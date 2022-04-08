烏克蘭小鎮兩公寓26死！　澤倫斯基：情況比布查更恐怖

▲博羅江卡的兩棟倒塌公寓底下發現了26具屍體。（圖／翻攝自推特／@VenediktovaIV）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

俄羅斯軍隊自烏克蘭首都基輔周圍地區撤出後，除了鄰近城鎮布查（Bucha）被發現有逾300位平民遭殺害以外，烏克蘭檢察總長表示，他們在另一座城鎮博羅江卡的兩棟倒塌公寓底下發現了26具屍體，目前無法估計當地死亡人數；總統澤倫斯基也說，該城鎮的狀況可能比布查還恐怖。

Borodianka is the most destroyed city in the Kyiv region. Evidence of Russian war crimes is here at every turn: cluster bombs, missiles, burned elements of the "Smerch". The whole world strives for peace and justice. Russia will be held accountable for its every deadly step. pic.twitter.com/IDNy3cupHR