【英語多益通】東奧「超級變變變」英文怎麼說？

▲ 東奧開幕式 。（圖／路透）

文／陳涵瑋

命運多舛的2020東京奧運，終於在2021年7月23日開幕了。開幕式安排的精彩表演富含日本的巧思和創意，讓各國觀眾驚呼不已。其中一段「真人版演繹奧運動態圖標」（human kinetic pictograms）最為吸睛，涵蓋33個不同運動項目的50個體育圖標在5分鐘內「變變變」，堪稱是開幕夜的另類高潮。

什麼是 pictograms

pictogram是由字根pict（描…繪）和字尾gram（繪製物）結合而成。利用圖像概念，繪製出看到的畫面，則稱為pictogram（圖示／標）。其實現在大家熟悉的奧運運動圖標（pictograms），第一次出現於1964年的東京奧運，由兩位日本設計師首創20款靜態運動圖標開始。

今年的東京奧運為求創新，以1964年的版本為基底，設計出奧運的50款動態圖標（kinetic pictograms），巧妙傳遞出每個運動項目的特點，並彰顯運動員的活力感與動態美。開幕日當天的真人版演出（human pictograms）更令人驚豔。

When the capital of Japan first hosted the Olympics in 1964 — the first time the Games were held in Asia — pictograms, or pictures of the sports, were introduced as a way to help bridge the language barrier and easily identify sports and venues . (today.com 07/24/2021)

（東京都於 1964 年首次舉辦奧運時—奧運第一次在亞洲舉辦—引入了圖標或運動圖片，以幫助彌合語言障礙並輕鬆識別運動項目和場地。）

pictograms的原始目的就是要bridge the language barrier（將語言的障礙彌合起來），這邊使用動詞bridge，指的是「 把…連結（或彌合）起來；減小…之間的差異」，英文新聞中，常見的搭配有 bridge divides（消弭歧見）、bridge the gap（縮短鴻溝）、bridge disparities（彌合差異）。

Improving public schools is believed to bridge the rich-poor gap .

（改善公立學校被認為可以彌合貧富差距。）

此外，venue 表示（事件、行動等的）發生地或集合地，簡單說來，就是「會場」，是多益測驗的高頻率字彙。

The stadium is specifically designed as a venue for the Olympic Games.

（此體育場是專門為奧運會所設計的場地。）

吸睛怎麼說

英國倫敦文化周刊出版公司Time Out的評論者用steal the show、 jaw-dropping moments、ingenious來讚嘆這場表演的精彩，顯示日本在創意設計這部分，的確讓人佩服。

● steal the show搶盡風頭

steal a show 表示讓大家的眼光都聚焦在某人或某事物上，也就是draw／catch／grab one’s attention之意。

Though Adele just showed up for 2 minutes, she stole the show at the BRIT Awards.

（雖然Adele只出現2 分鐘，但她在全英音樂獎上搶盡了風頭。）

當然，我們也可以用 eye-catching、buzzworthy 或distinguished等類似的形容詞來表示「吸睛的」意思。

These pantomimes became buzzworthy after acting out pictograms at the opening ceremony.

（這些啞劇家在開幕式上表演了動態圖標後，變得受到大眾矚目。）

● jaw-dropping令人瞠目結舌的

複合形容詞jaw-dropping，也可以用很生動的動詞描述make one’s jaw drop來做代換，表示「令人跌破眼鏡」的驚訝程度。

The j aw-dropping result of the competition shocked all the spectators.

（令人跌破眼鏡的比賽結果震驚了所有觀眾。）

● ingenious巧妙的

ingenious 表示「（方法）巧妙的」或「（物品等）製作精巧的」。後方多搭配idea／method／solution 等字。

The fast-paced pantomime sketch was an ingenious idea.

（快節奏的啞劇小品是一個巧妙的想法。）

此字亦可用於修飾人，表示「手巧的；機敏的；足智多謀的」。

The ingenious craftsman can make many distinguished sculptures from ordinary materials.（這巧手的工匠可以用普通的材料製作出許多與眾不同的雕像。）

觀眾有哪些用法

值得注意的是，這次奧運現場禁止觀眾入場觀賽。英文中用來表示「觀眾」的單字有viewer、spectator、audience，但要如何區分呢？viewer指的是在電視前的收視觀眾，與直接到運動現場觀看的spectator，或在室內欣賞音樂性表演或演說的audience不同。

There were no fans in the stadium but viewers at home encountered a delightful surprise – The pictograms. (essentiallysports.com 07/23/2021)

（體育場內沒有球迷，但家裡的觀眾卻有令人愉快的驚喜—圖標。）

Ohtani Shohei hit his 81th home run in MLB, wildly cheered by all the spectators .

（大谷翔平打出了他在 MLB 的第 81 個全壘打時，現場所有觀眾都為之歡呼。）

Bobby Chen’s live shows always appeal to a large audience .

（陳昇的現場表演總是吸引大量觀眾）

【多益模擬試題】

1. With innovative ways to engage with customers, parts of Japan’s retailers support _____ Olympics.

(A) audience-free

(B) listener-free

(C) spectator-free

(D) viewer-free

2. To reduce pollution efficiently, R&D office has figured out _____ methods of making our products more environmentally friendly.

(A) genuine

(B) generous

(C) ingenious

(D) ingenuous

解析：

1. 正解(C)。語意為「藉由創新的方式與客戶互動，部分日本零售商支持無觀眾的奧運會。」本題為字彙題，因奧運會多為運動現場，故應使用 spectator-free，表示「無觀眾的」。

2.正解(C)。語意為「為了有效減少汙染，研發辦公室想出了巧妙的方法使我們的產品更加環保。」本題為字彙題，依照語意，即可推論出(C)為正確答案。其他三個選項(A)真的、真實的、(B) 慷慨的、(D) 率直、坦白的。

