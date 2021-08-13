英國普利茅斯槍擊案釀多人死亡！　議員稱「無關恐攻」

▲英國普利茅斯槍擊案釀多人死亡 。（圖／CFP，示意圖，與本文當事人無關）



文／中央社

英國天空新聞網（Sky News）報導，英格蘭西南部的普利茅斯（Plymouth）今天晚間發生重大槍擊案，造成多人喪命和一名持槍人士身亡。

路透社報導，緊急情況應變人員已抵達現場。來自此選區的保守黨籍國會議員莫瑟（Johnny Mercer）形容這是起「嚴重且悲慘」的事件，但「無關恐怖主義」。

莫瑟在推特（Twitter）上表示：「我獲悉普利茅斯發生一起嚴重且悲慘的事件。請遵照警方下達的一切指示。」

莫瑟隨後又推文說，這起事件無關恐怖主義。

救護單位在推特表示，他們出動大量人力物力，包括危險區域應變小組（HART）、救護車、救護飛機、醫護人員等，來回應這起事件。

The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth. Remain calm. It is for the Police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land.