住進台南古城旁飯店　點點手作陶球拍出藝術感空間

在點與點的空間，呈現理想中的遊客意象。使用手作陶球，表面上黑亮釉，反映出每一位來訪的旅客自己，此處的煙波大飯店，是讓旅人心生歸屬感的驛站。

This work aims to express the flow and spatial tension between the cells of the group, using the black glazed cells on the handmade ceramic spheres to translate the difference, but tourists who come to the smoke wave because they long for the warmth of their stay. With the handmade bronze and gold delicate feet holding up the ceramic sphere, the light projection presents a rich and three-dimensional light and shadow changes, gathering on the main wall leading their of visitors.

旅，一種生命的律動，就像隨季節變化而遷徙的候鳥。驛，旅的停泊處，如侯鳥驛居温暖的南方。位於煙波飯店台南館，一個風土人情友善的城市，擁有豐富歷史古蹟與文化。使用手作陶球，因為手作，點點各不同。因為手作，點點有溫度。面上黑亮釉，反射出每一位來訪的旅客自己。

藝術家本身具備建築與室內設計的學養，能夠整合藝術裝置在乾掛大理石牆面上的構造與安裝機制。此裝置藝術表達群聚各單元之間的流動與空間張力，以手作陶球上黑亮釉面的單元，轉譯各各不同，配合特製的銅金色的細緻腳座托起陶球，在燈光投射下呈現豐富立體的光影變化，群聚於會客區主牆面，引領千客萬來。

A journey is a rhythm of life, which to some extent must be suspended from the reality of life, just like a migrating bird that changes with the seasons. This work aims to express the flow and spatial tension between the cells of the group, using the black glazed cells on the handmade ceramic spheres to translate the different, but different, tourists who come to the smoke wave because they long for the warmth of their stay. With the specially made bronze and gold delicate feet holding up the ceramic sphere, the light projection presents a rich and three-dimensional light and shadow changes, gathering on the main wall of the meeting area, leading thousands of visitors.

Lake Shore Hotel in Tainan, where the local customs are friendly and mild, is the station that makes travelers feel a sense of belonging. We choose to make the ceramic balls by hand, because hand-made, so every point is different and organic. Because it is made by hand, the artwork has temperature. The surface is covered with a glossy black glaze, reflecting each visitor's own. This installation art piece, Crowd gathering of dots, is full of strong emotions and strength, it creates a natural and beautiful visual experience for travelers. No matter what the purpose of the traveler is, they can find their spot here in this hotel.

