iPhone新機「2色」爆災情！　外媒記者實地觀察：幾小時就刮傷

▲iPhone 17系列與iPhone Air正式開賣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

蘋果iPhone 17系列與iPhone Air正式開賣，卻已經傳出「容易刮傷」的災情。《彭博社》記者走訪多國實體門市發現，iPhone 17 Pro及Pro Max「藏藍色」以及iPhone Air「太空黑」展示機，僅僅過了數小時，機身背面就出現明顯刮痕。

根據《彭博社》記者在紐約、香港、上海及倫敦等地蘋果店的觀察，iPhone 17 Pro系列藏藍色機型特別容易產生刮痕，iPhone Air的太空黑也有類似問題。此外，蘋果磁吸充電器MagSafe還會在iPhone 17 Pro背面留下明顯圓形印記。

除了記者實地觀察，X等社群媒體上也有不少果粉分享新手機被刮傷的照片和影片。但蘋果並未立即回覆置評要求。

Can't believe the iPhone 17 Pro demo units in stores are already scratched up. Didn't take long at all. ???? pic.twitter.com/0qxSD25lit

Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it’s not even 24 hours yet)



Use a case immediately if you don’t wait to experience this kind of issue. I’m very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA