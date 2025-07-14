快訊／西班牙外海規模5.2地震　深度10公里

▲西班牙外海14日發生規模5.2地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

西班牙外海14日發生規模5.2地震，依據美國地質調查局（USGS）測得數據，地震震央位於聖荷西（San José）東南約21公里處，震源深度10公里。

這起地震發生在當地時間14日清晨7時13分（台灣時間14日午後1時13分），Murcia Today報導，西班牙城市莫夕亞（Murcia）、阿美利亞（Almería）與安達魯西亞（Andalucía）等地有感。

