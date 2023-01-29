　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

伊朗西北部「規模5.9地震」慘況曝　深度僅10公里！至少3死300傷

▲▼ 伊朗5.9地震至少3死。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲ 伊朗發生規模5.9地震，造成建築受損。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

伊朗西北部靠近土耳其邊境地區28日晚間發生規模5.9的極淺層地震，深度僅10公里，至少造成3人死亡及300多人受傷。地震導致民眾家園受損，不得不逃到戶外，卻得忍受攝氏零下低溫甚至下雪，還有部分地區出現停電災情。

根據美國地質調查局（USGS），伊朗當地時間28日晚間9時44分（台灣29日凌晨2時14分）發生規模5.9地震，震央約在西北部城市霍伊（Khowy）西南方8公里處，震源深度約10公里。當地媒體曝光的畫面可見，有建築因強震威力受損，地面上全是石塊和瓦礫。

《路透社》援引伊朗官媒《伊通社》（IRNA）報導，霍伊市一所大學緊急服務負責人稱已有3人死亡，300多人受傷。緊急事務官員還指出，部分受災地區正在下雪，據報氣溫極低，部分地區停電。

IRNA指出，「這起地震非常強烈，西亞塞拜然省許多地區都有感，引發居民憂慮。另有幾座城市也有震感，包括鄰近的東亞塞拜然省大不里士（Tabriz）。」

ET快訊
邱澤罕見同框老婆！　許瑋甯肚皮狀態成亮點
爽放完10天春假　一翻2月行事曆QQ了
找傳播妹激戰！　25歲職軍一夜嗨2次GG了
快訊／桃園男被逼握爆裂物！　左手掌被炸爛
今年還有7大連假！　最長爽放5天
冷爆！　台中水龍頭一開「全是冰塊」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

