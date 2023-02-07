　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

坐路邊休息！世界第二毒蛇突然「鑽進雙腿」　女淡定抽菸畫面曝光

女路邊休息！世界第二毒蛇突然「鑽進雙腿」　她淡定抽菸畫面曝光。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Harrison`s Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher）

▲毒蛇鑽進腿下，女子反應卻十分淡定。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Harrison's Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

記者李振慧／綜合報導

澳洲一名女捕蛇專家在路邊休息時，一條蛇突然鑽到她雙腿下，同事一看竟然是有「世界第二毒蛇」稱號的東部棕蛇(Eastern Brown Snake)，然而她卻保持鎮定繼續抽菸，驚險畫面在網路上瘋傳。

在昆士蘭州黃金海岸與布里斯本工作的24歲捕蛇專家曼森(Ayla Manson)，被同事拍到路邊休息時，一條致命毒蛇竟然鑽到她腿下，等到曼森發現時已經來不及跳開，一個不小心就有可能會被咬傷。

影片中可看到，東部棕蛇靠近曼森後，還緩緩鑽到她腿下，然而她留在原地，繼續抽菸。曼森表示，那條蛇當天早上在冰箱被屋主發現，他們前往現場捕捉後野放在附近樹叢，沒想到蛇在院子逗留時又被他們遇上。

曼森表示，被東部棕蛇咬傷雖然有可能喪命，但牠們通常不太有攻擊性，「我觀察那條蛇發現牠沒有攻擊性，這個時候最重要的就是要保持冷靜，如果我當下驚慌站起來，反而會讓蛇想要自衛，對我發動攻擊」。曼森的同事後來把影片分享到臉書上，希望幫助提醒大眾遇到蛇時該怎麼應對比較安全。
 

The stigma around snakes being aggressive or violent has sadly taken over most peoples perception. This is a fantastic example that they don't want to hurt us and the only reason they do attack is they're scared of something significantly larger than them the bite is only to say back off! they are an innocent animal which just wants to go along its day without interference

Harrison's Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher 發佈於 2023年2月3日 星期五
ET快訊
NIKE官網限時5折起！　熱門鞋款現省近2千
小中風後首露面！　連戰「滿頭白髮」：我已無愧國家民族
捷運站出口驚見「人生一條龍服務」！　網笑：生老病死都在這
快訊／陳柏惟被爆包庇渣男堂哥　基進黨曝3Q退黨內幕
快訊／前英超球星找到了！　和土耳其球隊總監「被埋瓦礫堆」中
土耳其當地「0°C」！　台灣國家隊「踏雪轉機」畫面曝
快訊／警開4槍射破輪胎！　嫌犯翻車受傷

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

170萬粉絲追蹤！男網紅派對上突然失蹤　「水庫底下找到屍體」

每5分鐘就餘震！7.8強震逾4300死　醫見證恐怖景象：大量兒童死去

震撼畫面曝光！7層大樓10秒內瞬間震垮　土耳其強震逾4300人死亡

照片一直被盜用！女模上網發現「10萬多個假帳號」崩潰：人生被毀

檢查沒有脈搏呼吸！女被裝進屍袋　火化時發現「正在大口喘氣」

心儀女拒絕交往「4年感情一場空」　男怒告索討6千多萬精神賠償費

烏俄戰爭將滿1年！俄羅斯持續增兵　烏官員：2月15日後恐有新攻勢

美「天才兒童」9歲準備升大學！他跳級上課　高中不到3年就唸完

新生娃「緊握避孕器」正面照曝光　媽苦笑：護士全都跑來看

老命理師「洗腦9女」一夫多妻！逼少女靈修　恐嚇被外星人吃掉

星雲大師「來世再當和尚」 遺囑道：10億遺產全捐出

鹿希派忘詞「直接下台」全場錯愕　蔡詩芸說重話：會影響到其他人！

趙小僑帶6個月大愛女出遊　惹哭孕媽咪：看到妳好感動

外婆幫孫子找相親對象　製作百花齊放長輩影片

土耳其餘震狂搖！大樓垂直崩塌　現場如人間煉獄...死傷人數攀升

滑冰靜止45度角傾斜！　神人秀月球漫步前空翻

鍾國狂喊甄子丹：大哥！　他快崩潰：他給我好大壓力...

