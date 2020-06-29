【英語多益通】單膝下跪反種族歧視　英文怎麼說？

▲ 奧克拉荷馬州警察在示威民眾面前單膝下跪。（圖／路透）

文／Buffy Kao

美國明尼蘇達州5月底發生了非裔男子佛洛依德（George Floyd）遭警察押頸致死的案件，促成Black Lives Matter（黑人的命也是命）維權運動。不僅民眾上街遊行抗議，Google、IBM和可口可樂等企業也透過不再使用「Blacklist」一詞、停止開發人臉辨識技術和不在社群媒體上投放廣告來聲援，今天就來看看國外的媒體如何談論這件事以及相關的多益英文吧！

單膝下跪 taking the knee

The NFL, which for the past four years has condemned players “ taking the knee ” to the national anthem in protest at racist killings, now acknowledges it was wrong.

（國家美式橄欖球聯盟過去四年都譴責在播放國歌時單膝下跪以表達對種族屠殺抗議的選手，如今承認他們錯了。）

● condemn (v.) 譴責；責備

注意發音時不發字尾的n音。英文發音規則裡，字尾「-mn」時通常只發m的音，不過在名詞變化時卻要發出來，因為形成了一個獨立音節。condemnation，從原本con-demn兩個音節變成con-dem-na-tion四個音節，n加上後面的a之後變成一個獨立音節，此時n便需要發出音來，這樣的變化在英文中非常常見。

形容詞的變化則是condemnatory，同樣「-na-」為一音節，「-ory」是常見形容詞字尾，這裡變成五個音節con-dem-na-to-ry。

● acknowledge (v.) 承認

knowledge是知識的意思，來自於know的變化，這裡在前面加上「ac-」變成了另一個動詞變化，意思也稍微有了改變。「ac-」這個字首有「toward」朝向的意思，來自於「ad-」的變化。大家可以這樣記，面向事實（知識），因此有承認的意思。

老師一直強調可以善用一點字根字首的小技巧，讓記單字變成一件較為輕鬆的事情，而非死記硬背痛苦的事情。

群眾抗議 mass protests

From nationwide mass protests to a new national conversation about statues and history, from footballers and politicians taking the knee, to Yorkshire Tea telling a critic of Black Lives Matter “Please don’t buy our tea again”, public life seems irrevocably changed.

（從全國性的群眾抗議到一個嶄新的國家對話談論雕像和歷史，從美式足球員及政治家下跪，到約克郡茶公司告訴社運批評者黑人的命也是命，要求他們「不要再飲用他們的產品」，大眾生活已經無法挽回地改變了。）

● mass protests (n.) 群眾抗議

這是個複合名詞，mass作名詞有大量的意思，如常見的mass production指的是量產。massive是它的形容詞變化，在字尾加上「-sive」改變詞性。

protest這個字在此次的事件中是重點單字，動詞名詞同型，意思為抗議，protester則是它另一個名詞變化，「-er」字尾指的是人，因此可以判斷這個單字的意思是抗議者。當動詞時則需要加上against這個介系詞，表達抗議……事情。

● irrevocably (adv.) 不可改變地

irrevocably來自於形容詞revocable。「ir-」字首是否定的意思，來自於「in-」這個否定字首，後面若是雙唇音m、b、p，則必須要隨之改變，變成「im-」。若是r的話要改成「ir-」，接l則必須要改成「il-」，如illegal。

irrevocably的副詞是去e加上y的變化，注意不用再重複l，從「-ble」變化成「-bly」就可以了。

現象 phenomenon

Volatility and polarization are expressions of the same phenomenon : the detachment of politics from its traditional social moorings.

（動盪變化和極端化表達同樣的現象：政治從傳統的社會停滯意義分離開來。）

● volatility (n.) 動盪變化

它來自於形容詞volatile，通常「-ile」字尾的形容詞，名詞變化都是「-ility」，如versatile多才多藝的，變成名詞versatility。

● polarization (n.) 極端化

來自於動詞polarize，「-ize」字尾是動詞的字尾，名詞變化「-ization」，也算是常見的詞性字尾變化。

polarization可以從polar來記，polar來自於名詞pole，pole的意思是「極點」，比如north pole是北極（Arctic），south pole則是南極（Antarctica），polar便是它的形容詞變化，如polar bear就是北極熊的英文。

● phenomenon (n.) 現象

這是個不規則變化的名詞，單數phenomenon，複數變化phenomena。而phenomenal是它的形容詞變化，意思是傑出的、非凡的。

【多益模擬試題】

June 29th, 2019

Dear Mr. Lincoln

We are very sorry to hear that you have been experiencing problems with your new laptop.

While we do ask that our customers contact their dealer in the event of a problem, we recognize that, in your case, it would be impossible. Therefore, if you will carefully package the unit in its original carton and send it to us, our "doctors" will put it through an examination to determine the source of the problem.

If the problem turns out to be a minor adjustment, we shall make the repair and be sure to return the laptop to you within thirty days. If our determination is that the unit is defective, we will send you an immediate replacement.

Again, we are very sorry that you experienced this difficulty and wish to thank you for your patience and for purchasing our products.

Sincerely,

Dennis Sayles

Green House Technology

1. If Mr. Lincoln sends his laptop on July 1st, when will Mr. Lincoln receive it by?

(A) July 28

(B) July 13

(C) July 30

(D) August 1

2. If the laptop has defects, what will Green House Technology do?

(A) Bringing it to a doctor

(B) Replacing it with new unit

(C) Contacting the dealer

(D) Purchasing a new laptop

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。這題問「如果Mr. Lincoln在7/1寄出他的筆電，最晚何時可以收到回覆的包裹？」在第三段裡談到「如果問題只是需要細微調整的話，我們將會確保於30天內修理好後並寄回給您。」因此應該選(C)。

2. 正解為(B)。這題問「如果電腦有瑕疵，綠屋科技公司會做什麼？」第三段同樣提到「如果我們的判定是電腦本身有瑕疵，那麼我們會立即寄回一個替代品。」因此要選(B)。這題考的是replace的動詞和名詞變化，原文用字尾加上「-ment」的名詞變化，選項則使用動詞replace，都是表達代替的意思。

