快訊／巴基斯坦火車站大爆炸！至少12人慘死、20人輕重傷

▲巴基斯坦西南部的火車站發生大爆炸，至少5名乘客死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者羅翊宬／綜合報導

根據《印度時報》等外媒報導，位於巴基斯坦西南部的一座火車站發生大爆炸，至少造成12人死亡、20人輕重傷。爆炸發生時，一列火車正準備從奎達車站（Quetta Railway Station，位於俾路支省首府奎達）的月台開往白沙瓦邊疆區。

報導指出，目前仍尚未釐清爆炸原因，爆炸當下乘客正在等候列車進站，在接獲爆炸報案後，警方與消防人員火速趕抵現場，傷者則被運往奎達民事醫院。俾路支省發言人林德（Shahid Rind）表示，目前警方與安全部隊已經抵達爆炸地點。

A heartbreaking blast at Quetta Railway Station has left 5 dead and over 30 injured. The explosion occurred as passengers of the Jaffer Express, heading to Peshawar, were at the station.



These terrorists have sunk so low that they now target innocent lives .

No religion or… pic.twitter.com/IVmNwtfqsA