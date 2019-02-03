印度火車出軌釀7死29傷！　「鐵軌斷裂」乘客怒丟官員石頭

▲ 印度當局幾天前才承諾改善鐵路安全，如今卻發生憾事。 （圖／翻攝自推特／印度國家災害應變部隊NDRF）



國際中心／綜合報導

印度一列火車3日清晨約3點50分在東部比哈省（Bihar）出軌，造成至少7人喪命、29人受傷。當局初步調查後顯示，事故原因為「鐵軌斷裂」。據《今日印度》（India Today）報導，印度政府幾天前才承諾改善鐵路安全，如今卻發生憾事，許多乘客和家屬不斷對前來慰問官員丟石頭洩憤。

▼ 印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）發文慰問。



Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident.