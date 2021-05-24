　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】校正回歸正夯　英文怎麼說？

▲▼0524校正回歸直轄市縣(市)分布情形。（圖／指揮中心提供）

▲ 0524校正回歸直轄市縣(市)分布情形。（圖／指揮中心提供）

文／Buffy Kao

近日台灣疫情嚴峻使得全國進入第三級警戒，台灣人民每日心情隨著不斷增加的確診人數而起伏不定，而上周末最夯的新詞彙，大概非「校正回歸」莫屬。事實上，校正回歸的概念過去在其他國家就曾出現過，讓我們從這次的報導學多益字吧！

backlog 校正回歸、待完成的工作

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

這次引發熱烈討論的「校正回歸」，英文是backlog (n)，也可以用retrospective adjustment。log在英文中有紀錄的意思，像是船長的航海紀錄本上寫的就是log。延伸到現在無所不在的網路用語，登入網站的動作就叫log in，因為登入網站就會留下紀錄，因此這裡backlog的用法就是代表後來才登錄的資料，這次疫情指揮中心就稱為「校正回歸」。

The CECC announced that, as it is working through the current backlog of unprocessed tests, 170 new cases were added to the past week.
（疫情指揮中心宣布當他們持續處理目前未經處理的檢驗回歸校正數據時，170個新案件被加入上週的確診數據。）

但其實backlog在職場上也很常見，有「待完成、積壓的工作」意思，尤其會指客戶已經預訂但還未履行的產品或服務。

I've got a huge backlog of work to do.
（我有大量待處理的工作要做。）

There is a backlog of orders waiting to be processed.
（大批積壓訂單等待處理。）

unprocessed (adj) 是「未經處理過的」，字首「un-」有否定的意思，process在這裡當動詞「處理」，字尾「-ed」則是形容詞變化，因此相反地，processed food指的就是處理過的食物，也就是「加工食品」。

There are ways to eat healthy, unprocessed food on a budget.
（有一些方法可以不花太多錢就能吃到健康、非加工食物。）

死亡人數 death toll

除了校正回歸外，由於近期確診案例激增，死亡人數（death toll）也明顯增加。

Six new deaths from COVID-19 were also announced in what was Taiwan’s largest one-day tick in deaths from the coronavirus.
（這六起新增的新冠肺炎死亡個案，也被宣告為台灣單日最高的死亡案例。）

one-day tick 代表「一天、短時間內」，tick指的就是很短的時間a very short time，所以這裡說的就是在一天內、一個很短的時間中所發生的事情。（備註：此用法為新聞記者的個人說法。）

死亡人數的英文是death toll (n) 。toll比較常見的用法是過路費的意思，但美式英文裡toll還有另一個重要意思a high degree of suffering or damage（高強度的受苦受難或傷害），將這個用法連結到死亡人數，就比較可以理解了。

They’re raising the bridge toll to $5.00.
（他們的過橋費要漲到5塊錢。）

The deepening recession has also taken its toll in the south of the country, where unemployment is rife.
（日益加劇的經濟衰退也嚴重影響到該國南部地區，那裡的失業率居高不下。）

疫情爆發 outbreak

The CECC has stated that, in its current investigations into the start of the outbreak, it does not rule out that the origin did not originate from China Airlines pilots.
（疫情指揮中心指出在他們目前針對此次疫情爆發的調查中，並不能排除源頭並非來自於華航機師。）

outbreak (n) 是「爆發」的意思，這個複合名詞來自於break out (v) ，但 breakout (n)則是代表「突破、越獄」的意思。很多人會搞混這兩種用法，千萬要注意。

