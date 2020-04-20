　
海灘開放人潮大湧入！單日確診新高　「佛州白癡」登推特第一

實習記者陳妙津／綜合報導

美國佛羅里達州17日下午5點部分沙灘及公園重新開放， 在家悶壞的人潮立即湧向海灘，一時之間出現數百人在海邊游泳、慢跑、散步，還有許多人根本沒有戴上口罩，使得美國地區的推特熱搜第一名一度出現「佛州白癡」（FloridaMorons）一詞。

▲▼佛州部分海灘重新開放，大量人潮湧入，還有不少人沒戴口罩。（圖／路透）

▲▼佛州部分海灘重新開放，大量人潮湧入，還有不少人沒戴口罩。（圖／路透）

▲▼佛州部分海灘重新開放，大量人潮湧入，還有不少人沒戴口罩。（圖／路透）

據《紐約時報》報導，佛州17日通報的新增確診案例數是單日最高紀錄，累計確診病例共25,492例，死亡人數則有748人。一名在海灘上衝浪的民眾甚至告訴記者，「COVID-19不在這，我們一直在這裡玩得很開心。」

▲▼佛州部分海灘重新開放，大量人潮湧入，還有不少人沒戴口罩。（圖／路透）

這種狀況也受到美國網友抨擊，推特上一度大量出現帶有「佛州白癡」（FloridaMorons）一詞的貼文。一名網友則引述歷史事件，勸導佛州居民不要重蹈覆轍，「1918年費城結束西班牙大流感隔離措施後，決定遊行好鼓舞士氣，結果幾天後，該市的醫院病床全滿，後來更有4,500人喪生。」

