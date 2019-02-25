　
要和中國做一個互利的協定　川普︰一、兩周內會有大新聞

▲▼美國總統川普。（圖／路透社）

▲川普表示，未來一、兩周內會有大新聞出現。（圖／路透社）

記者吳易達／綜合報導

美國總統川普24日指出，他會跟北京做一個對中美都互利的貿易協定，如果一切都順利的話，在未來一、兩周內將會有個非常大的新聞。

就在示意完會延遲3月1日的談判期限後的兩小時，川普在白宮對美國州長們說道，「中國一直都很棒，我們要做一個對我們兩國都互利的協議，這就是我們正在做的事。」

▼川普也計畫與習近平在Mar-a-Lagor再次會晤。

▼川普指出，美國在與中國就結構性問題的談判中取得了實質性進展。

此外，《新華社》消息也指出，在華盛頓特區舉行的第七輪中美經貿高級別磋商，雙方在技術轉讓、知識產權保護、非關稅壁壘、服務業、農業以及匯率等方面的具體問題上取得實質性進展。在此基礎上，雙方將按照兩國元首指示做好下一步工作。

關鍵字：川普,中美貿易談判,貿易戰,習近平,互利,技術轉讓,知識產權保護,非關稅壁壘,服務業,農業,匯率,北美要聞

金正恩專列貫穿中國　凸顯兩國命運共同體關係

「川金二會」將於27至28日在越南河內登場，北韓領導人金正恩23日傍晚乘坐專列自平壤出發，已於24日下午通過天津，並繼續南下，中途不會在北京停留。據韓國《朝鮮日報》24日報導，金正恩乘坐的專列「貫穿中國大陸，有對外凸顯中朝血盟關係並向美發出信號的意味。」另外，有分析認為，「中國向朝方提供鐵路大通道，也證明了中朝兩國命運共同體、不變的唇齒相依關係。」