Social and political problems led to the outbreak of war.
（社會和政治問題導致戰爭爆發。）

The police is investigating the prison breakout.
（警察在調查逃獄事件。）

rule out (v) 代表「排除」，這個動詞片語常見於生活對話中，可以解釋為在規則之外的，所以不符合我們要找的對象，就是排除的意思。

The police have not ruled him out as a suspect.
（警察尚未排除他的嫌疑。）

描述數據的說法

While past numbers showed a decline from a peak of 5.8% on May 15th to a low of 2.2% on May 19th, this has climbed back up to 3.4% yesterday.
（儘管過去的數字顯示從5月15日5.8%的高峰降到了5月19日的2.2%低點，此數字也在昨天回升到3.4%。）

這裡可以來學一下數據描述的英文說法： 這裡show a decline的decline是名詞用法，但它也可以替換成動詞，例如increase等其他常見的動詞。

From A to B是個常見的用法應該沒什麼問題，然而後面的peak強調原本的高峰，a peak of + % 就是個常用來描述高峰數據的說法；降到低點用low表示，a low of + %則是相對概念，值得趁機學習。

climbed back up to是往上升的概念，很寫實地用climb這個動詞點出一個動態的概念，加上back就有回升的意思。另外更口語的說法，也可以用go up的動詞片語來表示，increase則是相對decrease的動詞。

若能掌握這幾個單字，再用不同副詞來修飾，如dramatically、drastically、slowly、slightly等，就可以活用表達上升下降的程度狀態。

【多益模擬試題】

Douglas Marketing Company is offering a new series of seminars that can help you find the markets you need to reach. Unlike many workshops that provide one-size-fits-all solutions to every business owner who attends, Douglas Marketing offers customized __(1)__ to help you develop the plan that works for your company.
How does it work? Our initial two-day class __(2)__ you an overview of marketing basics. After that, we’ll arrange a series of meetings between you and one of our expert advisors. Your advisor will visit your workplace to learn firsthand about your business and to discuss your vision for future growth. Together you’ll select key __(3)__ that will help you reach new customers.

1. (A) authority
    (B) significance
    (C) expectations
    (D) assistance

2. (A) will give
    (B) is giving
    (C) has given
    (D) to give

3. (A) strategic
    (B) strategize
    (C) strategically
    (D) strategies

解析：

1. 正解為(D) 。題意為「Douglas行銷公司提供客製化的_____來幫助你發展適合妳公司的計畫。」這題要選的答案是名詞，並且必須要符合前後文的意思，因此答案很明顯要選 (D)協助，因為這間行銷公司的產品，主要就是協助客戶製作合適的行銷計畫。

2. 正解為(A)。題意為「怎麼做呢？我們初階的兩天課程_____你行銷基礎概念。」很明顯的，這裡的空格要選適合的動詞，因為這是篇廣告文，要預告一個未來的研習活動，因此課程還未開始，必須要用未來式，因此答案要選(A)。

3. 正解為(D)。題意為「你們將共同挑選關鍵的____，幫助你連結新顧客。」空格要選的是名詞，而前面的key是形容詞，因此答案就只能選(D)策略。

延伸閱讀》「社交距離」、「自我隔離」英文怎麼說？從防疫措施學多益

ET快訊
林瑞陽17億公司頂樓開生日趴　張庭領女員工「下跪比心」網看傻
驚人畫面！　桃園河川魚隻大量死亡「舖滿河面」
快訊／高鐵證實　台北站1清潔人員確診
快訊／振興醫院護理師染疫　76接觸者一採結果出爐
8千人搶看「石門水庫」雨況！　刷爆聊天室：我要看到水流成河
獨／台灣嬌生1人確診　默沙東藥廠也有業務染疫

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

台大少數住院醫師藉疫情放長假　院長公開信嘆「無情且傲慢」

高鐵證實台北站1清潔人員確診　密切接觸者立即暫停勤務

【英語多益通】校正回歸正夯　英文怎麼說？

草屯男「南北縱貫」隔天確診　高雄1警+1替代役採檢結果曝

護理師染疫「76名接觸者一採陰」　振興醫院3日後重啟急診

驚人畫面！桃園河川魚隻大量死亡舖滿河面　一周清出30噸

完美好太太！旺夫運超強「5生肖女」快娶回家

爸呼吸困難送醫！4小時後「隔壁床確診」　孝女自責：如果沒說要去...

