably changed.
（從全國性的群眾抗議到一個嶄新的國家對話談論雕像和歷史，從美式足球員及政治家下跪，到約克郡茶公司告訴社運批評者黑人的命也是命，要求他們「不要再飲用他們的產品」，大眾生活已經無法挽回地改變了。）

● mass protests (n.) 群眾抗議

這是個複合名詞，mass作名詞有大量的意思，如常見的mass production指的是量產。massive是它的形容詞變化，在字尾加上「-sive」改變詞性。

protest這個字在此次的事件中是重點單字，動詞名詞同型，意思為抗議，protester則是它另一個名詞變化，「-er」字尾指的是人，因此可以判斷這個單字的意思是抗議者。當動詞時則需要加上against這個介系詞，表達抗議……事情。

● irrevocably (adv.) 不可改變地

irrevocably來自於形容詞revocable。「ir-」字首是否定的意思，來自於「in-」這個否定字首，後面若是雙唇音m、b、p，則必須要隨之改變，變成「im-」。若是r的話要改成「ir-」，接l則必須要改成「il-」，如illegal。

irrevocably的副詞是去e加上y的變化，注意不用再重複l，從「-ble」變化成「-bly」就可以了。

現象 phenomenon

Volatility and polarization are expressions of the same phenomenon: the detachment of politics from its traditional social moorings.
（動盪變化和極端化表達同樣的現象：政治從傳統的社會停滯意義分離開來。）

● volatility (n.) 動盪變化

它來自於形容詞volatile，通常「-ile」字尾的形容詞，名詞變化都是「-ility」，如versatile多才多藝的，變成名詞versatility。

● polarization (n.) 極端化

來自於動詞polarize，「-ize」字尾是動詞的字尾，名詞變化「-ization」，也算是常見的詞性字尾變化。

polarization可以從polar來記，polar來自於名詞pole，pole的意思是「極點」，比如north pole是北極（Arctic），south pole則是南極（Antarctica），polar便是它的形容詞變化，如polar bear就是北極熊的英文。

● phenomenon (n.) 現象

這是個不規則變化的名詞，單數phenomenon，複數變化phenomena。而phenomenal是它的形容詞變化，意思是傑出的、非凡的。

【多益模擬試題】

June 29th, 2019
Dear Mr. Lincoln
We are very sorry to hear that you have been experiencing problems with your new laptop.
While we do ask that our customers contact their dealer in the event of a problem, we recognize that, in your case, it would be impossible. Therefore, if you will carefully package the unit in its original carton and send it to us, our "doctors" will put it through an examination to determine the source of the problem.
If the problem turns out to be a minor adjustment, we shall make the repair and be sure to return the laptop to you within thirty days. If our determination is that the unit is defective, we will send you an immediate replacement.
Again, we are very sorry that you experienced this difficulty and wish to thank you for your patience and for purchasing our products.
Sincerely,
Dennis Sayles
Green House Technology

1. If Mr. Lincoln sends his laptop on July 1st, when will Mr. Lincoln receive it by?
(A) July 28
(B) July 13
(C) July 30
(D) August 1

2. If the laptop has defects, what will Green House Technology do?
(A) Bringing it to a doctor
(B) Replacing it with new unit
(C) Contacting the dealer
(D) Purchasing a new laptop

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。這題問「如果Mr. Lincoln在7/1寄出他的筆電，最晚何時可以收到回覆的包裹？」在第三段裡談到「如果問題只是需要細微調整的話，我們將會確保於30天內修理好後並寄回給您。」因此應該選(C)。

2. 正解為(B)。這題問「如果電腦有瑕疵，綠屋科技公司會做什麼？」第三段同樣提到「如果我們的判定是電腦本身有瑕疵，那麼我們會立即寄回一個替代品。」因此要選(B)。這題考的是replace的動詞和名詞變化，原文用字尾加上「-ment」的名詞變化，選項則使用動詞replace，都是表達代替的意思。

延伸閱讀》罷免潮來了？英文該用recall或remove？

ET快訊
玩澎湖3天2夜噴1萬5　她嚇壞「離島貴爆」：都能跟團出國了！
快訊／國民黨攔不住！　監察院人事同意權案7/17投票
威力彩頭獎11億！下注前喝冰水…4星座財運爆棚
快訊／協助掩飾潤寅詐貸　調查官涉收賄500萬元遭約談
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

