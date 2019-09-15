　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美國商場電影院疑傳槍響！現場封鎖　至少10輛警車到場

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼ 美國維吉尼亞州北部Ballston Quarter購物中心傳出疑似有槍案發生，警方趕抵現場。（圖／翻攝自推特@JasonSurbey）

▲ 目前已至少10輛警車在現場。（圖／翻攝自推特@JasonSurbey）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美聯社報導，美國維吉尼亞州北部一間購物商場的電影院當地14日晚間8時42分傳出疑似槍擊消息，警方已趕抵現場。目前並未有傷亡消息傳出。根據警方稍早初步調查結果，當局已出動直升機協助，現場人員已全數疏散撤離。

阿靈頓郡辦公室緊急管理部門（Arlington County Office of Emergency Management）在推特發出警告，Ballston Quarter 購物中心疑似傳出槍案，呼籲民眾不要前往該區域。

根據警方的最新說法，現階段並沒有發現任何槍擊案或是被害人的線索證據，調查正在進行當中，電影院維持封鎖狀態。

►我沒有遲到，是時間遲到了！

ET快訊
紐約街頭實測「台灣最美女星」！揭曉「第一名」網讚：不意外
戀愛實境節目變八點檔！型男「不錄了」曖昧女當場淚崩
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

52歲就能退休！馬克宏想推年改　大眾運輸公司發起13年來最猛罷工

墨西哥黑井飄出「爛肉腐臭味」　挖出119包詭譎垃圾袋…打開驚見睜眼頭顱！

南韓出口白名單移除日本　韓聯社：最快下周正式公布

川普突取消和平談判…18年戰爭繼續　塔利班嗆：可以再戰100年

NASA曝沙國煉油廠大火「黑煙飄超遠」　彭博解析關鍵：人人害怕的事發生了

11歲小妹大腿夾「假指甲膠水」　遭液體穿透緊身褲…腿皮燒成乳白死皮！

天文學家發現巨大「怪物黑洞」...一天吃三次！每餐狂吸4顆月球

颶風多利安才襲巴哈馬50死、萬人家園成平地　新熱帶風暴又來

快訊／日本岩手縣地震規模4.3　當局未發布海嘯警報

強生自稱「浩克」誓言10/31勢必脫歐！　會歐盟前夕再放話

聯手惡整媽！父女倆身上滿滿刺青　母一見狂追打...爸傲秀胸前大佛像

離奇畫面曝！與男友僅隔一道簾　她遭按摩師性侵：嚇得不敢叫...

蕭敬騰《以後別做朋友》搶麥成功XDD　周興哲現身《聲林2》一走出來...全場嚇瘋

蕭敬騰師妹清唱《未接來電》起雞皮！　打敗高人氣妹妹法蒂瑪諾雅諾「奪麥成功」

黑狗車窗見「微笑柴柴」爆氣！爸跳針式安撫無效：北七告...

