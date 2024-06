上百兵力沒了！俄車隊「排一列」淪大型活靶　被烏克蘭狂轟連環爆

▲ 俄軍軍車遭烏克蘭無人機攻擊。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

俄羅斯傳出有一支載著100名義務役士兵的卡車車隊,因聽從指揮官命令排成一列縱隊行進,淪為大型活靶,被烏克蘭無人機轟成一團火焰,頓時失去上百名戰力,引發國內軍事專家批評。

It is not only the Belgorod Region in Russia getting targeted. The neighboring Kursk Region was hit, as well. This Russia supply convoy experienced several losses and it appears that some trucks tried to disperse into the wild in order to escape from the swarm of FPV drones.… pic.twitter.com/eVC3RQnvOi