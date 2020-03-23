　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／川普宣布加州「列入重大災區」　美國已3州受疫情重創

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼美國總統川普（Donald Trump）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川普宣布加州也列入重大災區。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

新冠肺炎（COVID-19）疫情衝擊美國，總統川普最新宣布加州也列為「重大災區」。此前，紐約州、華盛頓州都被指定為重大災區，此舉可以尋求聯邦提供資源。

《洛杉磯時報》報導，川普批准加州州長紐森（Gavin Newsom）的請求，宣布加州列入重大災區（major disaster），藉此抑制新冠肺炎疫情蔓延。這個決定可以尋求緊急援助、申請失業補助等。

ET快訊
辛龍、劉真「8年甜蜜約定」失守！22日「雙雙節」病逝獨留摯愛
劉真撒手留4歲女兒　住院前寫下最後祝福「謝謝上天，讓妳來到我
基隆、新北等地大停電影響39萬戶　八堵變電所「輸電系統故障」
劉真搶救33天無效身亡！享年44歲
環保署員工參加埃及團確診！署長證實：曾上一天班接觸4人已隔離
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

澳洲跟進！聲明宣布「代表隊為2021年東奧做準備」　紐西蘭考慮抵制參賽

不斷更新／阿根廷增至266例、阿聯暫停出入境航班2周　委內瑞拉下令「禁裁員」

德國禁止公共空間「2人以上同行」　梅克爾籲公民：放棄和犧牲

2兆紓困法案闖關失敗…民主黨議員封殺　美已破3.5萬人染疫

不斷更新／加拿大「拒送運動員」如期參加東奧　加州列入重大災區

快訊／硬了！若東京奧運執意舉辦　加拿大：「拒絕送運動員參賽」　

台灣作家評梅克爾居家隔離前「獨身購物照」　網抓亮點：好奇總理的酒單

「紅寶石公主號」郵輪50人爆確診　2700乘客上周於澳洲下船

快訊／川普宣布加州「列入重大災區」　美國已3州受疫情重創

更新／「好萊塢淫棍製片」晚景淒涼　獄中確診新冠肺炎

林俊傑現身KTV送母親《告白氣球》　「周杰倫驚喜登場」JJ媽媽笑開懷

Lisa溫柔甜美→嚴厲導師　鞭策練習生練六小時不夠：不能休息睡覺！

周杰倫「美食街變魔術」全場圍觀　「把湯分兩半」林俊傑一旁看呆！！

上半場打好球...下半場疫情複雜化 陳學聖：陳時中還要當指揮官嗎？

吳斯懷稱共機繞台「不算挑釁」　謝國樑開砲：盡早離開立法院

不顧封城...聚會、做頭髮到處趴趴走 義大利市長怒：什麼時候這麼愛跑了

張上淳兒出國「發FB炫耀」挫醫士氣 陳時中認沒有違反規定：問題不大

耳朵福利！小宇開直播「根本演唱會」　蕭敬騰線上點歌..「你會害我被罵XDD」

「大陸製造」產品有新冠病毒？耿爽：說這話的別戴陸製口罩！

池錫辰做PPT！趙炳圭救援「像在教爺爺」　想要存照片..劉在錫擺出手勢：秋醬～

澳洲跟進！聲明宣布「代表隊為2021年東奧做準備」　紐西蘭考慮抵制參賽

不斷更新／阿根廷增至266例、阿聯暫停出入境航班2周　委內瑞拉下令「禁裁員」

德國禁止公共空間「2人以上同行」　梅克爾籲公民：放棄和犧牲

2兆紓困法案闖關失敗…民主黨議員封殺　美已破3.5萬人染疫

不斷更新／加拿大「拒送運動員」如期參加東奧　加州列入重大災區

快訊／硬了！若東京奧運執意舉辦　加拿大：「拒絕送運動員參賽」　

台灣作家評梅克爾居家隔離前「獨身購物照」　網抓亮點：好奇總理的酒單

「紅寶石公主號」郵輪50人爆確診　2700乘客上周於澳洲下船

快訊／川普宣布加州「列入重大災區」　美國已3州受疫情重創

更新／「好萊塢淫棍製片」晚景淒涼　獄中確診新冠肺炎

日職／對決松坂大輔1安打1三振　王柏融直呼不可思議

多國籲東奧延期　體育署長：只要確保安全，不延後都如期參加

