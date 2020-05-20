　
Google App「深色模式」正式上線！　雙平台用戶可陸續啟用

▲Google搜尋的深色模式。（圖／翻攝自macrumors）

▲Google「深色模式」正式上線。（圖／翻攝自macrumors）

記者謝仁傑／綜合報導

Google手機上的App「深色模式」正式上線，更新後，用戶可透過App的設置來手動切換深色模式，不過全球的Android和iOS 13用戶在本週末前才能陸續啟用這項功能。

據外媒《9TO5Google》報導，更新後再開啟App時，程式會主動跳出是否啟用深色模式的彈出視窗。自從去年開始，iOS和Android都開始更新許多應用程式，添加深色模式，像是Apple Store、IG、WhatsApp、FB Messenger、Gmail、Google Calendar和Google Fit等，而其他像是Facebook、Google Maps仍在逐步更新中。

近年來，越來越多科技公司開始為它們的遊戲和應用程式新增省電模式，而黑色主題不但時尚，還能使設備在使用起來更加省電，且預計未來手機搭載OLED後，深色模式會成為一股主流。

Google搜尋應用程式新增「深色模式」！明日起正式推出
Apple Store應用新增「深色模式」！　即日起開放版本更新
臉書電腦版改版！推出「深色模式」　速度更快、操作更簡單

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

Google搜尋應用程式新增「深色模式」！明日起正式推出

Google搜尋應用程式新增「深色模式」！明日起正式推出

根據《macrumors》報導，Google正在為其iOS和Android的Google搜尋應用程式添加深色模式支援，這項新功能將於台灣時間20日上午12:00推出。

Google深色模式黑色模式深色主題黑色主題

