國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

iPhone新機「2色」爆災情！　外媒記者實地觀察：幾小時就刮傷

▲▼日本iPhone 17開賣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲iPhone 17系列與iPhone Air正式開賣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

蘋果iPhone 17系列與iPhone Air正式開賣，卻已經傳出「容易刮傷」的災情。《彭博社》記者走訪多國實體門市發現，iPhone 17 Pro及Pro Max「藏藍色」以及iPhone Air「太空黑」展示機，僅僅過了數小時，機身背面就出現明顯刮痕。

根據《彭博社》記者在紐約、香港、上海及倫敦等地蘋果店的觀察，iPhone 17 Pro系列藏藍色機型特別容易產生刮痕，iPhone Air的太空黑也有類似問題。此外，蘋果磁吸充電器MagSafe還會在iPhone 17 Pro背面留下明顯圓形印記。

除了記者實地觀察，X等社群媒體上也有不少果粉分享新手機被刮傷的照片和影片。但蘋果並未立即回覆置評要求。

報導指出，這是蘋果多年來首次對其智慧型手機進行重大的外觀重新設計，不過用於iPhone 17 Pro和Pro Max外殼的鋁材其實非常容易刮傷，而刮痕在深色機種上格外明顯。

儘管如此，iPhone 17 Pro系列在亞洲市場依然極度熱銷，香港蘋果旗艦店現場僅剩iPhone Air可供現場購買，其他款式均需線上預訂，而且必須等上3至4周才能取貨。澳洲、紐西蘭、中國與新加坡的出貨時間也差不多，在南韓17 Pro可於一周內入手，Pro Max就要等到10月底才買得到。

09/20 全台詐欺最新數據

374 1 4098 損失金額(元)

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

