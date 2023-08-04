黑海港口傳爆炸聲！俄控烏克蘭派無人艇攻擊基地　現場畫面曝

Russian ships destroyed two Ukrainian drones that attacked the Novorossiysk base



▪️Russian ships destroyed two Ukrainian water drones that tried to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.



▪️The ships found and destroyed both drones… pic.twitter.com/Z0fOp1Ubue — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 4, 2023

記者葉睿涵／編譯

俄羅斯國防部指控烏克蘭派出2艘無人艇，試圖在當地4日清晨襲擊黑海的諾沃羅西斯克（Novorossiysk）海軍基地，但被守衛基地外圍的海軍艦艇發現摧毀，基地未有傷亡及損毀。

綜合BBC等外媒報導，俄羅斯網路4日流出影片，聲稱黑海的諾沃羅西斯克港口在清晨傳出巨大爆炸聲；俄國線上新聞媒體阿斯特拉新聞社（Astra）也轉發多部影片，只見當地沿海地區有多艘船隻正在活動，海上也不時傳來槍響。

Russians are reporting that a number of unidentified naval drones attacked ports of the Black Sea at night, including the Novorossiysk port where a large military ship “Olenegorskiy Gornyak” (which is being towed in the video) was damaged. Meanwhile, Russian officials declared… pic.twitter.com/pc9LJ9vBuE — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 4, 2023

事後，俄羅斯國防部證實，俄軍位於當地的基地遭遇無人艇攻擊，所幸駐守在基地外圍的俄軍艦艇及時發現，並迅速採取行動將敵船摧毀。CPC裏海石油管線聯盟表示，這起事件導致諾沃羅西斯克港口一度暫停所有船隻通行，但油輪裝運原油的行動還在持續。

諾沃羅西斯克是黑海最大的港口之一。俄國官媒指出，當地緊急服務部門已證實接獲爆炸通報，並已通知安全部門。烏克蘭暫時還未就此事發布公開評論，不過BBC指出，自普丁7月拒絕展延《黑海穀物協議》以來，黑海與其鄰近港口的衝突就不斷升溫。