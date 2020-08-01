瞬間畫面曝！印度巨型起重機倒塌至少10死　傳多人受困

▲印度斯坦造船廠（Hindustan Shipyard Limited）1日發生工安意外。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

印度安得拉邦1日下午發生重大工安意外事故，印度斯坦造船廠（Hindustan Shipyard Limited）一座巨型起重機倒塌，已知至少10人死亡，現仍有多人受困。目前緊急救援小組已趕抵現場搶救，多輛救護車在現場待命，協助轉移傷者前往醫院接受治療。

綜合NDTV、孟買鏡報報導，事發地點位在安得拉邦城市維薩喀巴坦（Visakhapatnam），造船廠該座全新起重機負責運送造船設備，當時正在進行負重測試，沒想到卻因超載發生倒塌事故，發出「轟」的巨大聲響。據了解，事發當下，約有20名工人正在現場進行相關檢查作業，有些人成功脫逃到安全的地方，多人受傷，但至少10人被起重機活活壓死。

現場已尋獲至少8具死者遺體，多人被緊急轉送至醫院，據傳部分死者遺體被壓碎。當地官員目前已介入調查，並釐清事發當下到班上工的確切人數，警方也在現場協助救援工作，但進一步細節仍有待釐清。據了解，部分工人家屬也已前往造船廠，以瞭解事故發生經過，但警方並沒有放行入場，且沒有提供任何相關資訊。

Another industrial accident in #Vizag . This time, a massive crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard, #Visakhapatnam . About seven people suspected to have died due to the crash and another 10 workers still stuck under it. Rescue operations are on. pic.twitter.com/6k46LdTabQ

My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased in the accident when a heavy crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam resulting in death of 10 people.

Authorities must ensure best treatment for those injured and wish their speedy recovery.#OmShantipic.twitter.com/oneTZggTfQ