稻江、台觀學院諮詢會議出爐！　兩案獲19位委員「同意建議停辦」

帶小孩到醫院領藥遭「路人狂酸」　媽難過：他快沒有藥吃了

高雄無罩女喊「警察要非禮我！」　堅持不戴口罩連路人都看不下去

外送到了沒通知！食物整包被丟地上　鳳梨鼠薯爆氣「警告外送員」：X你祖母！

E.SO瘦子看「請支援輸贏片」突破盲點XD　暖心幫醫護人員發聲：給他們一點鼓勵

防疫不分你我！男子隨身帶酒精 沿路與人分享...網讚：好有愛♥

不甩防疫？男沒戴口罩遭警勸說 拒配合還動粗嗆：不是密閉空間

采子「發律師函」回頭找邱鋒澤！　否認同意解約...還要求繼續工作

新店女不戴口罩！唸心經「起乩」　大鬧超商...挑釁警方遭強制送醫

外籍男子填錯地址害外送員延誤 竟嗆對方豬腦還加碼唱「青蛙歌」

北車男未戴口罩「持開山刀」狂揮 2警手、脖遭砍！警包圍壓制畫面曝

遠距體育課！老師視訊跑步、伸展 學生們跟著做...媽笑：樓下別抗議

台大少數住院醫師藉疫情放長假　院長公開信嘆「無情且傲慢」

高鐵證實台北站1清潔人員確診　密切接觸者立即暫停勤務

【英語多益通】校正回歸正夯　英文怎麼說？

草屯男「南北縱貫」隔天確診　高雄1警+1替代役採檢結果曝

護理師染疫「76名接觸者一採陰」　振興醫院3日後重啟急診

驚人畫面！桃園河川魚隻大量死亡舖滿河面　一周清出30噸

完美好太太！旺夫運超強「5生肖女」快娶回家

爸呼吸困難送醫！4小時後「隔壁床確診」　孝女自責：如果沒說要去...

