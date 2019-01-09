快訊／澳洲傳出至少10個領事館收到不明包裹

國際中心／綜合報導

澳洲墨爾本（Melbourne）多個外國領事館收到不明包裹，目前澳洲警方已封鎖現場與附近街道。據傳至少有10個領事館收到不明包裹，包含美國、英國、印度、瑞士、德國、南韓、希臘、義大利、巴基斯坦與埃及。跟據外媒報導，包裹上疑似寫著「石綿（asbestos）」與「戴口罩（wear a mask）」字樣，也傳出有醫護人員進入韓國領事館內，還有消防車、警車進入印度領事館。

維多利亞省緊急救護組織（Vic Emergency）指出，目前發現17起危險物質事件，現場狀況已受到控制，墨爾本城市消防局（Metropolitan Fire Brigade，MFB）也與澳洲聯邦警察（Australian federal police，AFP）合作調查中。

BREAKING: Paramedics enter the Korean embassy in Melbourne, joining firefighters inside, after a suspicious package was sent. Multiple embassies being investigated right now after receiving similar packages. ⁦ @7NewsMelbourne ⁩ pic.twitter.com/KTY4HN0EDf

BREAKING: ⁦@MFB_NEWS⁩ firefighters & Aus Federal Police on scene at the New Zealand embassy in Melbourne, investigating a suspicious package. Understand the US, Indian, UK, German & Swiss consulates may also be affected. Authorities yet to comment. ⁦@7NewsMelbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/v6TG1afeYj