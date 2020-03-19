快訊／新冠病毒攻入美國國會！　挺台眾議員成首例確診

▲美國國會首起武漢肺炎病例。（圖／翻攝自推特／Mario Diaz-Balart）

文／中央社記者徐薇婷華盛頓18日專電

美國眾議院「國會台灣連線」共同主席狄亞士巴拉特今天表示，他確診感染武漢肺炎。成為美國國會第一位確診的議員。

共和黨籍美國眾議員狄亞士巴拉特（Mario Diaz-Balart）今天發表新聞稿表示，他於13日開始自主隔離，隔日開始出現包含發燒及頭痛等症狀，並於今天稍早得知，確認感染2019年冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，俗稱武漢肺炎）。

狄亞士巴拉特58歲，是佛羅里達州選出的聯邦眾議員，多年來曾多次發言支持台灣或連署推動相關法案。

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH