幹細胞配對成功！萬人驗血救癌童奏效　母興奮喊：活命機率大增

▲▼ 英國5歲孩子白血病童奧斯卡（Oscar Saxelby-Lee）活下去的機會大大增加，目前有3個人配對成功。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Hand In Hand for Oscar）

▲奧斯卡去年12月28日確診急性淋巴球性白血病（acute lymphoblastic leukemia）。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Hand In Hand for Oscar）

國際中心／綜合外電報導

英國一所小學本月初發起捐血配對活動，協助校內的5歲白血病童奧斯卡（Oscar Saxelby-Lee）尋找繼續活命的機會，引起當地熱烈迴響，許多單位更因此出現驗血捐幹細胞的人潮，多達上萬人選擇站出來幫助奧斯卡。令人振奮的是，孩子母親薩克絲碧（Olivia Saxelby）已透過臉書證實，目前有3個人配對成功，大大增加奧斯卡活下去的機會。

《每日郵報》報導，原本活蹦亂跳的奧斯卡先前突然變得非常安靜，經常只想躺在沙發上休息，沒有胃口，且身上不斷出現莫名瘀青，但直到去年12月就醫後才發現，奧斯卡罹患急性淋巴球性白血病（acute lymphoblastic leukemia），且必須在3個月內找到匹配的幹細胞進行移植，否則病情就會急速惡化，甚至無法保住性命。

▼ 奧斯卡在醫院迎接5歲生日。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Hand In Hand for Oscar）

消息一出，奧斯卡就讀的皮曼斯頓小學（Pitmaston Primary School）決定替他舉辦捐血配對活動，希望可以藉此尋找更多機會，沒想到吸引4855人冒雨排隊數小時，只為了篩檢出能跟男童匹配的幹細胞。自此之後，伍斯特市政廳、當地大學、血液癌症慈善機構DKMS紛紛湧現驗血人潮。根據統計，多達上萬人自願站出來幫助奧斯卡。

值得一提的是，奧斯卡母親薩克絲碧如今已在臉書證實，目前已有3個人配對成功，且很快就會進行幹細胞移植。她形容，幫助孩子面對癌症的過程有如搭乘雲霄飛車，「這是段不斷讓人感受到心痛、恐懼的過程，但現在！幫助奧斯卡趕走癌症是個多麼如釋重負且正面樂觀的感覺」，並感謝所有支持奧斯卡的人們，「沒有你們大家，我們不可能走到今天這一步。」

「我無法用言語來形容我有多麼興奮」，奧斯卡父親傑米（Jamie Lee）提到，「我們知道這是另段艱辛過程的開始，但我們會一起戰勝這一切，讓他回到他溫暖的家，回歸他應該要有的生活。」

除了成功找到配對之外，醫師也在上周告知一則好消息，也就是奧斯卡的化療已有成效，癌細胞正在減少當中。目前奧斯卡正在伯明罕兒童醫院進行化療療程，並等待即將到來的幹細胞移植程序。

❗!!WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS TO SHARE!!❗ OSCAR HAS A MATCH!!!!!!! Wahooooooooooo Mum: Absolutely thrilled to announce Oscar has finally got a stem cell match, not just one but three and will be under going transplant very soon!! What an emotional rollercoaster it's literally been a journey of heartache and dread continuosly, but ..... WOW!!!! What a feeling of relief and positivity to help Oscar kick cancers butt!! Com'on Bear you've got this! It has been so so traumatic but we are over the moon with being given a chance to tackle the next step in treatment!!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of you out there who have registered, supported and continued to spread the word for our beautiful boy and those in need of wonderous bone marrow cells We could never have done this without you all!!! Thank you to Land Rover who donated the Jeep to the raffle and those in Ross who kindly gave it to Oscar! HUGS to you all!!! Although we haven't had specific details of the chosen donor and won't for about 2 years post transplant, we will know the details such as age, gender and nationality as soon as the donor is chosen!! I cannot tell you how ecstatic I am....we all are!!! In fact I don't think any news has ever made us so happy in our entire lives!!! We know this is the beginning of yet another tough journey but we will beat this together and get him home where he belongs, living the life he absolutely deserves Bear we are all behind you my darling Here's to a long but positive road ahead Again thank you all!!!! WE'RE ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY #handinhandforoscar #faith #hope #strength #childhoodcancer #helpusbeatcancer #love Pitmaston PTA DKMS Midlands Hub Anthony Nolan Worcester News BBC Hereford & Worcester BBC Midlands Brockhampton Court - Brockhampton Care Group The Prince of Wales

Hand In Hand for Oscar 發佈於 2019年3月29日 星期五
關鍵字：急性淋巴球性白血病,幹細胞

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

相關新聞

血癌妻骨髓配對成功卻等不到移植

3月16日「骨髓關懷小組國際認證基礎教育訓練課程」在慈濟蘆洲聯絡處舉行，每位學員專注聽講並提問，每堂課甚至有隨堂測驗，學員們參加筆試，通過試講等覆核才能親自上陣，將來期許能提供捐贈者或社會大眾，更專業正確的解說與更完善的陪伴。

磨土的藝術家　莊竣惟捐髓救人

童罹白血病　4800人排隊捐幹細胞

幹細胞技術新突破　眼睛視網膜可再生

遺傳增強人類血管細胞　陸獲首例研究成果

