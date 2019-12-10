　
快訊／智利C-130軍機起飛卻失聯！　機上載有38人

▲▼ 智利軍方稍早證實，一架載有38人的C-130軍機9日失聯。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲ 載有38人的C-130軍機9日失聯。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

智利軍方稍早證實，一架載有38人的C-130軍機9日下午4時55分飛離南部城市蓬塔阿雷納斯（Punta Arenas），原定晚間8時抵達南極基地，準備進行後勤作業，但卻在途中失聯。據了解，機上有17名機組員以及21名乘客，政府已派出救援小隊趕赴現場。

