【英語多益通】害群之馬英文不用horse，從顏色學英文

▲▼色彩鮮艷餐具。（圖／pixabay）

▲ 色彩鮮艷餐具。（圖／pixabay）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

前陣子威力彩累積史上最高頭獎31.2億元，上周又開出6.1億一人獨得的大獎，讓許多人躍躍欲試自己的手氣，看看是否能夠得到這個彩虹盡頭的一桶金（a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow）。其實英文中有許多運用到顏色的俗語，何不趁全民瘋彩「金」的現在來學一學？

金色 gold

「金」是古今中外眾人所追求的物質，而金色也常是人們所喜好的顏色，因此金色在中英文裡都常被用來形容美好或重要的事物，如黃金時間，黃金周等。

我們常聽到用「黃金準則」golden rule來表達基本或重要的原則，golden opportunity則是指千載難逢的好機會。

The golden rule in sales is to know your customers and provide them with good customer services.
（銷售的黃金準則即是了解客戶並提供好的客戶服務。）

在職場或商業新聞裡也會聽到golden handcuffs、golden parachute，handcuffs是手銬，parachute則是降落傘。手銬雖然是不好的東西，然而卻是黃金做的，因此這個詞常用來形容被繁重的工作給束縛住，然而這個工作同時給的待遇條件等卻相當優渥，所以常常讓人覺得被扣住而難以離開。

而golden parachute指的是公司高層如CEO離職或被解僱時拿到的優渥離職金，所以字面上「黃金降落傘」也可翻成「高額離職金（severance）」。

The CEO of the company walked away with a $15 million golden parachute, the highest payout in the company’s history.
（公司的CEO拿了一千五百萬的黃金離職金，創了公司史上最高的金額。）

銀色 silver

價值僅次於金的銀，也有些常用的片語。如我們說某人是「含著金湯匙出生的」，英文要用silver spoon。此外，也常聽到用來安慰人或要人樂觀以對的silver lining。

silver lining是從這句諺語Every cloud has a silver lining出來的，烏雲在太陽漸漸浮現時就會有一個銀色的邊（lining），因此用來表示在糟糕的情況中，我們也看到隱於黑暗中的希望。著名的電影《派特的幸福劇本》英文片名即為《Silver Linings Playbook》。

The silver lining to the stay-at-home order during COVID-19 outbreak is that I finally cleaned up the clutters in the house.
（新冠肺炎的封城令對我帶來的一個正面影響，就是我終於清理房子內堆積的雜物。）

灰色 gray

近似於銀色的有灰色和白色，英文裡的白髮可用gray hair，而gray也可以用作動詞表示「變老」。

The increasing graying of the population has caused some concerns。
（人口高齡化造成一些隱憂。）

還有gray area「灰色地帶」，意指一個非黑非白的模糊區域。

The gray areas in the regulations need to be further clarified before they are finalized.
（在發表規定前，必須將上面的灰色地帶加以澄清。）

black and white就是「非黑即白」，通常用來形容過分簡單化事情的二分法，但是in black and white或put (something) down in black and white要解釋為「白紙黑字寫清楚」。

The issue is not black and white as most people think.
（事情不是如一般人想的般非黑即白。）

To avoid potential disputes, it’s better to put down the agreement in black and white.
（為避免有可能的爭議，最好白紙黑字寫下來。）

白色 white

和白色相關的詞有white lie善意的謊言、raise a white flag高舉白旗，投降，但white elephant無法用直譯為「白色大象」，這裡指的是大而無用、或是昂貴而不實用的東西。

The pedestrian walkway has been a white elephant since few people use it.
（這個行人道對大多數人真是一個不實用的建設。）

黑色 black

和白色相反的黑色在許多文化裡都比較有負面的意思，如black sheep害群之馬，blacklist黑名單，blackmail (v,n)當動詞解釋為發黑函；威脅，black market黑市等。

blackout (n)有三個常見的意思，一是暈倒，暫時失去意識（如同眼前發黑一般）；二是停電，斷電；最後一個是封鎖，譬如新聞的封鎖a news blackout，或者限制。

We had a blackout for several hours because the severe storm knocked down power lines.
（因暴風雨吹毀電線，我們斷電好幾個小時。）

There are no blackout days for using these reward points.
（這些獎勵點數使用上沒有限制。）

然而，黑色也不全然是負面的，in the black表示有獲利，就是指銷售數字是「正的」。

Our sales have been in the black after the government’s decision on reopening businesses.
（在政府決定解封後，我們一直都有獲利。）

此外黑色也有個有趣的俗語the pot calling the kettle black，字面上意思是「鍋子說水壺黑」，跟中文裡「五十步笑百步」類似。

介紹了個別顏色的詞後，也來看看顏色colors相關的片語，with flying colors，意思是「出色地；成功地」。

Our restaurant passed the city’s inspection with flying colors.
（我們的餐廳成功地通過市府的檢查。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. When the legislator was caught accepting bribes, people finally see his __________.
(A) black sheep
(B) flying colors
(C) true colors
(D) blackmail

2. I think it’s better to have the secretary __________ the conversation in black and white.
(A) summary
(B) summarizing
(C) to summarize
(D) summarize

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。本題是語意題，需選擇符合句意「當這位立法委員被發現收受賄款，人們終於看到他的_____。」的片語，所以四個選項裡面只有(C)真實本色（真面目）符合本題空格所需的意思。

2. 正解為(D)。本題為文法題，使役動詞have後面要加原型動詞have someone V something，因此正確答案為(D)，句意為「我認為最好讓秘書把我們的對話重點白紙黑字寫出來。」

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

TOEIC 多益 英文 顏色

