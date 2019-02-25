要和中國做一個互利的協定　川普︰一、兩周內會有大新聞

▲川普表示，未來一、兩周內會有大新聞出現。（圖／路透社）
記者吳易達／綜合報導
美國總統川普24日指出，他會跟北京做一個對中美都互利的貿易協定，如果一切都順利的話，在未來一、兩周內將會有個非常大的新聞。
就在示意完會延遲3月1日的談判期限後的兩小時，川普在白宮對美國州長們說道，「中國一直都很棒，我們要做一個對我們兩國都互利的協議，這就是我們正在做的事。」
▼川普也計畫與習近平在Mar-a-Lagor再次會晤。
....productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年2月24日
▼川普指出，美國在與中國就結構性問題的談判中取得了實質性進展。
I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年2月24日
此外，《新華社》消息也指出，在華盛頓特區舉行的第七輪中美經貿高級別磋商，雙方在技術轉讓、知識產權保護、非關稅壁壘、服務業、農業以及匯率等方面的具體問題上取得實質性進展。在此基礎上，雙方將按照兩國元首指示做好下一步工作。