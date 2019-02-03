　
印度火車出軌釀7死29傷！　「鐵軌斷裂」乘客怒丟官員石頭

▲▼ 印度一列火車3日清晨約3點50分在東部比哈省（Bihar）出軌。（圖／翻攝自推特／印度國家災害應變部隊NDRF）

▲ 印度當局幾天前才承諾改善鐵路安全，如今卻發生憾事。 （圖／翻攝自推特／印度國家災害應變部隊NDRF）

國際中心／綜合報導

印度一列火車3日清晨約3點50分在東部比哈省（Bihar）出軌，造成至少7人喪命、29人受傷。當局初步調查後顯示，事故原因為「鐵軌斷裂」。據《今日印度》（India Today）報導，印度政府幾天前才承諾改善鐵路安全，如今卻發生憾事，許多乘客和家屬不斷對前來慰問官員丟石頭洩憤。

▼ 印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）發文慰問。

這列席曼查快車（Seemanchal Express）目的地為德里，途中在沙哈泰站（Sahadai Buzurg）出事，共有11節車廂出軌。印度鐵路公司（Indian Railways）表示，火車當時高速行駛，而受傷的29人當中，有兩人傷勢嚴重。

有乘客表示，當時大部分的人都在睡覺，事故發生前一秒大家被巨大的聲響嚇到。乘客庫瑪（Mahesh Kumar）說，「忽然一聲巨響，我發現自己被一堆背包壓住。 」當地電視台畫面顯示，印度國家災害應變部隊（NDRF）的人員帶著搜救犬，在翻覆的車廂內穿梭救援。

關鍵字：印度,出軌

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

相關新聞

小花豹塞塑膠籃裡　從泰國飛印度

印度清奈國際機場（Chennai International Airport）昨天（2日）查獲一起動物走私案件，45歲男子Kaja Moideen從泰國入境，但他步伐忙亂、神色慌張，行李更傳來奇怪聲響，引起機場安檢人員的注意。打開行李竟然發現裡面裝有1隻1個月大的小花豹，目前已將牠送至動物園安置。

印度幻象2000戰鬥機！2駕駛身亡

印度豬流感169人亡　「神秘病毒」奪64命

猴媽媽把浪浪當兒子照顧！　暖翻一票網友

台灣被排除在全球衛生架構外　印媒：無法接受

