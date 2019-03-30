幹細胞配對成功！萬人驗血救癌童奏效　母興奮喊：活命機率大增

❗!!WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS TO SHARE!!❗ OSCAR HAS A MATCH!!!!!!! Wahooooooooooo Mum: Absolutely thrilled to announce Oscar has finally got a stem cell match, not just one but three and will be under going transplant very soon!! What an emotional rollercoaster it's literally been a journey of heartache and dread continuosly, but ..... WOW!!!! What a feeling of relief and positivity to help Oscar kick cancers butt!! Com'on Bear you've got this! It has been so so traumatic but we are over the moon with being given a chance to tackle the next step in treatment!!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of you out there who have registered, supported and continued to spread the word for our beautiful boy and those in need of wonderous bone marrow cells We could never have done this without you all!!! Thank you to Land Rover who donated the Jeep to the raffle and those in Ross who kindly gave it to Oscar! HUGS to you all!!! Although we haven't had specific details of the chosen donor and won't for about 2 years post transplant, we will know the details such as age, gender and nationality as soon as the donor is chosen!! I cannot tell you how ecstatic I am....we all are!!! In fact I don't think any news has ever made us so happy in our entire lives!!! We know this is the beginning of yet another tough journey but we will beat this together and get him home where he belongs, living the life he absolutely deserves Bear we are all behind you my darling Here's to a long but positive road ahead Again thank you all!!!! WE'RE ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY #handinhandforoscar #faith #hope #strength #childhoodcancer #helpusbeatcancer #love Pitmaston PTA DKMS Midlands Hub Anthony Nolan Worcester News BBC Hereford & Worcester BBC Midlands Brockhampton Court - Brockhampton Care Group The Prince of Wales