英國普利茅斯槍擊案釀多人死亡！　議員稱「無關恐攻」

▲命案，他殺，殺人，調查，屍體，血腥。（圖／CFP，示意圖，與本文當事人無關）

▲英國普利茅斯槍擊案釀多人死亡 。（圖／CFP，示意圖，與本文當事人無關）

文／中央社

英國天空新聞網（Sky News）報導，英格蘭西南部的普利茅斯（Plymouth）今天晚間發生重大槍擊案，造成多人喪命和一名持槍人士身亡。

路透社報導，緊急情況應變人員已抵達現場。來自此選區的保守黨籍國會議員莫瑟（Johnny Mercer）形容這是起「嚴重且悲慘」的事件，但「無關恐怖主義」。

莫瑟在推特（Twitter）上表示：「我獲悉普利茅斯發生一起嚴重且悲慘的事件。請遵照警方下達的一切指示。」

莫瑟隨後又推文說，這起事件無關恐怖主義。

救護單位在推特表示，他們出動大量人力物力，包括危險區域應變小組（HART）、救護車、救護飛機、醫護人員等，來回應這起事件。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

二度染疫燒到42度！他腎衰竭、肺血栓險死

二度染疫燒到42度！他腎衰竭、肺血栓險死

英國車士打足球會（Chester FC）38歲的足球經理約翰遜（Anthony Johnson）在7月二度染疫，並引發攝氏42度高燒、腎衰竭、肺血栓等併發症，讓他與死神擦肩而過。康復後的他以自身經歷勸勉其他疫苗懷疑論者，一定要盡快接種疫苗，才有能力對抗病毒。

一起吃飯傳家人　男一周內全家身亡

一起吃飯傳家人　男一周內全家身亡

擔心主人受困　狗狗伸爪幫忙

擔心主人受困　狗狗伸爪幫忙

牛津研究：疫苗間隔時間越長　抗體濃度越高

牛津研究：疫苗間隔時間越長　抗體濃度越高

她請產假被調職　怒告前公司獲賠90萬

她請產假被調職　怒告前公司獲賠90萬

