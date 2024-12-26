　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

紐約計程車衝撞多人至少6傷　9歲男童急送醫

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國紐約市一輛計程車25日衝撞多名行人，總計6人受傷，其中一名傷者為澳洲籍9歲男童。目前尚不清楚是何種原因造成計程車衝上人行道，據信駕駛當時可能出現健康問題，當局正展開調查。

ABC新聞等報導，這起事件發生在紐約先驅廣場（Herald Square），計程車起初正沿著第六大道往北行駛，但在當地25日下午4時左右，但卻突然衝上人行道，撞倒至少6名行人。

其中3人被送往當地醫院接受治療，分別是9歲男童、41歲女子、49歲女子，另外3人則是拒絕現場醫療救治。所有受影響行人均無生命危險。已知其中2名傷者為澳洲籍，包括男童與一名女子。

當局已針對這起事故展開調查，現階段尚未提出任何指控。依據消息人士的說法，58歲計程車司機可能出現健康問題。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
ET快訊
快訊／北檢起訴柯文哲　全文曝光
快訊／柯文哲起訴！　蔡壁如請辭台中市府顧問獲准
快訊／柯文哲涉貪起訴11人　2人獲緩起訴
快訊／柯文哲「三大罪」正式起訴！求刑28年6月
LIVE／柯文哲涉貪偵結　北檢最新說明
快訊／柯文哲、沈慶京、應曉薇5在押被告全員集合
道歉、剃髮　柯文哲5個月容貌變化一次看
柯文哲大事記！重考上台大、曾陷MG149案　選完總統「面對5
快訊／柯涉貪兩大案偵結！應曉薇、彭振聲搭同輛囚車抵達
快訊／囚車抵達！沈慶京戴漁夫帽、口罩　坐輪椅現身北檢
快訊／中捷隨機砍人　洪淨遭判10年
快訊／柯文哲搭囚車押抵北檢

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

紐約計程車衝撞多人至少6傷　9歲男童急送醫

日本東京住宅火災「連5棟」猛燒！　3居民失蹤

日本航空網路系統遭駭客攻擊　航班延遲影響行李託運

連接愛沙尼亞海底輸電纜線突斷運　芬蘭展開調查

飛機「起落架艙內」發現1具屍體！　美聯合航空急調查

南亞大海嘯20週年！　亞洲各地將舉行活動悼念22萬罹難者

肇事畫面曝光！　自動駕駛「失控衝對向」撞死1歲嬰

俄羅斯開始「使用比特幣」進行國際支付　抵抗西方制裁

知名隱眼大廠出包！眼藥水內「出現黴菌」　在美全面下架回收

拜登耶誕節籲團結　川普狂發政治文

#哈薩克 67人 #客機 墜毀 炸成 #火球 機身瞬間分離！

闆娘「國道飆速190」躲追債釀3人亡　最後求救電話曝光

最不滿意飯店什麼地方？　銀赫：床單幹嘛塞那麼緊！

【燃燒你的阿妹魂】嗨唱《好膽你就來》巴士秒變行動KTV

六月認錯「我以為我不愛李易了」　離婚協議曝光…簽字前痛哭逆轉

國道1號重大車禍「釀1亡3傷」　現場慘況曝...

