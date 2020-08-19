　
美衛生部長推特連發「訪台行」！　認可台灣全球衛生成就

▲▼美國衛生部長阿札爾(Alex Azar)。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

▲美國衛生部長阿札爾連發多則推特記錄訪台行程。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國衛生部長阿札爾（Alex Azar）上週結束台灣訪問行程後，17日在推特上連續發布了多則他在台灣活動的推文，記錄訪台行程與成果。他在貼文中多次提到了台灣的民主與公共衛生被美國所認可，也一再強調此行增進了台美之間的友誼。

綜合媒體報導，他首先在推特寫道，「很榮幸能在本週訪問台灣，並為台灣帶來好友，美國總統川普的問候。這趟訪問增進了美國與台灣之間的友誼，並凸顯台灣在全球衛生領域的領導力。」

隨後，他也放上他與總統蔡英文、副總統賴清德、前副總統陳建仁、衛生福利部部長陳時中、外交部長吳釗燮等人會面的照片與推文。他還展示了與台灣醫療衛生界人士的座談、在台大發表的演講以及對台灣前總統李登輝的弔唁等。

他在這些推文中一再地強調台美共用的民主價值，以及確認美國對台灣民主的承諾。他表示，由於美國在台協會（AIT）與駐美國台北經濟文化代表處（TECRO）8月10日簽署了衛生合作諒解備忘錄，因此他在台期間也與陳時中部長簽署了一份聯合聲明，以擴大台美之間長期的衛生合作。

阿扎爾在8月12日離開台灣當天與行政院副院長沈榮津一同參觀了長宏機械口罩機工廠的生產線。事後，他在推文中寫道，「我們與沈副院長討論了迅速發展的台美經濟關係、台灣經濟發展的成功，以及其自由市場經濟模式如何促成台灣在衛生領域的成就。」

阿扎爾是1979年以來訪問台灣最高級別的美國政府官員。美國自確認阿扎爾來台訪問後動作頻頻，因此曾派駐台北的美國前外交官譚慎格（John Tkacik）不久前指出，「美國有可能在外交上正式承認一個獨立的台灣或台灣共和國」。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

美國民主黨全國代表大會18日晚間進入第2天，正副總統參選人拜登（Joe Biden）與賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）獲得正式提名，代表民主黨角逐2020美國總統大位。前總統柯林頓與高齡95歲的前總統卡特也現身力挺，

美國阿扎爾北美要聞Alex Azar推特台美

