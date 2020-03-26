　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

快訊／BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導　加入台灣外交部回應

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲▼遭英人嫌棄像「監獄」，花蓮隔離所曝光！（圖／花蓮縣政府提供）

▲遭英人嫌棄像「監獄」，花蓮隔離所曝光！（圖／花蓮縣政府提供）

記者陶本和／台北報導

英國媒體BBC報導一對情侶娜塔莉．道森（Natalie Dawson）與澳洲籍男友皮克斯利（Rohan Pixley）14日入境台灣，稱沒錢住民宿被安排到花蓮檢疫所，但抱怨環境差一事，掀起網友盛怒。對此，在我外交部交涉下，BBC稍早已更正報導，並加入我方回應平衡報導。

針對英國媒體BBC一則題為「Coronavirus: Fears for daughter in quarantine in Taiwan」的報導，指稱有英國民眾反映女兒與澳洲籍男友遭我國要求居家檢疫14天，受到待遇不佳。對此，外交部晚間發出聲明表示，經向花蓮縣政府查證，發現該報導引述說法不符事實，這對情侶稱沒錢在原旅館住14天，才由花蓮縣政府衛生局安排入住檢疫中心，並非受到我方強制安排。

外交部說明，檢疫中心每日收費新台幣267元，住宿、三餐全包，該英國民眾入住曾要求「無麩質飲食」，但涉及特殊的專有名詞，中心人員未及時瞭解，但隨即在她入住當天第三餐起，即均提供「無麩質飲食」，兩人18日傍晚6點抵達後，安置完畢已逾晚間10時，花蓮縣衛生局人員也赴便利商店自費購買牛奶、茶葉蛋等無麩質食物提供食用。

▲▼遭英人嫌棄像「監獄」，花蓮隔離所曝光！（圖／花蓮衛生局提供）

▲▼遭英人嫌棄像「監獄」，花蓮隔離所曝光！（圖／花蓮衛生局提供）

▲▼遭英人嫌棄像「監獄」，花蓮隔離所曝光！（圖／花蓮衛生局提供）

同時，台灣部分網友也湧入英國在台辦事處臉書粉專憤怒留言，「該英國女必須道歉，BBC必須公開公正」、「隔離期限到請貴單位送回你們英國好好照顧，台灣人善良客氣，但並不代表好欺負，我們不歡迎這種奧客留在台灣，並強烈要求BBC道歉刊登不實報導」等。

對此，外交部深夜表示，在經交涉之後，剛剛BBC已經更正報導，並納入外交部的回應平衡報導。

▲▼英國網友嫌棄台灣檢疫所像監獄，引發台灣網友不滿。（圖／翻攝臉書）

▲▼英國網友嫌棄台灣檢疫所像監獄，引發台灣網友不滿。（圖／翻攝臉書）

▲▼英國網友嫌棄台灣檢疫所像監獄，引發台灣網友不滿。（圖／翻攝臉書）

▼多位讀者要求BBC更正錯誤報導。（圖／翻攝英國駐台辦事處）

▲▼多位讀者要求BBC更正錯誤報導。（圖／翻攝英國駐台辦事處）

BBC更正之報導與新增內容如下：

Not prison-like conditions'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan said the couple had told authorities they could not afford to continue their quarantine stay in a hotel, so they were placed in a local quarantine centre "with their consent".

"While its facilities may not be comparable to a hotel in comfort, they are not 'prison-like conditions', nor are people living at the center locked in," a MOFA statement said.

"The center had initially arranged for the couple to reside separately in accommodations equipped with washroom facilities not to be shared with anyone else. However, the hot water heater in the accommodation assigned to the woman was found to be faulty. After she made this known, she was given a better equipped room.

"The center then arranged for designated shower facilities for her to ensure both privacy and convenience, and in line with its plans concerning quarantined individuals.

"The woman had requested permission to share a room with her boyfriend, but as this would defeat the principles underlying quarantine, and as the center wishes to prevent avenues for the disease to spread, her request was denied."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was working with officials to release the couple.

▼BBC報導內容引起台灣民眾盛怒，稍早已經更正，並納入外交部說法以平衡報導。（圖／翻攝BBC網站）

▲▼BBC報導內容引起台灣民眾盛怒，稍早已經更正，並納入外交部說法以平衡報導。（圖／翻攝BBC網站）

其他人也看了這些...

新冠肺炎新增17例「有2例本土」　都是境外移入接觸者！
最短8天就痊癒！張上淳首度公布全台235確診個案分析表
莊人祥證實「政大交換生確認染疫」今新增個案17例其中1人

更多熱門新聞...

