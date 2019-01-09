　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

快訊／澳洲傳出至少10個領事館收到不明包裹

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

國際中心／綜合報導

澳洲墨爾本（Melbourne）多個外國領事館收到不明包裹，目前澳洲警方已封鎖現場與附近街道。據傳至少有10個領事館收到不明包裹，包含美國、英國、印度、瑞士、德國、南韓、希臘、義大利、巴基斯坦與埃及。跟據外媒報導，包裹上疑似寫著「石綿（asbestos）」與「戴口罩（wear a mask）」字樣，也傳出有醫護人員進入韓國領事館內，還有消防車、警車進入印度領事館。

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

維多利亞省緊急救護組織（Vic Emergency）指出，目前發現17起危險物質事件，現場狀況已受到控制，墨爾本城市消防局（Metropolitan Fire Brigade，MFB）也與澳洲聯邦警察（Australian federal police，AFP）合作調查中。

ET快訊
25歲命理師嫁62歲里長！隔年成寡婦討遺產遭嗆：錢都被她花光
小潘潘求助3C董娘2千萬救夫！江欽良保險箱檢調打開傻眼
新北托嬰中心狠虐童　政府勒令停業相關人員終身列管
妻要回高雄娘家過年！夫「除夕要在婆家」她做出無奈決定

關鍵字：

點這裡，留個言吧! FB G+ Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

G20峰會期間洽談新職務！世銀總裁金墉下月轉戰私募股權基金GIP

明明是正妹！「喪屍裘莉」再爆恐怖斷頸　詭異發文：我好漂亮...

英國會通過預算修正案反「無協議脫歐」　20位保守黨議員倒戈打臉梅伊

徵用工案敗訴卻拒賠　南韓法院批准扣押新日鐵住金千萬資產

弱雞綁匪耍蠢闖道場追人　激怒館長直的進去橫著出來

想娶小三卻酒醉「求錯婚」　劈腿男懊悔po文：能拿回戒指嗎？

2019全球最好用護照「台灣29名」！　日、韓、星包辦冠亞軍

有特休也不敢休！日本特休落實率僅5成　上班族嘆：要看老闆臉色

川普的大計畫！　從數字一次看懂「美墨邊境高牆」建造進度

快訊／澳洲傳出至少10個領事館收到不明包裹

大陸男童吃花生噎住窒息昏厥　母急倒掛背部甩兒45秒鬥死神

鐵肺歌后婚禮獻唱《對的人》 聽到激動處...新娘飆淚頻點頭

萌弟打針爆哭奶音說5次謝謝　護士阿姨心疼...網：秀秀不哭

尼克開箱「高中時期」私密硬碟　驚見帶女生回家拍照！女友爆哭

周孝安認「喜歡周曉涵」　遭前女友控劈腿：都是我的錯

劉在錫.李光洙骯髒對決　「用臉溜冰」看不膩

「戲精柴」洗完澡仍賣力演驚嚇　超淒厲慘叫網笑：以為煮狗肉

桃園莽夫掐死航空主管妻！　舅爆「關鍵內幕」起底背景

野生周子瑜現台南咖啡廳　抱愛犬親民和粉絲合照簽名

開車遇老人「硬闖紅燈」急減速　萌伯送飛吻感謝！網：原諒你啦

G20峰會期間洽談新職務！世銀總裁金墉下月轉戰私募股權基金GIP

明明是正妹！「喪屍裘莉」再爆恐怖斷頸　詭異發文：我好漂亮...

英國會通過預算修正案反「無協議脫歐」　20位保守黨議員倒戈打臉梅伊

徵用工案敗訴卻拒賠　南韓法院批准扣押新日鐵住金千萬資產

弱雞綁匪耍蠢闖道場追人　激怒館長直的進去橫著出來

想娶小三卻酒醉「求錯婚」　劈腿男懊悔po文：能拿回戒指嗎？

2019全球最好用護照「台灣29名」！　日、韓、星包辦冠亞軍

有特休也不敢休！日本特休落實率僅5成　上班族嘆：要看老闆臉色

川普的大計畫！　從數字一次看懂「美墨邊境高牆」建造進度

快訊／澳洲傳出至少10個領事館收到不明包裹

無尾牙、無年終、沒錢收垃圾　綠能：盡力維護清潔

國軍營區開放共4場次　時間、地點看這裡

女算命師倒追嫁給里長！隔年夫亡想討800萬遺產　里長子女：錢都被她花光

爬山見「毛絨黑炭球」卡洞口冬眠　他好奇一戳…後悔了

獨行俠提升表現的祕訣　庫班採用罕見「黑科技」（二）

獨行俠提升表現的祕訣　庫班採用罕見「黑科技」（一）

余祥銓澳門一天賭輸百萬！　回台飛機上崩潰哭了

美國模式初選成本高、易遭灌票　民進黨20年前曾用過

南科大廠爆作業員無塵室打架　網：史上「最乾淨」對決！

遊戲產業商機大　規模已超越影視及音樂

台南熱血阿嬤和辣妹「尬舞」 扭腰擺臀跟上節奏是小case！

國際熱門新聞

她約會點紅酒龍蝦　結果AA制氣..

