快訊／BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導　加入台灣外交部回應

英國媒體BBC報導一對情侶娜塔莉．道森（Natalie Dawson）與澳洲籍男友皮克斯利（Rohan Pixley）14日入境台灣，稱沒錢住民宿被安排到花蓮檢疫所，但抱怨環境差一事，掀起網友盛怒。對此，在我外交部交涉下，BBC稍早已更正報導，並加入我方回應平衡報導。

針對英國媒體BBC一則題為「Coronavirus: Fears for daughter in quarantine in Taiwan」的報導，指稱有英國民眾反映女兒與澳洲籍男友遭我國要求居家檢疫14天，受到待遇不佳。對此，外交部晚間發出聲明表示，經向花蓮縣政府查證，發現該報導引述說法不符事實，這對情侶稱沒錢在原旅館住14天，才由花蓮縣政府衛生局安排入住檢疫中心，並非受到我方強制安排。

外交部說明，檢疫中心每日收費新台幣267元，住宿、三餐全包，該英國民眾入住曾要求「無麩質飲食」，但涉及特殊的專有名詞，中心人員未及時瞭解，但隨即在她入住當天第三餐起，即均提供「無麩質飲食」，兩人18日傍晚6點抵達後，安置完畢已逾晚間10時，花蓮縣衛生局人員也赴便利商店自費購買牛奶、茶葉蛋等無麩質食物提供食用。

同時，台灣部分網友也湧入英國在台辦事處臉書粉專憤怒留言，「該英國女必須道歉，BBC必須公開公正」、「隔離期限到請貴單位送回你們英國好好照顧，台灣人善良客氣，但並不代表好欺負，我們不歡迎這種奧客留在台灣，並強烈要求BBC道歉刊登不實報導」等。

對此，外交部深夜表示，在經交涉之後，剛剛BBC已經更正報導，並納入外交部的回應平衡報導。

BBC更正之報導與新增內容如下：

Not prison-like conditions'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan said the couple had told authorities they could not afford to continue their quarantine stay in a hotel, so they were placed in a local quarantine centre "with their consent".

"While its facilities may not be comparable to a hotel in comfort, they are not 'prison-like conditions', nor are people living at the center locked in," a MOFA statement said.

"The center had initially arranged for the couple to reside separately in accommodations equipped with washroom facilities not to be shared with anyone else. However, the hot water heater in the accommodation assigned to the woman was found to be faulty. After she made this known, she was given a better equipped room.

"The center then arranged for designated shower facilities for her to ensure both privacy and convenience, and in line with its plans concerning quarantined individuals.

"The woman had requested permission to share a room with her boyfriend, but as this would defeat the principles underlying quarantine, and as the center wishes to prevent avenues for the disease to spread, her request was denied."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was working with officials to release the couple.