安心旅遊將上路　高公局1968APP「人潮警示」功能即日起下架

台南歸仁區及仁德區1580戶　30日上午9時起停水7.5小時

【英語多益通】單膝下跪反種族歧視　英文怎麼說？

微波不到1分鐘！喜相逢「炸出整片銀河」　她現場直擊傻眼：收屍痛苦啊

75元只接到1/3！零錢空降老滷鍋　老闆下秒舉動笑翻網：原來是許願池啊

可以買車票！統聯客運收實體三倍券　加碼滿額最多再回饋100元

太平山國家森林遊樂區7-8月凌晨4時開園　每周六提早至2時30分開園

駁二人潮暴增3倍！高雄7大文化園區「平日免票、假日優惠票」

去接愛貓卻見「桌上放金紙」她心急衝入！　網一看誤會大了：以為大百壽金

動保處衝兩間咖啡店「接走4浣熊」　老闆道歉：飼養問題不知問誰

海鮮控你能忍？鮮蚵讓你並蹦叫　40片大碗厚切生魚片只要200元

男子看錯標價直接憤怒條讀滿　為30元爆嗆店員：你算人嗎？

瘦子「在家裸上半身」迎接外送員　想要簽名..沒筆就直接關門XDD

四葉草唱原創《老公公老婆婆》送家人　阿嬤聽到了：會流眼淚，想到阿公

火箭少女101《眉飛色舞》動作超洗腦　吳宣儀.楊超越滑輪狂摔：為舞台拚了

范植偉發福「最近過得很仙」　 工作談稀稀落落..先轉戰直播界

兩人愛情長跑12年終於結婚！ 閨蜜嫁給好兄弟讓他感動爆淚

一顆洋蔥完成超大盤宵夜首選！DIY簡單金黃洋蔥圈咬下超酥脆

萌柴陪爸吃飯毛掌放手臂想討食　小眼睛直盯超無辜...網：太可愛

華裔女大生遭拖行踹頭全被錄！　加國女警冷嗆：妳這蠢貨別演了

安心旅遊將上路　高公局1968APP「人潮警示」功能即日起下架

台南歸仁區及仁德區1580戶　30日上午9時起停水7.5小時

【英語多益通】單膝下跪反種族歧視　英文怎麼說？

微波不到1分鐘！喜相逢「炸出整片銀河」　她現場直擊傻眼：收屍痛苦啊

75元只接到1/3！零錢空降老滷鍋　老闆下秒舉動笑翻網：原來是許願池啊

可以買車票！統聯客運收實體三倍券　加碼滿額最多再回饋100元

太平山國家森林遊樂區7-8月凌晨4時開園　每周六提早至2時30分開園

駁二人潮暴增3倍！高雄7大文化園區「平日免票、假日優惠票」

去接愛貓卻見「桌上放金紙」她心急衝入！　網一看誤會大了：以為大百壽金

動保處衝兩間咖啡店「接走4浣熊」　老闆道歉：飼養問題不知問誰

【廣編】2020真正省電王！Panasonic空調唯一首選　解救夏季吃電危機

期待大專扳倒職棒二軍　鄧蒔陽要求態度

中職／統一獅美國日紀念T　內野進場球迷限量贈送

ET民調》蔡詩萍／後蔡英文時期　政治人物流變更快！

日本狂賣2百萬個！PABLO「原味起司雪派」登台了　濃郁起司尬杏桃醬太邪惡

籃網汀威迪想印「萬億美金」在背後　庫班自信NBA復賽不會搞砸

2020首屆縱谷鄉鎮長盃暨農特產嘉年華會　7月11日登場

即將退稅！財政部明日將退稅351億元　221萬戶即將受惠

安心旅遊將上路　高公局1968APP「人潮警示」功能即日起下架

共軍7/1「西沙群島海域」進行軍事訓練　連續5日禁船舶航行

台北短髮妹酒醉回家！保全電梯內壞壞「揮手離開」…她清醒怒告

生活熱門新聞

八仙塵爆5年了！空姐「9年初戀」情滅

外送平台訂餐等2.5小時晚餐變宵夜　她打給餐廳更火大

南下告白「載滿地獄花海」...女生狠甩！

網友控咖啡館店員用腳踢浣熊　負責人怒提告

賣麵「淨賺8萬」爽牽C180…內行噓爆

違規左轉遭攔下！她拿出一疊證明　萬人淚崩

騎機車躲太陽　5項違規一次看懂

跑腿月賺5.4萬！倒垃圾、扮親友全都來

咖啡館負責人認了「放狗咬小浣熊」！