無照保母涉殺小男嬰　還幫屍穿衣..

男女超市外交疊開戰　店家：很常..

揭密北韓綠皮列車　全車裝甲防彈

遭鎖廁內1hr…漢堡王賠他終生..

女星下海賣淫　老司機看刺青認出..

44學者公開信：台灣人應團結抗..

川普全國演說　不會宣布緊急狀態

快訊／川普全國演說　未宣布國家..

即／日本也震了　九州規模6.4..

金正恩會晤習近平　談到川金二會

與16年丈夫離婚　金髮名模家中..

50歲熟女太老無法愛　法作家惹..

賭場服務機故障　港女趁亂得手2..

更多熱門

讀者迴響

發燒話題

王令麟 習近平 板南線 地震 米津玄師 謝佳見 非洲豬瘟 印尼海嘯 潘瑋柏 王令麟 KKBOX風雲榜 普悠瑪內幕 蔡英文 西野加奈 張柏芝 劉詩詩吳奇隆 王令麟 鈕承澤 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 王祖賢 貴婦奈奈 林俊傑演唱會 小鬼 嚴凱泰逝世 王令麟 網紅空姐 孫安佐 誰摔死了李新 王令麟 水行俠 王老吉 白安 吳寶春 黃曉明 王令麟 安迪 袁惟仁昏迷 丁守中 王令麟 木村拓哉 戴資穎 鐘鉉 王令麟 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 王令麟 館長 傅崐萁 高嘉瑜 周迅 韓國瑜 王令麟 驚奇隊長 楊謹華 賴清德 鄧福如 炎亞綸 王令麟 小A辣 金馬獎 鄭人碩 姚文智 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 小野 郭泓志引退 聲林之王 蒼井空 味全 王令麟 MAMA 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 統神哥國動 港珠澳大橋 李昌鈺 王令麟 趙麗穎馮紹峰 費玉清引退 深澳電廠 吉澤明步 王令麟 理科太太 S.H.E 范冰冰 鄧超 孫儷 蔡依林 林青霞 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 泫雅 E'Dawn 王世堅 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 歐陽娜娜 吳宗憲 周湯豪 統一發票 王令麟 延禧攻略 迪麗熱巴 福原愛 希爾思評價 王令麟 五月天 林志玲言承旭 馬如風猝逝 鹿晗關曉彤 王令麟 麻原彰晃死刑 谷阿莫侵權 郭雪芙 王令麟 蔣友柏離婚 NBA 川普 停班停課 陳偉殷 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 周子瑜 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 宋仲基宋慧喬 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 田中千繪 賈靜雯修杰楷 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫 隋棠 王令麟 曾莞婷 宋智孝 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 金球獎 大谷翔平 希爾思 鄧紫棋 聲林之王 王令麟 動物王國 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 楊冪離婚 胡歌 王柏融 盛竹如 王令麟

熱門新聞

《麻辣》范筱梵老公3P帝王洗影片曝光！

台妹醉倒夜店　遭4越男扛走撿屍

妻要回娘家！夫：除夕要在台中婆家吃飯

台中名醫佛堂偷情　逼妻成遊民

《麻辣鮮師》魔咒！2死3病多情變

網狂推！好市多神級可可爆好喝

曾之喬親口認他是「現任男友」！

生意失敗又被前妻追錢　男痛苦自殺死在房內

上廁所摔田裡　父母抱出黑泥小童

小潘潘求助3C董娘　籌2千萬救夫

2018年末開始衰8年！「3重災區星座」曝光

潘瑋柏和空姐女友爆「已登記懷孕」

瓊瑤FB發文挺：韓市長我服了你

謝龍介證實遷戶籍：願為黨一戰

全台唯一「空中夜市」看夜景逛夜市

更多

最夯影音

更多

大陸男童吃花生噎住窒息昏厥　母急倒掛背部甩兒45秒鬥死神

鐵肺歌后婚禮獻唱《對的人》 聽到激動處...新娘飆淚頻點頭

萌弟打針爆哭奶音說5次謝謝　護士阿姨心疼...網：秀秀不哭

尼克開箱「高中時期」私密硬碟　驚見帶女生回家拍照！女友爆哭

周孝安認「喜歡周曉涵」　遭前女友控劈腿：都是我的錯

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【加入降價立刻通知你】

還可以抽iPhone！

ETtoday給你好運第一發

蒐集Lucky圖示，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週週抽澳門雙人來回機票～幸運９重好禮都帶回家

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

抽！2019豬年運勢籤

想知道2019年運勢如何嗎？只要誠心祈求鹿港天后宮聖籤 就能獲得媽祖指引喔！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面