活活打死非裔男！美特警「蠍子小隊」永久解散　退休警曝局內黑幕

伊朗西北部「規模5.9地震」慘況曝　深度僅10公里！至少3死300傷

北約退將帕維爾當選捷克總統　立場親西方「視中國為安全威脅」

失落的MZ世代！韓國年輕人變「超愛排隊」搶美食：很有成就感

老公每天加飯吃到爽！人妻挨餓討錢買米還被罵：以後妳不准加飯

秘魯巴士載60人「魔鬼彎」墜崖　乘客當場甩車外！至少24死

氣少年傳訊息給自己女友　他見火車來了猛推「倒栽蔥卡月台縫」

耶路撒冷舊城區又發生槍擊　以色列派兵增援約旦河西岸

弟幫姊送喜帖摔倒「遭超速車輾斷頭」　驚悚影片曝光

加州又有槍擊！比佛利山派對現場　車內3人中彈慘死4傷

蕾菈隆乳怕下垂..麻醉前喊：不要太大　余祥銓曬媽遭小S虧「戀母情結」XD

Hani車震「裸背猛搖」太害羞！　揪ㄆ友實現性幻想..他暈船了QQ

大馬網紅炫舞技推洗腦新年歌　LOCAL詞曲...網：真的是我媽

楊祐寧見老婆「驗孕兩條線」超激動　練跑太囉嗦..她火大：不要再講話

只因不爽年輕人坐博愛座　壯男高鐵「怒掐嬤」飆罵

《台灣犯罪故事》揭軍營黑暗　蔡凡熙陷霸凌地獄冰塊塞褲裡

謝瓊煖「大飆演技」騙過劉品言　她崩潰反整：我也能得金鐘獎！

垃圾車變換車道險被擦撞　運將理論遭「持長槍回嗆」

葛斯齊開工！再爆汪小菲「吻女生照」　直播槓張蘭：當妳兒子很悲哀

客人站攤前！被趕走＋罵破Ｘ 店家道歉：看她摔蛋糕被激怒

活活打死非裔男！美特警「蠍子小隊」永久解散　退休警曝局內黑幕

伊朗西北部「規模5.9地震」慘況曝　深度僅10公里！至少3死300傷

北約退將帕維爾當選捷克總統　立場親西方「視中國為安全威脅」

失落的MZ世代！韓國年輕人變「超愛排隊」搶美食：很有成就感

老公每天加飯吃到爽！人妻挨餓討錢買米還被罵：以後妳不准加飯

秘魯巴士載60人「魔鬼彎」墜崖　乘客當場甩車外！至少24死

氣少年傳訊息給自己女友　他見火車來了猛推「倒栽蔥卡月台縫」

耶路撒冷舊城區又發生槍擊　以色列派兵增援約旦河西岸

弟幫姊送喜帖摔倒「遭超速車輾斷頭」　驚悚影片曝光

加州又有槍擊！比佛利山派對現場　車內3人中彈慘死4傷

踏青成踏花水道博物館花海頻遭破壞　館方出奇招護花見成效

林書豪首秀在即！鋼鐵人開賣這兩天主場門票　最便宜400元

別讓消化系統吃不消　把握「四少二多」...免向醫師拜年

除夕「這一味」初五還在吃　1家3口狂拉...他尿不出來險腎衰竭

內閣改組薛瑞元留任、陳時中未入列　吳子嘉曝核心原因

兔年第1個天赦日！命理師「教1招」一次補滿財庫　最強轉運時間曝

初八財神在西方！「4星座、4生肖」財運爆棚　3.3億大樂透得主就是你

邱澤罕見同框老婆放閃！過年扮兔子甜炸「許瑋甯肚皮狀態成亮點」

一開工就賺翻！「3生肖、3星座」運勢登頂　準備發大財

南投燈會開幕15天「突破300萬人次」　許淑華現身與民眾同歡

猛男著背心露腹肌「泰性感」　網友：可以加入Jolin的舞群

國際熱門新聞

弟幫姊送喜帖摔倒　遭超速車輾斷頭

正妹自拍「無罩散步」　漫步公園狂晃！

美85車連環車禍　司機：別下車！

「敢叫刺死妳」　日女通報確診遭消防員性侵

閘門飛來！新婚妻「慘遭斬首」尪崩潰目睹

女模出賣日本嬤50年前美照　台日網友都戀愛了

烏克蘭宣稱　獲得西方321輛坦克

少年傳訊息給她　正牌男友怒推落軌

加州又傳槍擊　派對槍響3死4傷

無P圖絕美照曝！　日本麥當勞暴雪中營業

59歲富豪睡遍AV女優終收山！婚後才知嫩妻真實身分

8歲童玩水遭雷擊　救生員曝慘狀

金正恩怕爆！曝中國「武統南北韓」像西藏

傳美日荷限制晶片銷中　ASML回應

更多熱門

相關新聞

四川5.6極淺地震影片曝！　去年瀘定大地震餘震

四川5.6極淺地震影片曝！　去年瀘定大地震餘震

中國大陸四川今（26日）晨連續3起地震，震央瀘定其中一起最大震度規模5.6，排查工作已經展開，目前未有傷亡情況通報。本次地震是去年9月5日主震的餘震，當時瀘定的恐怖搖晃情況歷歷在目，部分四川民眾也開始上傳本次地震的搖晃畫面。

快訊／四川今晨3連震！　爆規模5.6極淺地震

快訊／四川今晨3連震！　爆規模5.6極淺地震

小年夜地牛翻身「花蓮4.3地震」　氣象局：正常能量釋放

小年夜地牛翻身「花蓮4.3地震」　氣象局：正常能量釋放

快訊／印尼馬魯古海規模7.2地震

快訊／印尼馬魯古海規模7.2地震

只隔十天！桃園楊梅又有3.1地震

只隔十天！桃園楊梅又有3.1地震

關鍵字：

地震

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

老婆出門倒垃圾消失　真相驚呆他

弟幫姊送喜帖摔倒　遭超速車輾斷頭

高鐵超載無法行駛！乘客聽廣播傻眼

桃園男逛街突失智！幼兒3度低溫大哭狂抖

寒流發威更猛6°C↓恐創新低

89萬網紅爆賣淫！9分鐘「白色戰靴」性愛片瘋傳

狄鶯放話「蘿莉塔太心機」：不准進孫家門！

過年放10天！　鄉民揭5大缺點：很痛苦

正妹自拍「無罩散步」　漫步公園狂晃！

雲林工廠起火「全面燃燒」！消防員灌救中

寒流強襲！桃園26人送醫僅3人救回　死者最小才3歲

「天馬神獸」真現世！正面清晰畫面曝光

「史上最慘春節電影」首日票房0元被笑慘

「黃色小鴨」西濱狂飆　影片曝光

姨丈發燒回娘家　結果同桌12人全確診

更多

最夯影音

更多
蕾菈隆乳怕下垂..麻醉前喊：不要太大　余祥銓曬媽遭小S虧「戀母情結」XD

蕾菈隆乳怕下垂..麻醉前喊：不要太大　余祥銓曬媽遭小S虧「戀母情結」XD
Hani車震「裸背猛搖」太害羞！　揪ㄆ友實現性幻想..他暈船了QQ

Hani車震「裸背猛搖」太害羞！　揪ㄆ友實現性幻想..他暈船了QQ

大馬網紅炫舞技推洗腦新年歌　LOCAL詞曲...網：真的是我媽

大馬網紅炫舞技推洗腦新年歌　LOCAL詞曲...網：真的是我媽

楊祐寧見老婆「驗孕兩條線」超激動　練跑太囉嗦..她火大：不要再講話

楊祐寧見老婆「驗孕兩條線」超激動　練跑太囉嗦..她火大：不要再講話

只因不爽年輕人坐博愛座　壯男高鐵「怒掐嬤」飆罵

只因不爽年輕人坐博愛座　壯男高鐵「怒掐嬤」飆罵

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

2023兔潮來襲添好運

2023兔潮來襲添好運

爽過2023兔年全攻略，無論開運招財、走春旅遊，新年好康等大小事，一手掌握不漏接！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

【新年到】毛孩的奇幻賀年

【新年到】毛孩的奇幻賀年

寵物王國賀歲優惠1/5-1/31全館滿3000折300，貓狗飼料用品棄舊兔新過好年～

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面