　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
大陸 大陸焦點 特派現場

胡錫進發文稱蔡英文「總統」　痛批沒有悼念貓熊「團團」

▲▼胡錫近在推特發文，稱呼蔡英文為總統。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@HuXijin_GT）

▲胡錫近在推特發文，稱呼蔡英文為總統。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@HuXijin_GT）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

大陸官媒《環球時報》前總編輯、現任特約評論員胡錫進，在推特上發文痛批蔡英文沒有悼念貓熊「團團」離世，然而他在文中卻稱蔡英文為「總統」意外引發了網友的關注。

胡錫進在推特上用英文發文指出，「周六，貓熊團團在台灣病逝。台灣民眾以各種方式哀悼，但台灣領導人蔡英文保持沉默。但去年6月發推文哀悼拜登愛犬『冠軍』去世的也是蔡英文。許多台灣人都為這位『總統』感到羞恥。」


大貓熊「團團」不敵腦部病變19日下午在沉睡中離世，得年18歲，目前台北市立動物園貓熊館已擺放團團的追思看板，預計放置2周，其他的紀念方式則仍在規劃中，團團的病理解剖報告也已經收集完成，約需14-21天的時間再統一說明。

►買一組爽喝1禮拜，竹炭水超值下殺

►150抽衛生紙「1包不到12元」！買一次全家用整年

 ►按這訂閱Podcast《小編沒收工》每天熱門話題聊不完

►超多好菌、超級有「酵」！宏醫敏8盒特價2911元

►東購限定獨家送10%回饋，指定品LINE Points 5%+樂透金5%

ET快訊
德國爆冷輸！業者曝有1人15萬買日本贏　猜中爽賺330萬
快訊／日本戲劇性2比1逆轉勝　德國連兩屆不敵亞洲隊伍
YT世足直播3.6萬人同歡嗨翻！結果竟是遊戲畫面

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 大陸最新 全站最新

胡錫進發文稱蔡英文「總統」　痛批沒有悼念貓熊「團團」

女教師遠距上課遭家暴！丈夫衝進房間「掐脖巴頭」　警：已和解

20歲女懷孕被逼簽6協議！暴怒墮胎「嬰屍送夫家」　公公抱金孫痛哭

居家看護發高燒「送醫不治」！家屬怒告雇主求償688萬　法院判敗訴

高雄港職場互助教保服務中心啟用　由海洋歡樂Party揭開序幕

大S千萬床墊品牌客群曝光　店員揭2類人最愛買：跟有沒有錢沒關係

3歲男童「劃傷鄰居豪車」　家長1舉動被讚爆：犯錯要自己承擔

跨海匯聚創意火花　兩岸青年點靚申城

5萬公斤蔬菜被毀、土地被犁平　陸農民吐心酸：防疫嚴格無人來收

「習尹會」讓大陸重新開放韓劇？　陸外交部：從來沒有「禁韓令」

被外界批台灣職籃水平差　魔獸直播力挺：值得肯定

苗栗女砂石車前失控自摔　運將急踩剎...險輾過！

黃子佼衰被汪小菲地圖炮掃到　無奈：都是22年前的往事了...

