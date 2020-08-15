　
英國超模自爆出演北韓政宣片　頂超濃妝「狂酸西方文化」！

▲▼ 英國超模自爆曾出演北韓政宣片。（圖／翻攝自北韓政宣片）

▲莉莉蔻兒曾出現在北韓的政治宣傳片中。（圖／翻攝自北韓政宣片）

記者王佩翊／編譯

英國超級名模莉莉蔻兒（Lily Cole）6月發表新書《誰在乎勝利：我們在這個不斷變化的世界中保持樂觀的理由》（Who Cares Wins: Reasons For Optimism in Our Changing World）中大爆，自己曾經主演過北韓的一部政治宣傳片，內容甚至涉及批評西方世界是充滿幻想和欺騙。

根據英國《鏡報》報導，莉莉蔻兒和姐姐從小由低收母親一手帶大，直到14歲被星探發掘，才成為一名模特兒。她說，「我成為一名消費主義的代言人，走秀帶給我機會和特權。」莉莉蔻兒曾經拍過無數的廣告、雜誌，並出演多部電影，如今她在6月出版的新書內自爆，生長在低收入戶家庭的她，因為經濟因素，多年前曾經受到引薦，替北韓拍攝一部批評西方文化的政治宣傳片。

 
 
 
 
據悉，這部政宣片是在2013年所拍攝。莉莉蔻兒寫道，「我甚至出現在北韓的一部宣傳片中，批評著西方世界的假象與欺騙」、「我戴著長長的假睫毛，眨著眼，上面則印著錯覺的標籤」。片中，莉莉蔻兒帶著又長又濃的假睫毛，字幕則是打上大大的「產出點子與幻想」。

1988年出生的莉莉蔻兒為知名英國模特兒，一頭紅髮配上娃娃臉，讓她擁有「精靈系超模」的稱號。16歲首度登上時尚雜誌封面，在工作之餘仍持續耕耘學業，以雙優成績畢業於劍橋大學，同時積極投身公眾議題，致力於海洋、氣候危機、永續資源等環保議題。

新冠肺炎疫情全球爆發，日本政府歷經長達3個月的掙扎後，終於在4月正式宣布進入緊急狀態，要求民眾減少外出與群聚，使得疫情在5月暫時獲得控制。然而日本6月解除緊急狀態後，疫情卻以東京為中心再度擴散。國立傳染病研究所8月表示，目前在日本擴散的新冠病毒已經出現基因排列變化，疑似演產生變異，成為新的「東京型」病毒。

Lily Cole莉莉蔻兒