雙北防疫達成10項協議　柯侯一致「目前沒有要封城狀況」
政院加碼補助觀旅業！14萬受損員工薪資補4成、上限2萬元
湖北台人搭華航「類包機」　行政院畫重點：台灣模式高標檢疫防護

居家防疫，內外大掃除的時刻到了！

ET快訊
快訊／中國封境了！宣布暫停常規簽證入境
快訊／BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導　加入台灣外交部回應
快訊／日職淪陷！「阪神強投」藤浪晉太郎確診　失去嗅覺
下面癢炸！男受不了衝診所　一脫褲子…醫師超興奮：這隻好可愛
4/1起發燒客「禁搭雙鐵、大眾運輸工具」　也不能進郵局
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

美國知名期刊評比各國防疫！「資安長」陳其邁推科技防疫獲高評價

快訊／BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導　加入台灣外交部回應

TVBS民調／陳時中滿意度高達91%　蔡英文上升6個百分點

英情侶投訴BBC掀網友群攻　英國在台辦事處回應了

徐正文稱第3批包機票價貴3倍　3票種真實價格曝光

「請向祖上雲端遞假單」蘇貞昌警告居家檢疫者：清明連假違規一定嚴懲

影／英國情侶入住檢疫所要求吃「無麩質」　第三餐開始...專人幫她買牛奶、茶葉蛋

苗栗縣議會國民黨書記長江村貴議員涉貪　檢聲押獲准

接行政院中辦執行長　蔡培慧：首重中部經濟圈、改善城鎮體質

花蓮檢疫所曝光…網怒攻英國情侶　辦事處粉專挨轟：請派專機接回

侯怡君靈堂見劉真：她今天樣子很美　忍淚哽咽「不說再見，是晚點見」

辛龍準時現身劉真靈堂陪愛妻　連連吐氣「合掌沉默1分鐘」

孫鵬.狄鶯不捨劉真：她太完美了！　心疼辛龍盼「為了女兒好好活下去」

孽子講「色色冷笑話」媽傻爆眼 一旁老爸竟秒懂...嗨炸笑到黑菇

吳尊注視老婆煮薑茶叮嚀「慢慢來」　一喝下暴風稱讚：很好喝！

王子邱勝翊邀任容萱「陪睡一晚」　自曝私下保守「鄧麗欣一定要包緊緊」

胡瓜靈堂悼念2小時　曝辛龍孤單一人「展父愛勇氣都沒辦法」

《青春有你2》主題曲舞台公布 C位劉雨昕穿褲裝...帥炸！！

被問逆時中亡？柯、侯互推麥　大笑：我們都擁護中央政府

4分鐘初階TABATA爆汗超有感　朝健康前進！小胖1個月瘦7公斤

美國知名期刊評比各國防疫！「資安長」陳其邁推科技防疫獲高評價

快訊／BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導　加入台灣外交部回應

TVBS民調／陳時中滿意度高達91%　蔡英文上升6個百分點

英情侶投訴BBC掀網友群攻　英國在台辦事處回應了

徐正文稱第3批包機票價貴3倍　3票種真實價格曝光

「請向祖上雲端遞假單」蘇貞昌警告居家檢疫者：清明連假違規一定嚴懲

影／英國情侶入住檢疫所要求吃「無麩質」　第三餐開始...專人幫她買牛奶、茶葉蛋

苗栗縣議會國民黨書記長江村貴議員涉貪　檢聲押獲准

接行政院中辦執行長　蔡培慧：首重中部經濟圈、改善城鎮體質

花蓮檢疫所曝光…網怒攻英國情侶　辦事處粉專挨轟：請派專機接回

帶出場後「半夜被趕走」　男子氣炸報警：我嫖妓！　下場糗了

美路克空軍基地爆3人確診　台灣多位F-16飛行員受訓中

李㼈17歲女兒高顏值曝光！　長大海選出道「全家老爸最後一個知道」

英情侶不爽台隔離所像監獄！　宅神開譙「想當乞丐還挑」嗆爆

快訊／印度宣布：停飛「全部國際航班」　解禁時間曝光

快訊／菲律賓深夜地震　芮氏規模6.1淺層地震

劉真10年前《康熙》同框2綜藝咖…甜笑畫面成絕響！　網一看「3人現況」淚崩

不斷更新／全美7州進入「災難狀態」　川普已批准紐澤西發布公告

StussyＸNike燒到連「鞋王」也受不了！質感米色藏滿滿細節

疫情期間如何進行安全性行為？「傳教士體位」母湯哦！

「N號房」主嫌趙主彬移送檢方當眾謝罪！　「謝謝你們讓我停下這惡魔人生」

