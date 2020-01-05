　
快訊／義大利「汽車撞人群」德國旅行團6死11傷！

▲▼義大利北部熱門觀光景點盧塔戈（Luttach）5日凌晨1時發生汽車衝撞德國17人觀光團的意外事故，6死11傷。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲上百名救援人員趕抵現場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

義大利北部熱門觀光景點盧塔戈（Luttach）5日凌晨1時發生汽車衝撞德國17人觀光團的意外事故，造成6人死亡、11人受傷。鏡報引述當局說法指出，事發後，約莫160名救援人員趕抵現場處理後續，司機確認倖存，相關調查現已展開。

警方說，該團並非所有旅客都認識對方，也不是每一個人都帶著身分證件，目前傷者已分送至當地醫院接受治療。

報導指出，事發地點位在義大利北部南蒂羅爾（South Tyrol）的旅遊景點盧塔戈，靠近奧地利邊界，當地以滑雪、冬季運動聞名。

