國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／巴基斯坦火車站大爆炸！至少12人慘死、20人輕重傷

▲▼巴基斯坦西南部的火車站發生大爆炸，至少5名乘客死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲巴基斯坦西南部的火車站發生大爆炸，至少5名乘客死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者羅翊宬／綜合報導

根據《印度時報》等外媒報導，位於巴基斯坦西南部的一座火車站發生大爆炸，至少造成12人死亡、20人輕重傷。爆炸發生時，一列火車正準備從奎達車站（Quetta Railway Station，位於俾路支省首府奎達）的月台開往白沙瓦邊疆區。

報導指出，目前仍尚未釐清爆炸原因，爆炸當下乘客正在等候列車進站，在接獲爆炸報案後，警方與消防人員火速趕抵現場，傷者則被運往奎達民事醫院。俾路支省發言人林德（Shahid Rind）表示，目前警方與安全部隊已經抵達爆炸地點。

關鍵字：

東南亞要聞巴基斯坦爆炸火車站

