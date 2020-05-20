Google App「深色模式」正式上線！　雙平台用戶可陸續啟用

▲Google「深色模式」正式上線。（圖／翻攝自macrumors）
記者謝仁傑／綜合報導
Google手機上的App「深色模式」正式上線，更新後，用戶可透過App的設置來手動切換深色模式，不過全球的Android和iOS 13用戶在本週末前才能陸續啟用這項功能。
據外媒《9TO5Google》報導，更新後再開啟App時，程式會主動跳出是否啟用深色模式的彈出視窗。自從去年開始，iOS和Android都開始更新許多應用程式，添加深色模式，像是Apple Store、IG、WhatsApp、FB Messenger、Gmail、Google Calendar和Google Fit等，而其他像是Facebook、Google Maps仍在逐步更新中。
Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020
近年來，越來越多科技公司開始為它們的遊戲和應用程式新增省電模式，而黑色主題不但時尚，還能使設備在使用起來更加省電，且預計未來手機搭載OLED後，深色模式會成為一股主流。