韓粉爆擠紫微宮+盧秀燕站台！韓國瑜信心爆棚酸：蔡英文拜廟都沒人

散步必帶！聰明汪咬「超長樹枝」　下秒遇阻礙...一個側身輕鬆過關

「盧秀燕改善空污拚到流鼻血」 韓國瑜：做到死去活來還被抹黑

《外星女生柴小七》嘴對嘴餵壯陽藥　霸道總裁兩手一抓直接壁咚！

集滿生日貼紙爽玩東京迪士尼 她收夢幻角色祝福享公主待遇

52歲就能退休！馬克宏想推年改　大眾運輸公司發起13年來最猛罷工

墨西哥黑井飄出「爛肉腐臭味」　挖出119包詭譎垃圾袋…打開驚見睜眼頭顱！

南韓出口白名單移除日本　韓聯社：最快下周正式公布

川普突取消和平談判…18年戰爭繼續　塔利班嗆：可以再戰100年

NASA曝沙國煉油廠大火「黑煙飄超遠」　彭博解析關鍵：人人害怕的事發生了

11歲小妹大腿夾「假指甲膠水」　遭液體穿透緊身褲…腿皮燒成乳白死皮！

天文學家發現巨大「怪物黑洞」...一天吃三次！每餐狂吸4顆月球

颶風多利安才襲巴哈馬50死、萬人家園成平地　新熱帶風暴又來

快訊／日本岩手縣地震規模4.3　當局未發布海嘯警報

強生自稱「浩克」誓言10/31勢必脫歐！　會歐盟前夕再放話

蚵仔煎6分鐘上桌太慢！藍衣壯男衝破人牆　「跳飛揮拳」痛揍14歲小老闆頭

12強／再披中華隊戰袍？　胡金龍：有選上就打

日職／陽岱鋼未出賽　巨人逆轉阪神封王M5

北歐品牌的簡約設計　打造幸福居家好品味

嫌隔壁桌女星好吵！網私訊罵「注意形象」　劉雨柔還原真相：沒能力控制20人別講話

那隻橘貓是誰！　主子發現被偷拍「饅頭手狂撥」突彈開

不斷更新／李茲戰陳仕朋　桃猿、富邦先發名單

馬來西亞皇家警察來台交流！簽司法互助深化合作　打擊跨境毒品

妻LINE傳瞹昧「My j j husband」　夫揭真相竟是女師破壞他家庭

中醫師指出10項偏頭痛的原因　想改善先戒掉不良習慣

國際熱門新聞

11歲女童情書被公開　喝除草劑..

70歲老夫妻拒聽醫生勸說　借卵..

「小男孩」抽菸被罵爆　這張臉竟..

越戰老兵淪螞蟻餐「全身100個..

4強盜脅性侵女友　印尼少年殺人

小孩16歲前國家養　日本救生育

婚後才知「老公想一夫多妻」她腰..

老闆洗劫大眼妹萌生壞念頭　咖啡..

即／名古屋計程車輾行人　暴衝人..

2煉油廠遭攻擊　沙國每日石油減..

時速88km　特斯拉駕駛、乘客..

60歲男舞劍「割頸斷頭」　百人..

他用Google地圖掃到「驚悚..

吹暖氣賞極光！旅店2020年北..

更多熱門

相關新聞

墮胎醫生過世　家中藏2246具胚胎屍體

美國印第安那州經營墮胎診所的醫師克洛佛（Ulrich Klopfer）日前過世，家人在他的住家中發現，一共藏有 2246 具的嬰兒屍體，相當驚人，目前還無法得知他收藏這些胚胎的原因，警方正在調查。克洛佛是當地有名的墮胎醫生，但也有多項違法及被檢舉的紀錄。

越戰老兵淪螞蟻餐「全身100個洞」

伴主人壯遊世界　護目鏡神喵爆紅

「賓拉登之子已死」　川普證實了

美眾院反壟斷　再戰臉書蘋果4巨頭

關鍵字：

槍擊北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 韓國瑜 眼霜 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 一芳 林志玲 梁靜茹 唇筆 地震 停班停課 香港 石虎 颱風即時 登革熱 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 威力彩 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 館長 大家來說鬼 具惠善安宰賢

熱門新聞

黃安兒子「大胸女友」曝光！網：好大

妻想去合掌村！他開進阿里山省10倍花費

警局中秋烤肉被檢舉　基層警心酸

她半工半讀辛苦生活　姊姊爽爽花光869萬遺產

吳小哲直播淚崩哀嚎：好痛！對不起爸爸

搭車頭暈！他查江子翠3分鐘…沉默了

連千毅道歉斯亞「會關起門來教」

網瘋傳台女星下海拍片　業者「黑科技」大賺無良錢

最怕自備環保杯！飲料員：會升天　

11歲女童情書被公開　喝除草劑自殺

拖把狗散步回家　發現小朋友搭便車

1顆鏡頭貴了1萬1　劉沛：別買iPhone 11 Pro

滴妹冷戰！「 阿滴態度」刺傷她當場崩潰

轉運站遭6人包圍！低收女大生掏1個月餐費淚崩

好市多「把妹神酒2.0」登場　低調黑瓶被搶光

更多

最夯影音

更多

聯手惡整媽！父女倆身上滿滿刺青　母一見狂追打...爸傲秀胸前大佛像

離奇畫面曝！與男友僅隔一道簾　她遭按摩師性侵：嚇得不敢叫...

蕭敬騰《以後別做朋友》搶麥成功XDD　周興哲現身《聲林2》一走出來...全場嚇瘋

蕭敬騰師妹清唱《未接來電》起雞皮！　打敗高人氣妹妹法蒂瑪諾雅諾「奪麥成功」

黑狗車窗見「微笑柴柴」爆氣！爸跳針式安撫無效：北七告...

熱門快報

百萬宣傳機會，由你決定！

投票給你最愛的選手，讓他擁有百萬宣傳機會！快快投票，讓你支持的選手紅起來！

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

投稿鬼故事拿1.2萬獎金！

不論是校園鬼話、職人撞鬼、邪門小物、民間魔神仔，還是懸疑的心裡有鬼，都來投稿！

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面