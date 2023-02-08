瓦礫中挖出初生女嬰　「臍帶相連母遺體」6家人全罹難只有她存活

▲女嬰奇蹟在地震中出生並且獲救。（圖／翻攝自Twitter）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
土耳其與敘利亞6日發生規模7.8強震，搜救人員在受災嚴重的阿夫林(Afrin)廢墟中，成功救出一名剛出生女嬰，由於女嬰身上仍連著臍帶，判斷是在地震發生時出生，奇蹟獲救為搜救行動帶來希望，然而最新消息傳出，女嬰父母親確定全在事件中身亡。
在地震發生約10小時後，搜救人員在阿夫林區Jindires鎮一處倒塌的5層樓廢墟中，從瓦礫下救出一名剛出生女嬰。從網路流傳畫面中可看到，女嬰被拉出時，全身被覆蓋瓦礫碎片和灰塵，原本臍帶還是與母親阿芙拉(Afraa Abu Hadiya)相連著。
The moment a child was born His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.— Talha Ch (@Talhaofficial01) February 6, 2023
May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW
女嬰親戚哈利勒(Khalil al-Suwadi)受訪表示，「我們在挖掘時突然聽到聲音，結果發現這名女嬰，由於臍帶仍是相連著，所以我們幫忙剪斷臍帶後送去醫院」。親戚們後來持續在現場搜尋，花了幾小時後才找到母親阿芙拉、父親阿卜杜拉(Abdullah)與4名兄弟姊妹的遺體。
醫院表示，女嬰剛抵達醫院時情況危急，身上多處有瘀傷與撕裂傷，且因為天氣嚴寒導致體溫過低，「她出現體溫過低的情況，我們想辦法為她保暖並且補充營養」，目前生命情況穩定。搜救行動仍在持續中，目前兩國死亡人數已接近8千人，其中敘利亞死亡人數約為1,900人，許多民眾仍困在瓦礫中等待救援。
The "miracle" baby— Layal Abou Rahal (@LayalAFP) February 7, 2023
Extended family members pulled a newborn baby alive from the rubble of a home in northern #Syria, after finding her still tied by her umbilical cord to her #mother, who died in Monday's massive #quake, a relative told @AFP pic.twitter.com/U1uJNsm3Od