澳洲跟進！聲明宣布「代表隊為2021年東奧做準備」　紐西蘭考慮抵制參賽

新埤台一線砂石車、休旅車對撞！　車斗翻覆擦撞畫面曝…乘客驚聲尖叫

劉真來不及陪女兒長大　曾為她忍購物慾，卻無法為她穿上珍藏的美鞋

搶買口罩撞破藥局大門玻璃！台南佛心藥師：損失自行吸收不追究

1歲女童英國出現症狀！一家6口人火速逃難返國…到家後確診「已感染3人」

庫藏股奏效！大盤壓力下聯發科獨強　帶量漲逾3%至314元

國際原油期貨今天續跌　上周狂瀉29%還沒跌夠

劉真22日「雙雙節」病逝！8年甜蜜約定失守　獨留辛龍陪4歲愛女長大

BMW重機高速自撞！型男騎士遭斬首　頭顱連安全帽噴飛20公尺

國際熱門新聞

南韓「N號房事件」74少女淪性奴

口罩飆漲一片萬元　西班牙衛生部長哽咽

還在等檢疫結果！她「肺裡好像有東西」死家中

即／三大男高音確診！檢驗結果出爐

更／川普宣布：華盛頓州為「重大災區」

2分鐘死一人！義大利屍體堆太多「軍用卡車載去燒」

阿根廷增至266例　委內瑞拉禁裁員

日本將「疫情大爆炸」！他「2點預測」：躲不過

即／梅克爾被隔離！證實與確診醫接觸

法首例醫師感染亡！子女淚：我爸是英雄

伊朗拒絕美國抗疫援助：這很奇怪

義染疫死亡率爆表　實際感染者恐達10倍

加拿大拒送運動員去東奧　加州成重大災區

義大利再增651死！　累計近6萬人染疫

更多熱門

相關新聞

環保署員工確診前「沒症狀、發燒」！

環保署員工確診前「沒症狀、發燒」！

環保署今（23日）證實有員工參加埃及團確診新冠肺炎，署長長子敬說明，個案是昨天下午才確診，該名員工出國前是用「國內休假」，不知道個案要出國。另外，直到確診前，這名同仁都沒有發燒及症狀，目前屬於輕症，有4名員工居家隔離，因風險評估現階段還不到啟動異地或分組辦公。

陸507影院復工　周末票房不到5萬

陸507影院復工　周末票房不到5萬

「疫」關難過企業水電費減免10%？經濟部長回應了

「疫」關難過企業水電費減免10%？經濟部長回應了

金塊莫瑞IG出現個人性愛片登熱搜

金塊莫瑞IG出現個人性愛片登熱搜

首次！國中會考第二次「擬5月底」舉行

首次！國中會考第二次「擬5月底」舉行

關鍵字：

新冠肺炎COVID-19川普重大災區北美要聞世界疫情

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 蔡阿嘎 韓國瑜 WHO 尹衍樑 想見你 Kobe 王令麟 眼霜 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

快訊／劉真等不到心臟病逝！　享年44歲

KTV臨檢！侯友宜：偷跑我一定重罰100萬

「紐約－台北－武漢」　上千陸生想來台灣轉機：求求了

武漢出現多名無症狀感染者　0確診原因曝

南韓「N號房事件」74少女淪性奴

口罩飆漲一片萬元　西班牙衛生部長哽咽

全台169例分布曝光：雙北各43　7縣市維持0確診

明高溫「暴跌10°C」地區曝

台中工廠惡火奪3命　老闆悲率員工上香

還在等檢疫結果！她「肺裡好像有東西」死家中

爆最新威脅！　陳時中揭「3本土個案」感染源不明

帝王級牛郎羅蘭私宅曝光！

「變性也不是真的女人」　小A辣曝2優勢…女生羨慕了

小玉2019年收入暴增1倍！算出來自己也嚇壞：誇張

兒出國父被罵…「醫師中肯文」1.2萬人讚爆！

更多

最夯影音

更多
林俊傑現身KTV送母親《告白氣球》　「周杰倫驚喜登場」JJ媽媽笑開懷

林俊傑現身KTV送母親《告白氣球》　「周杰倫驚喜登場」JJ媽媽笑開懷
Lisa溫柔甜美→嚴厲導師　鞭策練習生練六小時不夠：不能休息睡覺！

Lisa溫柔甜美→嚴厲導師　鞭策練習生練六小時不夠：不能休息睡覺！

周杰倫「美食街變魔術」全場圍觀　「把湯分兩半」林俊傑一旁看呆！！

周杰倫「美食街變魔術」全場圍觀　「把湯分兩半」林俊傑一旁看呆！！

上半場打好球...下半場疫情複雜化 陳學聖：陳時中還要當指揮官嗎？

上半場打好球...下半場疫情複雜化 陳學聖：陳時中還要當指揮官嗎？

吳斯懷稱共機繞台「不算挑釁」　謝國樑開砲：盡早離開立法院

吳斯懷稱共機繞台「不算挑釁」　謝國樑開砲：盡早離開立法院

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面