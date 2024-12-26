紐約計程車衝撞多人至少6傷　9歲男童急送醫

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國紐約市一輛計程車25日衝撞多名行人，總計6人受傷，其中一名傷者為澳洲籍9歲男童。目前尚不清楚是何種原因造成計程車衝上人行道，據信駕駛當時可能出現健康問題，當局正展開調查。

ABC新聞等報導，這起事件發生在紐約先驅廣場（Herald Square），計程車起初正沿著第六大道往北行駛，但在當地25日下午4時左右，但卻突然衝上人行道，撞倒至少6名行人。

其中3人被送往當地醫院接受治療，分別是9歲男童、41歲女子、49歲女子，另外3人則是拒絕現場醫療救治。所有受影響行人均無生命危險。已知其中2名傷者為澳洲籍，包括男童與一名女子。

當局已針對這起事故展開調查，現階段尚未提出任何指控。依據消息人士的說法，58歲計程車司機可能出現健康問題。

