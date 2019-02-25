要和中國做一個互利的協定　川普︰一、兩周內會有大新聞

▲川普表示，未來一、兩周內會有大新聞出現。（圖／路透社）



記者吳易達／綜合報導

美國總統川普24日指出，他會跟北京做一個對中美都互利的貿易協定，如果一切都順利的話，在未來一、兩周內將會有個非常大的新聞。

就在示意完會延遲3月1日的談判期限後的兩小時，川普在白宮對美國州長們說道，「中國一直都很棒，我們要做一個對我們兩國都互利的協議，這就是我們正在做的事。」

▼川普也計畫與習近平在Mar-a-Lagor再次會晤。

....productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!