咖啡館放狗咬浣熊影片曝！網怒轟：還是人嗎？

3縣市大雨特報！全台連4天防午後大雨　水氣最多時間曝

親戚是警察！住1500萬透天開BMW

水煮餐賣很貴　老饕揭關鍵成本

她坐遊覽車就頭暈「車內味道真的不行」　萬人按讚

更多熱門

相關新聞

男童遭關狗籠！ 迫和700隻動物生活

男童遭關狗籠！ 迫和700隻動物生活

美國田納西州亨利縣（Henry County）警方在25日進行動物救援行動，在現場發現一名1歲半的小男童也被關在狗籠裡，旁邊甚至有3公尺的危險巨蟒。目前已逮捕男童的母親、繼父和祖父，他們將面臨多項罪刑指控。

全家28人確診　爸在父親節前1天病逝

全家28人確診　爸在父親節前1天病逝

非裔受害者父親遭「黑人的命也是命」忽視

非裔受害者父親遭「黑人的命也是命」忽視

密西西比州通過 移除州旗「藍X」

密西西比州通過 移除州旗「藍X」

美國封殺中興、華為　波頓：習近平向川普求情！

美國封殺中興、華為　波頓：習近平向川普求情！

關鍵字：

TOEIC 多益 BLM Black Lives Matter 美國 種族歧視

讀者迴響

發燒話題

許崑源 金正恩 颱風即時 吳朋奉 羅志祥 王令麟 停班停課 新冠肺炎 捷運環狀線 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 劉真 唇筆 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 安新建經

熱門新聞

八仙塵爆5年了！空姐「9年初戀」情滅

結婚5年…蕾媽認了「後悔嫁給宥勝」！

離婚庾澄慶11年！伊能靜盼18歲兒：要像爸爸，別像我

弟弟賣AV片打工…驚見「親姊出道作」擺店裡！

鱷魚變骷髏！解剖一看好心酸

《超偶》男友「指縫間藏陳芳語」手機調情羞爆！

外送平台訂餐等2.5小時晚餐變宵夜　她打給餐廳更火大

浪汪翻垃圾　她叫菜市場名尷尬了

南下告白「載滿地獄花海」...女生狠甩！

豪門艷妻被冷落偷情司機！「右手掌、2小腿全被砍斷」

隔壁辦喪事！一家全額付款退房...酸民神邏輯

土豪被甩　怒po萌奶女神素顏照

孫生爆「等女友」衝突片！長髮妹是「極巨版黃捷」

女兼3份工偷「住家權狀」借貸600萬　爸痛心提告

他居家上班「卻愛上與哥哥女友激戰」差點被抓包還繼續

更多

最夯影音

更多
海鮮控你能忍？鮮蚵讓你並蹦叫　40片大碗厚切生魚片只要200元

海鮮控你能忍？鮮蚵讓你並蹦叫　40片大碗厚切生魚片只要200元
男子看錯標價直接憤怒條讀滿　為30元爆嗆店員：你算人嗎？

男子看錯標價直接憤怒條讀滿　為30元爆嗆店員：你算人嗎？

瘦子「在家裸上半身」迎接外送員　想要簽名..沒筆就直接關門XDD

瘦子「在家裸上半身」迎接外送員　想要簽名..沒筆就直接關門XDD

四葉草唱原創《老公公老婆婆》送家人　阿嬤聽到了：會流眼淚，想到阿公

四葉草唱原創《老公公老婆婆》送家人　阿嬤聽到了：會流眼淚，想到阿公

火箭少女101《眉飛色舞》動作超洗腦　吳宣儀.楊超越滑輪狂摔：為舞台拚了

火箭少女101《眉飛色舞》動作超洗腦　吳宣儀.楊超越滑輪狂摔：為舞台拚了

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

即日至6/30邀請小朋友畫出與得意狗相處的快樂時光。得獎送東森購物萬元提貨券!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面