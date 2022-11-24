胡錫進發文稱蔡英文「總統」　痛批沒有悼念貓熊「團團」

▲胡錫近在推特發文，稱呼蔡英文為總統。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@HuXijin_GT）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

大陸官媒《環球時報》前總編輯、現任特約評論員胡錫進，在推特上發文痛批蔡英文沒有悼念貓熊「團團」離世，然而他在文中卻稱蔡英文為「總統」意外引發了網友的關注。

胡錫進在推特上用英文發文指出，「周六，貓熊團團在台灣病逝。台灣民眾以各種方式哀悼，但台灣領導人蔡英文保持沉默。但去年6月發推文哀悼拜登愛犬『冠軍』去世的也是蔡英文。許多台灣人都為這位『總統』感到羞恥。」

Giant panda Tuan Tuan died of illness in Taiwan Saturday. Taiwan people mounred in various ways but Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen remained silent.But it was also Tsai who tweeted last June to mourn the death of Biden’s dog “Champ.” Many Taiwan people are ashamed of this “president.”