快訊／加州再發生規模7.1強震　震源深度0.9公里…1700起餘震侵擾

▲▼南加州7.1強震。（圖／翻攝自歐洲-地中海地震中心）

▲南加州當地時間5日晚間再度發生強震。（圖／翻攝自歐洲-地中海地震中心）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國南加州當地時間5日晚間8時19分許再發生規模6.9強震，震央位於里奇克萊斯特（Ridgecrest）東北邊10公里處，震源深度0.9公里，未來可能還會再有多起餘震。稍早美國地質調查局（USGS）把規模7.1下修到6.9，不過該網站疑似故障，隨後又把規模調整為7.1。

當地警方已在推特發出警示訊息，除非需要醫療協助、發生火災、天然氣外洩等需要緊急服務時，民眾請勿隨意撥打911。

根據多家外媒報導，洛杉磯市中心感受到至少30秒晃動，此外，內華達州拉斯維加斯（Las Vegas）也有感到搖晃。USGS指出，甚至墨西哥也有感。

南加州當地時間4日上午10時33分發生規模6.4大地震，震央位在洛杉磯北方150英里（約240公里）的莫哈維沙漠（Mojave Desert），震源深度僅8.7公里，當時這起地震為南加州20年以來規模最大的。科學家5日表示，南加州4日發生地震後，已經再有1700多次餘震。

