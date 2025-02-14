　
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

蘋果執行長重磅破謠言「19號有新夥伴加入」　果粉嗨翻狂猜

記者蘇晟彥／綜合報導

iPhone SE 4即將上市的傳聞鬧得沸沸揚揚， 14日蘋果執行長 Tim Cook 親自在自己推特上預告「2/19將有全新夥伴加入蘋果大家庭（Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.）」，同時以金屬色的蘋果圖示亮相，再度引起不少果粉猜測，「到底是什麼新品！」

▲▼ 。（圖／記者蘇晟彥攝）

綜合近日風風雨雨的謠言，iPhone SE 4的上市幾乎已經是鐵錚錚的事實，而蘋果執行長Tim Cook 在19日凌晨無預警在自身推特上寫下，「做好準備跟我們的家族新夥伴見面，就在2/19。（Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. ）」

而這次的LOGO則使用金屬色光澤，就有不少果粉猜測，這個顏色可能跟Mac Air比較有關係，但也有人表示，可能是iPhone SE系列新色會以金屬作為主色調，但總之，19日就會有發表會，相信近期的所有傳聞都將在19日正式揭開。

阿里巴巴聯合創辦人、董事局主席蔡崇信13日宣布，蘋果（Apple）將與阿里巴巴合作，為中國大陸市場的iPhone開發AI功能。

