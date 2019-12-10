快訊／智利C-130軍機起飛卻失聯！　機上載有38人

▲ 載有38人的C-130軍機9日失聯。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

智利軍方稍早證實，一架載有38人的C-130軍機9日下午4時55分飛離南部城市蓬塔阿雷納斯（Punta Arenas），原定晚間8時抵達南極基地，準備進行後勤作業，但卻在途中失聯。據了解，機上有17名機組員以及21名乘客，政府已派出救援小隊趕赴現場。

MISSING AIRCRAFT Chilean Air Force reporting it lost contact with one of their C130 Hercules aircraft enroute from Chabunco Air Base, Chile to Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, Antarctica. 38 people on board, 17 crew, 21 passengers. pic.twitter.com/iGK33vyKvB