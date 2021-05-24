【英語多益通】校正回歸正夯　英文怎麼說？

▲ 0524校正回歸直轄市縣(市)分布情形。（圖／指揮中心提供）

文／Buffy Kao

近日台灣疫情嚴峻使得全國進入第三級警戒，台灣人民每日心情隨著不斷增加的確診人數而起伏不定，而上周末最夯的新詞彙，大概非「校正回歸」莫屬。事實上，校正回歸的概念過去在其他國家就曾出現過，讓我們從這次的報導學多益字吧！

backlog 校正回歸、待完成的工作

這次引發熱烈討論的「校正回歸」，英文是backlog (n)，也可以用retrospective adjustment。log在英文中有紀錄的意思，像是船長的航海紀錄本上寫的就是log。延伸到現在無所不在的網路用語，登入網站的動作就叫log in，因為登入網站就會留下紀錄，因此這裡backlog的用法就是代表後來才登錄的資料，這次疫情指揮中心就稱為「校正回歸」。

The CECC announced that, as it is working through the current backlog of unprocessed tests, 170 new cases were added to the past week.

（疫情指揮中心宣布當他們持續處理目前未經處理的檢驗回歸校正數據時，170個新案件被加入上週的確診數據。）

但其實backlog在職場上也很常見，有「待完成、積壓的工作」意思，尤其會指客戶已經預訂但還未履行的產品或服務。

I've got a huge backlog of work to do.

（我有大量待處理的工作要做。）

There is a backlog of orders waiting to be processed.

（大批積壓訂單等待處理。）

unprocessed (adj) 是「未經處理過的」，字首「un-」有否定的意思，process在這裡當動詞「處理」，字尾「-ed」則是形容詞變化，因此相反地，processed food指的就是處理過的食物，也就是「加工食品」。

There are ways to eat healthy, unprocessed food on a budget.

（有一些方法可以不花太多錢就能吃到健康、非加工食物。）

死亡人數 death toll

除了校正回歸外，由於近期確診案例激增，死亡人數（death toll）也明顯增加。

Six new deaths from COVID-19 were also announced in what was Taiwan’s largest one-day tick in deaths from the coronavirus.

（這六起新增的新冠肺炎死亡個案，也被宣告為台灣單日最高的死亡案例。）

one-day tick 代表「一天、短時間內」，tick指的就是很短的時間a very short time，所以這裡說的就是在一天內、一個很短的時間中所發生的事情。（備註：此用法為新聞記者的個人說法。）

死亡人數的英文是death toll (n) 。toll比較常見的用法是過路費的意思，但美式英文裡toll還有另一個重要意思a high degree of suffering or damage（高強度的受苦受難或傷害），將這個用法連結到死亡人數，就比較可以理解了。

They’re raising the bridge toll to $5.00.

（他們的過橋費要漲到5塊錢。）

The deepening recession has also taken its toll in the south of the country, where unemployment is rife.

（日益加劇的經濟衰退也嚴重影響到該國南部地區，那裡的失業率居高不下。）

疫情爆發 outbreak

The CECC has stated that, in its current investigations into the start of the outbreak , it does not rule out that the origin did not originate from China Airlines pilots.

（疫情指揮中心指出在他們目前針對此次疫情爆發的調查中，並不能排除源頭並非來自於華航機師。）

outbreak (n) 是「爆發」的意思，這個複合名詞來自於break out (v) ，但 breakout (n)則是代表「突破、越獄」的意思。很多人會搞混這兩種用法，千萬要注意。

Social and political problems led to the outbreak of war.

（社會和政治問題導致戰爭爆發。）

The police is investigating the prison breakout .

（警察在調查逃獄事件。）

rule out (v) 代表「排除」，這個動詞片語常見於生活對話中，可以解釋為在規則之外的，所以不符合我們要找的對象，就是排除的意思。

The police have not ruled him out as a suspect.

（警察尚未排除他的嫌疑。）

描述數據的說法

While past numbers showed a decline from a peak of 5.8% on May 15th to a low of 2.2% on May 19th, this has climbed back up to 3.4% yesterday.

（儘管過去的數字顯示從5月15日5.8%的高峰降到了5月19日的2.2%低點，此數字也在昨天回升到3.4%。）

這裡可以來學一下數據描述的英文說法： 這裡show a decline的decline是名詞用法，但它也可以替換成動詞，例如increase等其他常見的動詞。

From A to B是個常見的用法應該沒什麼問題，然而後面的peak強調原本的高峰，a peak of + % 就是個常用來描述高峰數據的說法；降到低點用low表示，a low of + %則是相對概念，值得趁機學習。

climbed back up to是往上升的概念，很寫實地用climb這個動詞點出一個動態的概念，加上back就有回升的意思。另外更口語的說法，也可以用go up的動詞片語來表示，increase則是相對decrease的動詞。

若能掌握這幾個單字，再用不同副詞來修飾，如dramatically、drastically、slowly、slightly等，就可以活用表達上升下降的程度狀態。

【多益模擬試題】

Douglas Marketing Company is offering a new series of seminars that can help you find the markets you need to reach. Unlike many workshops that provide one-size-fits-all solutions to every business owner who attends, Douglas Marketing offers customized __(1)__ to help you develop the plan that works for your company.

How does it work? Our initial two-day class __(2)__ you an overview of marketing basics. After that, we’ll arrange a series of meetings between you and one of our expert advisors. Your advisor will visit your workplace to learn firsthand about your business and to discuss your vision for future growth. Together you’ll select key __(3)__ that will help you reach new customers.

1. (A) authority

(B) significance

(C) expectations

(D) assistance

2. (A) will give

(B) is giving

(C) has given

(D) to give

3. (A) strategic

(B) strategize

(C) strategically

(D) strategies

解析：

1. 正解為(D) 。題意為「Douglas行銷公司提供客製化的_____來幫助你發展適合妳公司的計畫。」這題要選的答案是名詞，並且必須要符合前後文的意思，因此答案很明顯要選 (D)協助，因為這間行銷公司的產品，主要就是協助客戶製作合適的行銷計畫。

2. 正解為(A)。題意為「怎麼做呢？我們初階的兩天課程_____你行銷基礎概念。」很明顯的，這裡的空格要選適合的動詞，因為這是篇廣告文，要預告一個未來的研習活動，因此課程還未開始，必須要用未來式，因此答案要選(A)。

3. 正解為(D)。題意為「你們將共同挑選關鍵的____，幫助你連結新顧客。」空格要選的是名詞，而前面的key是形容詞，因此答案就只能選(D)策略。

