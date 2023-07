希臘野火連燒15天！　政府曝：大多數是人為引起

▲希臘野火延燒近15天。(圖/路透)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

希臘野火延燒近15天,度假勝地羅德島、科孚島等地受到嚴重破壞,就連空軍基地的彈藥庫都被大火引爆。如今火勢逐漸受到控制,希臘氣候危機與民防部長表示,這段時間平均每天發生60多起火災,儘管有熱浪因素,但大多數都是由人為引起。

A Greek air force ammunition depot exploded in a fiery blast amid raging wildfires in the town of Nea Anchialos on July 27.



No casualties were reported, but people were forced to flee by both land and sea due to the explosions, according to the coast guard pic.twitter.com/7RGx1m5g5G