稻江、台觀學院諮詢會議出爐！　兩案獲19位委員「同意建議停辦」

帶小孩到醫院領藥遭「路人狂酸」　媽難過：他快沒有藥吃了

台南市環境大消毒　環保局總動員提前於23日夜間完成

避免人與人面對面接觸！監察院5月28日前「暫停受理到院陳情」

李帝勳冷血復仇隱藏溫暖意義！「無罪推定」煎熬的都是受害者

王柏融扛四棒很活嚁　日媒：取代中田翔戰力

總獎金500萬元！旺宏科學獎因應疫情　延遲收件至6月7日

兩塊巨大的樓板疊出三層樓！崎陡峭山丘用簡單的樂高式設計克服

吳景欽／肇逃罪可以這樣修法嗎

台大少數住院醫師藉疫情放長假　院長公開信嘆「無情且傲慢」

罐罐不好賺！貓課長「每天任吸」療癒同事　網暴動：哪裡投履歷

雲林千攤商販配合防疫停業超慘　「一關鍵」紓困金看得到領不到

悄悄進入前女友家...看她只穿內褲躺床 渣男硬上「瘋狂衝刺」：原諒一次

生活熱門新聞

「台灣人只示範一次！」時代雜誌驚現爆紅迷因

快訊／本土增341例+校正回歸256例、再增6死亡　

愛莉莎莎怨「救護車很吵」：萬華人不用睡？

每日發病數曝　醫：看吧！疫情快結束了

大雨來了！全台變天滯留鋒面今晚抵達　午後雨區擴大

今6例死亡！男昏迷死亡才確診

半夜3點接單！外送員見「42公斤清單」秒拒

快訊／增334例本土「各縣市分佈曝光」

快訊／桃園新增本土19+6！最新足跡曝

國家警訊響了！所在地區將發生大雷雨

即／櫃姐不明染疫　高雄巨蛋宣布停業

改裝「防疫巴士」載輕症者到中南部　已送42趟285人

即／北市防疫旅館「1女猝死」

國軍大功臣！石門水庫清淤超標

更多熱門

相關新聞

草屯確診男高雄做筆錄　1警+1替代役採檢陰

草屯確診男高雄做筆錄　1警+1替代役採檢陰

南投確診本土病例的27歲男子（案3614），南投縣政府在22日說明該個案住草屯鎮，21日 因爲發燒、頭痛、咳嗽、喉嚨痛等症狀前往醫院就醫，經醫院採檢、確診。當事人平時在草屯家幫忙汽車美容工作，目前輕症，已轉送集中檢疫所集中收治，但該男20日曾到高雄一間警分局接受筆錄偵訊，現在1名員警以及1名替代役男接受採檢，結果陰性，請假自主管理當中。

「校正回歸」非重點！

「校正回歸」非重點！

連3天校正回歸！沈富雄：結果是正面

連3天校正回歸！沈富雄：結果是正面

校正回歸紅了！彭博社：台灣疫情走向不明

校正回歸紅了！彭博社：台灣疫情走向不明

陳時中因「這2句話」負面聲量飆增

陳時中因「這2句話」負面聲量飆增

關鍵字：

多益TOEIC校正回歸疫情大爆發

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

甘肅馬拉松21死！女選手中途棄賽慶幸：活著回來

「台灣人只示範一次！」時代雜誌驚現爆紅迷因

快訊／本土增341例+校正回歸256例、再增6死亡　

游到西班牙！他上岸大哭：寧死不回摩洛哥

《全明星》完賽「紅隊哭一團」　錢薇娟：藍隊心態不對

罔腰羞認：被炎亞綸掰彎！親曝和鳳梨感情現況

台中大里一家4口輕生3死　僅6歲女童倖存

愛莉莎莎怨「救護車很吵」：萬華人不用睡？

女警巡邏蹲下身　臨檢非法群聚貓

每日發病數曝　醫：看吧！疫情快結束了

大里一家4口燒炭3死！6歲女童跑客廳睡躲死劫

528解除三級警戒？　柯文哲、侯友宜回應

甘肅馬拉松凍死21人！超馬一哥雙膝磨爛亡

美股將血洗式下殺！　專家保證：暴跌40％至60％

大雨來了！全台變天滯留鋒面今晚抵達　午後雨區擴大

更多

最夯影音

更多
高雄無罩女喊「警察要非禮我！」　堅持不戴口罩連路人都看不下去

高雄無罩女喊「警察要非禮我！」　堅持不戴口罩連路人都看不下去
外送到了沒通知！食物整包被丟地上　鳳梨鼠薯爆氣「警告外送員」：X你祖母！

外送到了沒通知！食物整包被丟地上　鳳梨鼠薯爆氣「警告外送員」：X你祖母！

E.SO瘦子看「請支援輸贏片」突破盲點XD　暖心幫醫護人員發聲：給他們一點鼓勵

E.SO瘦子看「請支援輸贏片」突破盲點XD　暖心幫醫護人員發聲：給他們一點鼓勵

防疫不分你我！男子隨身帶酒精 沿路與人分享...網讚：好有愛♥

防疫不分你我！男子隨身帶酒精 沿路與人分享...網讚：好有愛♥

不甩防疫？男沒戴口罩遭警勸說 拒配合還動粗嗆：不是密閉空間

不甩防疫？男沒戴口罩遭警勸說 拒配合還動粗嗆：不是密閉空間

熱門快報

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

2020東京奧運議題看這裡！
最即時！最多元！最豐富！

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

各路專家即時開箱賞屋 掌握房市第一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

全民防疫毛毛商城享89折

全民防疫毛毛商城享89折

【全民防疫】寵物雲毛毛商城全館89折！好評再延長～

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面