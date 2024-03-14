　
快訊／馬斯克「SpaceX星艦」第三度試射　史上最大火箭順利升空

記者柯沛辰／綜合報導

全球首富伊隆．馬斯克的航太公司SpaceX今（14日）第三度試射次世代「星艦」（Starship），繼前2次發射均以失敗告終，這次從德州波卡契卡（Boca Chica）的基地發射，順利點火升空，成功脫離地球，象徵人類的太空旅途又向前一大步。

▲▼SpaceX的次世代「星艦」（Starship）第三次發射。（圖／路透）

▲「星艦」（Starship）第三次發射。（圖／路透）

對此，馬斯克本人也在X上全程轉播，於美東時間上午9點25分（台灣時間21點25分）見證星艦順利從太空基地發射升空，吸引超過280萬人在線觀看。隨後，他也在貼文中證實，星艦已經達到預期速度，恭喜SpaceX團隊。

▼SpaceX次世代「星艦」（Starship）第三次試射，順利點火升空。（圖／路透，下同）

▲▼SpaceX下一代Starship準備第三次發射。（圖／路透）

▲▼SpaceX下一代Starship準備第三次發射。（圖／路透）

美國太空探索技術公司（SpaceX）的次世代「星艦」（Starship）重型運載火箭，在當地時間3月14日進行第三次試飛，然而這次試飛仍不如預期，提前結束。據美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）等媒體報道，火箭發射後升空，在重新進入大氣層後失去了訊號，「但已經取得了巨大進展」。