政治熱門新聞

BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導

英情侶投訴BBC掀網友群攻　英國在台辦事處回應了

英國情侶入住檢疫所要求吃「無麩質飲食」　衛生局專人幫她買牛奶、茶葉蛋

美國知名期刊評比各國防疫！「資安長」陳其邁推科技防疫獲高評價

花蓮檢疫所曝光…網怒攻英國情侶　辦事處粉專挨轟

TVBS民調／陳時中滿意度高達91%　蔡英文上升6個百分點

錢櫃好樂迪不配合　侯友宜：有確診生意就不用做了

徐正文稱第3批包機票價貴3倍　3票種真實價格曝光

大陸用語瞎扯因肺炎去世...賴清德傻眼嗆：黑白共！太小看台灣防疫團隊

斥黨團「換陳時中」言論　柯：擁護中央政府

吳斯懷七大爭議　國民黨擬註銷不分區資格　

蘇貞昌警告居家檢疫者：清明連假違規一定嚴懲

外交部去年提醒WHO新冠肺炎人傳人　對方僅回了這句話

政院加碼紓困觀旅業　最高月補助2萬！

更多熱門

相關新聞

BBC揭美大學生返台檢疫經驗：警察來了

BBC揭美大學生返台檢疫經驗：警察來了

英國廣播公司（BBC）24日刊出文章，描述美國大學（American University）大學生在台灣的隔離檢疫狀況，其中名為Milo Hsieh的男大生自述，他沒想到只不過手機短暫沒電，就有警察一大早來敲他的門，「台灣採取的預防措施程度，與我在歐洲見到的完全不一樣。」

發口罩給海外留學生有譜？外交部正在清查各國人數

發口罩給海外留學生有譜？外交部正在清查各國人數

緬甸規定入境登機須出示醫療證明

緬甸規定入境登機須出示醫療證明

吳釗燮接受擁有7400萬用戶美國福斯訪問

吳釗燮接受擁有7400萬用戶美國福斯訪問

陸助82國對抗新冠疫情

陸助82國對抗新冠疫情

關鍵字：

外交部BBC

讀者迴響

發燒話題

武漢肺炎 N號房 劉真 捷運環狀線 口罩 梨泰院 韓國瑜 WHO 尹衍樑 想見你 Kobe 王令麟 眼霜 反送中 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 台北捷運廣告刊登 香港 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 郭台銘 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

快訊／中國外交部：暫停常規簽證入境

BBC更正「英情侶抱怨檢疫所」報導

女進超市狂咳嗽！百萬商品全扔掉

抓到義大利「0號病人」！陳時中：為時已晚

22歲女警染疫…發病前一直在工作！

新冠病毒攻擊睪丸！武漢醫院回應

男衝診所狂喊下面爆癢　醫抓到陰蝨

「果凍牌口罩」10產線威炸　網：比本業還賺

劉真入夢「就像以前一樣」20年閨蜜楊麗菁哭癱靈堂

英情侶投訴BBC掀網友群攻　英國在台辦事處回應了

大導演公開父女亂倫「裸照始末」

辛龍消失3天首度發文了！

電影看一半被偷親　結果交往了

威秀影城確定販售「梅花座」

金鍾國讚台式牛排：比美國還好吃

更多

最夯影音

更多
侯怡君靈堂見劉真：她今天樣子很美　忍淚哽咽「不說再見，是晚點見」

侯怡君靈堂見劉真：她今天樣子很美　忍淚哽咽「不說再見，是晚點見」
辛龍準時現身劉真靈堂陪愛妻　連連吐氣「合掌沉默1分鐘」

辛龍準時現身劉真靈堂陪愛妻　連連吐氣「合掌沉默1分鐘」

孫鵬.狄鶯不捨劉真：她太完美了！　心疼辛龍盼「為了女兒好好活下去」

孫鵬.狄鶯不捨劉真：她太完美了！　心疼辛龍盼「為了女兒好好活下去」

孽子講「色色冷笑話」媽傻爆眼 一旁老爸竟秒懂...嗨炸笑到黑菇

孽子講「色色冷笑話」媽傻爆眼 一旁老爸竟秒懂...嗨炸笑到黑菇

吳尊注視老婆煮薑茶叮嚀「慢慢來」　一喝下暴風稱讚：很好喝！

吳尊注視老婆煮薑茶叮嚀「慢慢來」　一喝下暴風稱讚：很好喝！

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面