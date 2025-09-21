iPhone新機「2色」爆災情！　外媒記者實地觀察：幾小時就刮傷

▲iPhone 17系列與iPhone Air正式開賣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
蘋果iPhone 17系列與iPhone Air正式開賣，卻已經傳出「容易刮傷」的災情。《彭博社》記者走訪多國實體門市發現，iPhone 17 Pro及Pro Max「藏藍色」以及iPhone Air「太空黑」展示機，僅僅過了數小時，機身背面就出現明顯刮痕。
根據《彭博社》記者在紐約、香港、上海及倫敦等地蘋果店的觀察，iPhone 17 Pro系列藏藍色機型特別容易產生刮痕，iPhone Air的太空黑也有類似問題。此外，蘋果磁吸充電器MagSafe還會在iPhone 17 Pro背面留下明顯圓形印記。
除了記者實地觀察，X等社群媒體上也有不少果粉分享新手機被刮傷的照片和影片。但蘋果並未立即回覆置評要求。
Can't believe the iPhone 17 Pro demo units in stores are already scratched up. Didn't take long at all. ???? pic.twitter.com/0qxSD25lit— Safari✈️ (@update4weekly) September 18, 2025
Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it’s not even 24 hours yet)— Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) September 19, 2025
Use a case immediately if you don’t wait to experience this kind of issue. I’m very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA
報導指出，這是蘋果多年來首次對其智慧型手機進行重大的外觀重新設計，不過用於iPhone 17 Pro和Pro Max外殼的鋁材其實非常容易刮傷，而刮痕在深色機種上格外明顯。
儘管如此，iPhone 17 Pro系列在亞洲市場依然極度熱銷，香港蘋果旗艦店現場僅剩iPhone Air可供現場購買，其他款式均需線上預訂，而且必須等上3至4周才能取貨。澳洲、紐西蘭、中國與新加坡的出貨時間也差不多，在南韓17 Pro可於一周內入手，Pro Max就要等到10月底才買得到。
