英恐怖主義犯罪士兵「躲餐車成功越獄」　警升級邊境安檢要抓人

▲英國21歲前士兵卡利夫在當地6日上午逃離旺茲沃斯監獄。（組圖／路透、翻攝自維基百科）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

英國一名涉嫌恐怖犯罪的前士兵在當地6日上午，成功靠著躲在餐車底下的方式從監獄逃脫，而警方目前也正在全國范圍內對他展開搜捕。由於各機場與港口在事發後提升保安及增強安檢，導致不少機場大排長龍，有航班更因此出現延誤。

據BBC等外媒報導，越獄的囚犯是21歲的卡利夫（Daniel Abed Khalife）；他在2019年入伍後，被指控試圖於2021年8月從國防部聯合人事管理系統取得士兵的個人資料，並在今年2月於斯塔福（Stafford）軍事基地放置假炸彈。

'I am urgently appealing to the public to help us find Daniel Khalife, who could be at large anywhere in the UK'



Dominic Murphy, the Met's Counter Terrorism Commander, makes urgent public appeal to trace Daniel Khalife who escaped from #Wandsworth prison.



Call 999 if you… pic.twitter.com/PHLuha6rUF — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 6, 2023

卡利夫隨後在今年5月被除去軍籍，並被當局以涉嫌恐怖主義、違反《官方保密法》等罪名，收押在倫敦旺茲沃斯監獄候審。倫敦警察廳相信，在獄內被安排在廚房工作的卡利夫，在6日上午7時50分左右，藏身在一輛送餐的貨車底部，從監獄逃脫。

警方透露，卡利夫越獄時，上身穿著白色廚師服搭配紅白格紋褲、棕色鋼頭靴，而他的身高約有188公分，體格高瘦，並留著一頭棕色短髮。截至目前為止，已逃獄超過20小時的卡利夫仍逍遙法外。

I’m at Manchester Airport where there is a significant police presence amid a hunt for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife. He escaped Wandsworth prison this morning and ports and airports up and down the country are on high alert pic.twitter.com/bzeh5rShwT — John Scheerhout (@johnscheerhout) September 6, 2023

英國警察反恐負責人墨菲（Dominic Murphy）表示，雖然卡利夫「很可能」仍在首都，但有跡象顯示他「曾與西北地區有聯繫」，因此警方已將搜索範圍擴大到邊境，並向機場和港口發警報要求戒備。

墨菲也指出，雖然有消息指卡利夫可能正為敵對國家工作，但警方暫時認定他不會對公眾構成重大風險，並敦促人們不要接近他。報導稱，由於警方在多個機場和港口加強安全檢查，因此英國各地有不少航班出現延誤，邊境也發生了混亂。