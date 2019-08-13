美13議員挺港！推《美國-香港政策重估法》　確保香港地位受保障

▲香港抗議活動升級至警民衝突。（圖／香港01授權使用，請勿隨意取用，以免侵權）

記者林瑩真／綜合外電報導

香港6月「反送中」示威活動升級，至今抗議第10週，引發不少警民衝突。對此，美國13名議員紛紛表態支持香港示威者，希望透過美港關係的改變，改善香港的特別地位。

▲克魯茲表示自己將推動《美國-香港政策重估法》。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

美國共和黨參議員克魯茲（Ted Cruz）表示自己會持續推動《美國-香港政策重估法》（Hong Kong Policy Re-evaluation Act），直到香港政府願意撤回逃犯條例，甚至要進一步確保香港的特別地位受到保障。

In #HongKong the government of #China is showing the world exactly who they are. They are not the benign & responsible actors they like to portray themselves as. They are vicious authoritarians. https://t.co/o0hgrniCtj

另外美國參議員魯比歐（Marco Rubio）則轉推政治分析師兼記者喬許羅金（Josh Rogin）的推特，「中國政府在香港向世界展示了他們的模樣，他們不是自己傾向扮演的善良、負責任，他們是邪惡的威權主義者。」

喬許羅金自己則說，香港警方扮成抗議者混入人群中，率先開始暴力活動，接著又毆打抗議者，相當可怕。眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）指出，「看到香港警方針對抗議者使用武力，稱抗議者是暴力罪犯，這令人震驚」，香港只是努力實踐一國兩制，若美國此時因商業利益保持沉默，那就會失去向世界其他國家大聲疾呼的道德權威。

The people of Hong Kong are trying to preserve the promise of One Country - Two Systems. If we don’t speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out elsewhere.