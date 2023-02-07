坐路邊休息！世界第二毒蛇突然「鑽進雙腿」　女淡定抽菸畫面曝光

▲毒蛇鑽進腿下，女子反應卻十分淡定。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Harrison's Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher）
澳洲一名女捕蛇專家在路邊休息時，一條蛇突然鑽到她雙腿下，同事一看竟然是有「世界第二毒蛇」稱號的東部棕蛇(Eastern Brown Snake)，然而她卻保持鎮定繼續抽菸，驚險畫面在網路上瘋傳。
在昆士蘭州黃金海岸與布里斯本工作的24歲捕蛇專家曼森(Ayla Manson)，被同事拍到路邊休息時，一條致命毒蛇竟然鑽到她腿下，等到曼森發現時已經來不及跳開，一個不小心就有可能會被咬傷。
影片中可看到，東部棕蛇靠近曼森後，還緩緩鑽到她腿下，然而她留在原地，繼續抽菸。曼森表示，那條蛇當天早上在冰箱被屋主發現，他們前往現場捕捉後野放在附近樹叢，沒想到蛇在院子逗留時又被他們遇上。
曼森表示，被東部棕蛇咬傷雖然有可能喪命，但牠們通常不太有攻擊性，「我觀察那條蛇發現牠沒有攻擊性，這個時候最重要的就是要保持冷靜，如果我當下驚慌站起來，反而會讓蛇想要自衛，對我發動攻擊」。曼森的同事後來把影片分享到臉書上，希望幫助提醒大眾遇到蛇時該怎麼應對比較安全。