黏人薩摩耶被摸就開心　停手漸漸收起笑容還偷瞄

台64重機男撞計程車亡　司機沒開大燈父求道歉

電動打不到5mins她大手一揮　噴手把砸中電視「慘變蜘蛛網」

男帥氣丟「高旋轉」保齡球　全倒？下秒被擋板打臉攔下

萌娃見剃掉鬍子的爸爸　張嘴驚呆20秒：你誰？

阿根廷斷36場不敗神話！　梅西13年進球必勝紀錄終結

台64重機男撞計程車亡　家屬心碎要求道歉！司機聲明：我是被撞的

胡錫進發文稱蔡英文「總統」　痛批沒有悼念貓熊「團團」

女教師遠距上課遭家暴！丈夫衝進房間「掐脖巴頭」　警：已和解

20歲女懷孕被逼簽6協議！暴怒墮胎「嬰屍送夫家」　公公抱金孫痛哭

居家看護發高燒「送醫不治」！家屬怒告雇主求償688萬　法院判敗訴

高雄港職場互助教保服務中心啟用　由海洋歡樂Party揭開序幕

大S千萬床墊品牌客群曝光　店員揭2類人最愛買：跟有沒有錢沒關係

3歲男童「劃傷鄰居豪車」　家長1舉動被讚爆：犯錯要自己承擔

跨海匯聚創意火花　兩岸青年點靚申城

5萬公斤蔬菜被毀、土地被犁平　陸農民吐心酸：防疫嚴格無人來收

「習尹會」讓大陸重新開放韓劇？　陸外交部：從來沒有「禁韓令」

德國遭逆轉關鍵原因曝　球評：進球後有點大意、踢得保守

大S「名床銷毀秀」掀兩岸關注！IKEA火速自薦：該買新的了吧

德國又陷小組賽出局危機　傳奇隊長小豬道出「殘酷現實」

大S豪宅「每月3萬電費」用在哪？　房仲真心話：其實很節省了

正妹帶爸看世足「花86萬睡覺」自拍片瘋傳！球迷看呆：這才是有錢

有望首闖8強？日本爆冷退德國　森保一「神調度」成關鍵

快訊／本屆最大比分！西班牙7比0狂電哥國　18歲加維進球創紀錄

胡錫進發文稱蔡英文「總統」　痛批沒有悼念貓熊「團團」

許智傑精準預言「日本1分差擊敗德國」　粉絲朝聖：太神了

女教師遠距上課遭家暴！丈夫衝進房間「掐脖巴頭」　警：已和解

海龜遭飢餓虎鯊狂咬　糾纏2分鐘成功逃脫

大陸熱門新聞

節儉女15年存逾500萬！領錢卻被告知餘額為0

20歲女懷孕被逼簽6協議！墮胎「嬰屍送他家」

筷子插進插座！女童9根手指被切掉

同事包包掉出1物　OL聽完原因秒暈船

大S千萬床墊品牌客群曝！這2類人最愛買

爬山遇「白鳳凰」振翅　真實身分曝

居家看護發燒送醫不治！家屬求償688萬被駁回

女教師遠距上課遭家暴！丈夫衝入掐脖巴頭

胡錫進發文稱蔡英文總統　痛批沒有悼念貓熊團團

陸網狂猜汪小菲「為何一直針對小S」

與320匹狼同吃同住　他7年後成狼王

教官拉長髮女學生「長椅野戰」

20歲網美廁所被暴打20分　摳眼拔舌

3歲童劃傷鄰居豪車　家長1舉動被讚爆

更多熱門

相關新聞

綠倒數72小時催票　24大造勢時間表曝

綠倒數72小時催票　24大造勢時間表曝

九合一選戰進入最後關鍵倒數催票階段，民進黨23日下午公布「黃金72小時各縣市造勢場次表」，包括禮拜三晚間在桃園市、宜蘭縣舉辦造勢晚會，禮拜四聚焦新北市、桃園市、苗栗縣，禮拜五選前之夜下午4點40分開始各縣市將辦大型造勢，包括台北市在競選總部前，新北市在三重和板橋舉辦勝選之夜，桃園市分為南桃、北桃兩場，總計3天將會有24場重要造勢活動登場。

蔡英文催票：最後總統任期「讓我更有力量」

蔡英文催票：最後總統任期「讓我更有力量」

陳時中被抹黑「惡魔」與「色魔」　他曝3奧步

陳時中被抹黑「惡魔」與「色魔」　他曝3奧步

2艘核動力破冰船下水　普丁吹噓俄國北極影響力

2艘核動力破冰船下水　普丁吹噓俄國北極影響力

英德4天2度拉抬蔡其昌「豐原贏！台中贏！」

英德4天2度拉抬蔡其昌「豐原贏！台中贏！」

關鍵字：

胡錫進蔡英文總統貓熊熊貓團團

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

偷情男女野戰　「私處被淋強力膠」曝屍森林

德國爆冷輸！超跑帥哥砸15萬重押日本贏　估爽賺330萬

汪小菲會氣死！床墊銷毀「品牌回應了」

張蘭代汪小菲寫稿「10點聲明」反擊大S

重機男200km/hr「導彈式追撞」計程車慘死！專家揭3錯誤

大S豪宅2個月電費逾9萬！專家揭燒錢怪獸

大S家銷毀床墊　頂級床墊業者沒聽過

遭張蘭控婚內出軌具俊曄！

全聯黑五來了！限時3天黑品買1送1

父病逝丟榮總太平間10年　貧女淚灑法庭訴原因

台南安南區傳爆炸4人炸傷

汪小菲千萬床墊沒了！割爛送回收場

世足已慘輸2場！鳳梨不死心「再曝新下注內容」：要回穩了

張穎穎參戰罵「S家噁心至極」截圖流出

他回宿舍驚見100kg巨鱷　網看1細節：吃了2人

更多

最夯影音

更多
被外界批台灣職籃水平差　魔獸直播力挺：值得肯定

被外界批台灣職籃水平差　魔獸直播力挺：值得肯定
苗栗女砂石車前失控自摔　運將急踩剎...險輾過！

苗栗女砂石車前失控自摔　運將急踩剎...險輾過！

黃子佼衰被汪小菲地圖炮掃到　無奈：都是22年前的往事了...

黃子佼衰被汪小菲地圖炮掃到　無奈：都是22年前的往事了...

黏人薩摩耶被摸就開心　停手漸漸收起笑容還偷瞄

黏人薩摩耶被摸就開心　停手漸漸收起笑容還偷瞄

台64重機男撞計程車亡　司機沒開大燈父求道歉

台64重機男撞計程車亡　司機沒開大燈父求道歉

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【寵物】毛孩瘋雙11

【寵物】毛孩瘋雙11

雙11錯過不要緊，11/16-11/30寵物用品滿額享95折，晚了一樣很好買！趕快跟上

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面