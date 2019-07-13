　
「嬰兒停止呼吸發紫」媽一路超速　警攔車遭吼…6分鐘按心臟救回

▲▼美國南卡羅萊納州警察金布羅（Will Kimbro）攔下一輛超速汽車，結果救回原本停止呼吸的嬰兒。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Berkeley County Sheriff`s Office）

▲警察按壓嬰兒的心臟，還安撫母親的情緒。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Berkeley County Sheriff's Office）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國南卡羅萊納州警察金布羅（Will Kimbro）上月11日進行例行巡邏時，他攔下一輛超速汽車，接著看到一名女駕駛下車並大喊「寶寶沒有呼吸」，模樣相當慌張。金布羅在呼叫醫療人員後，便持續拍打才12天大嬰兒的心臟，不斷說著「拜託，寶貝」並給予母親鼓勵，寶寶最後成功救回性命，感動許多人。

CNN報導，金布羅上月在伯克利郡（Berkeley County）攔下超速的女駕駛，他沒想到接下來會是一場奮戰。當時嬰兒母親衝出車外並喊叫「孩子沒有呼吸」，嬰兒四肢已因缺氧而呈現青色。

▲▼美國南卡羅萊納州警察金布羅（Will Kimbro）攔下一輛超速汽車，結果救回原本停止呼吸的嬰兒。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Berkeley County Sheriff`s Office）

▲母親一度落淚。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Berkeley County Sheriff's Office）

反應敏捷的金布羅先請求醫療人員趕往現場，他詢問母親有關嬰兒的姓名，接著他把寶寶放在母親身上，確認脈搏後便開始拍打、按摩小孩的心臟，「來吧寶貝，為我哭泣，甜心，睜開你的雙眼。」

寶寶在過程中有發出哭聲，然而狀況並不穩定。母親表示，孩子原本在睡覺，疑似因為喝了牛奶嗆到後停止呼吸。金布羅則持續按摩嬰兒的心臟約6分鐘，不忘安撫焦急的母親，嬰兒的胸口開始起伏，可以自己呼吸，「只要她在哭，代表她在呼吸。我想她會沒事的，她正在呼吸。」

▲▼美國南卡羅萊納州警察金布羅（Will Kimbro）攔下一輛超速汽車，結果救回原本停止呼吸的嬰兒。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Berkeley County Sheriff`s Office）

▲醫療人員趕往現場。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Berkeley County Sheriff's Office）

醫療人員抵達後，金布羅與嬰兒母親敘述情況，值得慶幸的是，嬰兒隨後被送往醫院並接受治療與觀察，健康狀況良好。伯克利郡警長辦公室12日在臉書發布這段影片，感謝金布羅堅定、專業的行為，協助12天大的嬰兒活下去，他也因此獲得獎章。

Deputy W. Kimbro Saves 12-day-old Baby

When we wear the uniform and badge, we become what someone needs at that moment. For one Deputy that meant he needed to become the line between life and death for one young child. On June 11, a Deputy was conducting routine patrol in the unincorporated Summerville area of Berkeley County when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. What happens next was all captured on his department-issued body camera. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver immediately exited the car and exclaimed that the baby in her vehicle had stopped breathing. Deputy W. Kimbro knew he needed to act immediately to save the baby’s life. Deputy Kimbro made contact with the 12-day-old baby and her mother in the vehicle. The mother told the Deputy the baby stopped breathing after drinking a bottle. Deputy Kimbro took the baby’s limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid. As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive. Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live. Please join us in congratulating Deputy Kimbro for his gallant actions that prolonged human life. He was awarded the “Life-Saving Medal” from Sheriff Lewis for his heroic actions that day. Well done!

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office 發佈於 2019年7月11日 星期四
關鍵字：警察,嬰兒,心臟,暖新聞,北美要聞

