快訊／馬斯克「SpaceX星艦」第三度試射　史上最大火箭順利升空

Starship IFT-3 liftoff ???????? pic.twitter.com/WJfmVue85K— Anshuman Singh (@indiancrusher) March 14, 2024
記者柯沛辰／綜合報導
全球首富伊隆．馬斯克的航太公司SpaceX今（14日）第三度試射次世代「星艦」（Starship），繼前2次發射均以失敗告終，這次從德州波卡契卡（Boca Chica）的基地發射，順利點火升空，成功脫離地球，象徵人類的太空旅途又向前一大步。
▲「星艦」（Starship）第三次發射。（圖／路透）
對此，馬斯克本人也在X上全程轉播，於美東時間上午9點25分（台灣時間21點25分）見證星艦順利從太空基地發射升空，吸引超過280萬人在線觀看。隨後，他也在貼文中證實，星艦已經達到預期速度，恭喜SpaceX團隊。
▼SpaceX次世代「星艦」（Starship）第三次試射，順利點火升空。（圖／路透，下同）
About 3 mins before launch T-0 https://t.co/HjDJNsxlNM— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2024
Starships are meant to fly...— Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) March 14, 2024
An incredible launch this morning, with 33 Raptor engines breathing fire, hot staging over the Gulf of Mexico, boost back to the ocean, good upper stage burn, and test of the Pez bay door. Starship engine relight and reentry to splashdown to come. pic.twitter.com/bGY1br90hC
