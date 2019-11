▲警方拉起封鎖線。(圖/翻攝自推特@MarieEdinger)



記者丁維瑀/綜合報導

美國加州弗雷斯諾(Fresno)當地時間17日晚間發生槍擊,至少9人中彈,NBC新聞指出多人死亡。目前警方尚未提供進一步消息,警方說明,當時有一家人正在後院觀賞足球比賽,突然有槍手闖進開槍。

BREAKING UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says at least 9 people have been shot and multiple people killed at a home near Peach and Olive.



FPD says family and friends were watching a football game in their back yard when random people came up and started shooting pic.twitter.com/iSN0DbIxlV