超商取件號碼不對領不到　男子怒喊提告！正義哥看不下去嗆：別浪費社會資源

4警犬卸下「警用胸背帶」退休了　新家700坪草皮上盡情奔跑

李光洙跟李棟旭合拍新戲　劉在錫：他把你安插進去的嗎？

邊伯賢苦練中文 嗨唱〈我姓石〉XD

紐約計程車衝撞多人至少6傷　9歲男童急送醫

日本東京住宅火災「連5棟」猛燒！　3居民失蹤

日本航空網路系統遭駭客攻擊　航班延遲影響行李託運

連接愛沙尼亞海底輸電纜線突斷運　芬蘭展開調查

飛機「起落架艙內」發現1具屍體！　美聯合航空急調查

南亞大海嘯20週年！　亞洲各地將舉行活動悼念22萬罹難者

肇事畫面曝光！　自動駕駛「失控衝對向」撞死1歲嬰

俄羅斯開始「使用比特幣」進行國際支付　抵抗西方制裁

知名隱眼大廠出包！眼藥水內「出現黴菌」　在美全面下架回收

拜登耶誕節籲團結　川普狂發政治文

看到蘑菇雲還是兩隻手？測試你心理壓力有多大

KIA新Canival「頂規6人座」體驗！空間、定價策略鎖定Sienna而來

摸大谷翔平肌肉「回彈」　道奇日本防護員發現不一樣

K湯三分球紀錄之夜白搭　灰狼艾德華茲聖誕大戰領軍奪勝

北檢開記者會「不開放提問」只給QA紙本！網曝1點笑了：是不是心虛

設計師公開5種「好看不實用」居家雷品　買單即幻滅

馬爹利金王之尊用巴卡拉水晶打造奢華　蘇格登緞帶開運

澎湖赤崁牛踏尾海域發現浮屍　腫脹難辨身分待查

快訊／北檢起訴柯文哲　新聞稿全文曝光

台中女迷途呆坐超商30小時　警帶回派出所助返家

新啦啦隊女神誕生！　波濤洶湧片紅到日本

國際熱門新聞

日航客機「全員脫困」　重要因素曝光

鱷魚爬進高速公路　被轎車猛撞慘死

英國巨石陣為何建造？5000年謎團解開

愛爾康眼藥水爆感染真菌　業者緊急回收

全美目擊UFO及不明無人機　美前國防官員：政府隱瞞事實

俄大規模飛彈攻擊烏克蘭　波蘭戰機升空

聖誕狂歡「拐杖糖整根塞下體」！X光曝

PO大體老師解剖照　白目女院長被日網炎上

女晚間收包裹　打開發現「一具腐爛男屍」

即時／哈薩克「客機墜毀」生死不明

天冷衣服晾不乾！「免烘乾機」小撇步曝光

客機墜毀哈薩克　失事前曾發布SOS

26歲滑雪女神「突遇雪崩」身亡

下一個輝達！專家看好「2025最具潛力AI股」　今年已漲逾126%

更多熱門

相關新聞

飛機「起落架艙內」發現1具屍體

飛機「起落架艙內」發現1具屍體

美國聯合航空（United Airlines）一架波音787-10於24日從芝加哥起飛，結果在夏威夷降落後，機組人員竟在起落架艙內發現一具屍體。聯合航空指出，該班機的起落架艙只能從飛機外部進入，目前正在與警方合作進行調查。

愛爾康眼藥水內出現黴菌　在美下架回收

愛爾康眼藥水內出現黴菌　在美下架回收

「刀樂哥」逢人就喊「凸刀了」超洗腦 時代廣場賣「爆眼龍」爆紅

「刀樂哥」逢人就喊「凸刀了」超洗腦 時代廣場賣「爆眼龍」爆紅

拜登簽法案　白頭海鵰正式成為美國國鳥

拜登簽法案　白頭海鵰正式成為美國國鳥

跟進大廠！日豐田汽車「上貢3000萬」給川普

跟進大廠！日豐田汽車「上貢3000萬」給川普

關鍵字：

紐約計程車行人北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

恐剩6℃！　入冬最強冷空氣要來了

快訊／10級強風要來了　明「全台有雨」最冷時間曝

日航客機「全員脫困」　重要因素曝光

資生堂千金曬「絕美哺乳照」：最後一次親餵原因曝

遭台大生控訴「言語羞辱身材」

蹦闆曬「捐出50萬證明」證實統神：實現承諾了！

國小妹看診「怪怪的」　醫一驗：結果出乎意料

GD還躺在舞台上「其他歌手已上台謝幕」

GD回歸年末舞台挨批：根本放送事故

男歌手轉行變華航機長　超猛現況曝光

嘉義6連霸前議員病逝　家人不願出面處理後事

快訊／柯北檢三大罪起訴柯文哲　求刑28年6月

八點檔女神脫了！　小蠻腰有彩蛋

嫌「台鐵暖氣太熱」乘客按緊急鈕　車長廣播高級酸

未有效糾正性騷被重罰100萬　麥當勞：虛心接受

更多

最夯影音

更多

#哈薩克 67人 #客機 墜毀 炸成 #火球 機身瞬間分離！

闆娘「國道飆速190」躲追債釀3人亡　最後求救電話曝光

最不滿意飯店什麼地方？　銀赫：床單幹嘛塞那麼緊！

【燃燒你的阿妹魂】嗨唱《好膽你就來》巴士秒變行動KTV

六月認錯「我以為我不愛李易了」　離婚協議曝光…簽字前痛哭逆轉

熱門快報

翻轉蘋果派 甜蜜好時光

翻轉蘋果派 甜蜜好時光

「文里補習班」開課啦！用營養的甜點帶來幸福的笑容，而且免烤箱喔！

床控福音 平安夜名床太划算

床控福音 平安夜名床太划算

平安夜名床打造黑科技體驗，隨意調角度、舒壓按摩超舒適，為健康與享受省下大筆開銷！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面