星雲大師圓寂享耆壽97歲！　糖尿病纏身多年「看淡生死」

蔡卓宜考慮「再婚王大陸」　計畫生小孩..吐心聲：有點害怕

賣7000元臭酸帝王蟹　攤商：沒打開不知道壞掉

烏俄戰爭將滿1年！俄羅斯持續增兵　烏官員：2月15日後恐有新攻勢

美「天才兒童」9歲準備升大學！他跳級上課　高中不到3年就唸完

新生娃「緊握避孕器」正面照曝光　媽苦笑：護士全都跑來看

老命理師「洗腦9女」一夫多妻！逼少女靈修　恐嚇被外星人吃掉

快訊／前英超球星找到了！　和土耳其球隊總監「被埋瓦礫堆」中

坐路邊休息！世界第二毒蛇突然「鑽進雙腿」　女淡定抽菸畫面曝光

憂嫩妻用手機「勾搭別的男人」...她遭醋尪暴打慘死　母淚崩：肺都被打破了

父母死後「屍體爛在家」！她謊稱雙親年邁不便見客　警秒識破

強震前怪象！土耳其夜空狂閃「神秘藍光」　恐怖地鳴轟天響

奇蹟！敘利亞1歲半女童「毫髮無傷」瓦礫堆中被抱出　家人多已喪命

涉賄落選！前桃市議員吳宗憲+2樁腳被拘提到案　檢聲押3人

吹時尚風！台北郵局「兔兔郵差包小提燈」詢問爆表　領取方式曝

烏俄戰爭將滿1年！俄羅斯持續增兵　烏官員：2月15日後恐有新攻勢

欠500萬賭債搶彩券行　逃新加坡衝賭場試手氣…贏3萬回台秒被逮

「皮蛇」上身痛不欲生　嘉榮呼籲接種「帶狀皰疹疫苗」

同居女外出買汽油！桃園縱火3歲女童殞命　媽90%燒傷插管搶救中

李國毅曝和老婆感情產生「巨大變化」　1歲愛女看到賀軍翔也叫爸　

民進黨堅持台獨又要和平保台？　連勝文：真懷疑蔡英文智商

三大法人賣超台股27.23億　法人：籌碼面有利多頭格局延續

周三享三人同行一人免費！板橋飯店Buffet二月限定優惠

最強騎士被撞飛1秒完美落地　迷蹤步跳車網友看傻狂重播

國際熱門新聞

女排14人被埋　土國大批運動員失聯

驚悚瞬間！土耳其抗震豪宅秒崩塌

救災反受困！　土耳其40名消防員遇建築倒塌活埋

年輕妹拒讓靠窗座位　竟一路被飆罵到降落

即／前英超球星找到了！　被埋在瓦礫堆中

強震震垮敘利亞監獄！20名IS囚犯趁亂逃獄

按摩小姐姐「波濤胸湧」直擊！　高難度「上頂」專業服務

土耳其又震！中部「規模5.3強震」襲擊

受困瓦礫堆　媽搏命產子後斷氣

網憶921「土耳其迅速救援」　盼台派救難隊

外交部證實土耳其災區「有台灣人」

連線一半遇7.5震！土耳其記者抱童逃

土耳其強震畫面曝！增至逾3800死　超過5700棟建築倒塌

土耳其強震恐破千人喪命　官員證實17死

更多熱門

相關新聞

澳洲波音737滅火飛機墜毀　2機師成功逃生

澳洲波音737滅火飛機墜毀　2機師成功逃生

一架波音 737-300 滅火飛機在澳洲墜毀。根據初步報告，飛機上的2名機師在墜機事故中倖存下來，只受輕傷被送往醫院。這架飛機機齡27年，有過多次參與灌救西澳森林大火任務的紀錄，可以載水15,000公升。

少女河裡游泳遭鯊魚攻擊　朋友面前被咬死

少女河裡游泳遭鯊魚攻擊　朋友面前被咬死

健康男睡夢中猝死　才知心臟有這問題

健康男睡夢中猝死　才知心臟有這問題

澳洲新版5元紙鈔將「移除英女王肖像」

澳洲新版5元紙鈔將「移除英女王肖像」

3歲童被鎖高溫車上悶死　爸目睹屍體崩潰

3歲童被鎖高溫車上悶死　爸目睹屍體崩潰

關鍵字：

捕蛇Ayla Manson東部棕蛇世界第二毒紐澳要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

隋棠回應擾鄰：這年齡小孩很難約束，你們就跟著早點起床囉

2月補班2天不是最慘！3月才是「恐怖大魔王」

女兒見爸摩鐵集點卡疑外遇　結局翻車

女排14人被埋　土國大批運動員失聯

即／嘉義情殺！20歲女被打死　男友衝桃園墜樓亡

隋棠遭控是「惡鄰」　隋棠夫當面嗆：去跟我律師說

6歲弟溫泉飯店玩泡泡　慘被電死！

隋棠1.4億噪音豪宅「狂砍5000萬入手」！爆買房2大堅持

李昇基宣布結婚：我求婚，她答應了　4月娶李多寅

快訊／台語歌手方順吉證實離婚！

錯過出口！駕駛「快車道急剎車」引爆49車連環撞

隋棠被控惡鄰「台北豪宅奢華裝潢全曝光」！

日AV女優羞認「台男我的菜」：想色色

手搖飲限時1天「珍珠奶茶買1送1」

星雲生「坐缸」圓寂　若顏面如生將成「肉身佛」

更多

最夯影音

更多
星雲大師「來世再當和尚」 遺囑道：10億遺產全捐出

星雲大師「來世再當和尚」 遺囑道：10億遺產全捐出
鹿希派忘詞「直接下台」全場錯愕　蔡詩芸說重話：會影響到其他人！

鹿希派忘詞「直接下台」全場錯愕　蔡詩芸說重話：會影響到其他人！

趙小僑帶6個月大愛女出遊　惹哭孕媽咪：看到妳好感動

趙小僑帶6個月大愛女出遊　惹哭孕媽咪：看到妳好感動

外婆幫孫子找相親對象　製作百花齊放長輩影片

外婆幫孫子找相親對象　製作百花齊放長輩影片

土耳其餘震狂搖！大樓垂直崩塌　現場如人間煉獄...死傷人數攀升

土耳其餘震狂搖！大樓垂直崩塌　現場如人間煉獄...死傷人數攀升

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

2023兔潮來襲添好運

2023兔潮來襲添好運

爽過2023兔年全攻略，無論開運招財、走春旅遊，新年好康等大小事，一手掌握不漏接！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

【新年到】毛孩的奇幻賀年

【新年到】毛孩的奇幻賀年

寵物王國賀歲優惠1/5-1/31全館滿3000折300，貓狗飼料用品棄舊兔新過好年～

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面