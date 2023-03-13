美墨邊境大橋突湧現1000多人　「衝向美國」驚人畫面曝光

▲國際邊境大橋Paso del Norte連接美國德州埃爾帕索與墨西哥，12日出現大批群眾。（圖／翻攝自推特）
美國與墨西哥邊境12日湧現大批群眾，至少1000人來到連接德州與墨西哥的國際邊境大橋Paso del Norte，有人朝邊界處奔跑、有的人舉手鼓勵其他人前進，只為進入美國。
Video shows them pushing past the Mexican side of Paso Del Norte bridge. Awaiting CBP comment.
綜合CNN、福斯新聞報導，群眾聚集位置在接近美國的墨西哥境內，主要是委內瑞拉移民，依據現場畫面，各年齡層的人都有，朝兩國邊界前進，還有人站在高處，舉起手鼓勵其他人繼續往前。隨著群眾向前推進，當局採取控制措施。
墨西哥軍方試圖控制大橋南側的場面，美國海關及邊境保衛局（CBP）則稱，群眾接近德州埃爾帕索國際邊境的混亂場面，構成潛在威脅，採取口岸加固措施，增派人手，暫停向北的交通。
▲多名CBP人員就在路障與鐵絲網後方列隊。（圖／翻攝自YouTube）
大橋監視器畫面顯示，邊境出現密集群眾之後，戒備森嚴，多名CBP人員就在路障與鐵絲網後方列隊。依據CBP的說法，移民人群12日也同樣擾亂另外兩處過境點，也有使用路障。
不過德州埃爾帕索副市長達戈斯提諾（Mario D'Agostino）透露，橋上群眾已於12日晚間逐漸散去。
▼美墨當局均出動人力控制場面。（圖／路透）
