印度火車出軌釀7死29傷！　「鐵軌斷裂」乘客怒丟官員石頭

▲ 印度當局幾天前才承諾改善鐵路安全，如今卻發生憾事。 （圖／翻攝自推特／印度國家災害應變部隊NDRF）
國際中心／綜合報導
印度一列火車3日清晨約3點50分在東部比哈省（Bihar）出軌，造成至少7人喪命、29人受傷。當局初步調查後顯示，事故原因為「鐵軌斷裂」。據《今日印度》（India Today）報導，印度政府幾天前才承諾改善鐵路安全，如今卻發生憾事，許多乘客和家屬不斷對前來慰問官員丟石頭洩憤。
#NDRF #TrainAccident #SeemanchalExpress #Evacuation pic.twitter.com/0zx1A0wdXh— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) 2019年2月3日
▼ 印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）發文慰問。
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 2019年2月3日
這列席曼查快車（Seemanchal Express）目的地為德里，途中在沙哈泰站（Sahadai Buzurg）出事，共有11節車廂出軌。印度鐵路公司（Indian Railways）表示，火車當時高速行駛，而受傷的29人當中，有兩人傷勢嚴重。
有乘客表示，當時大部分的人都在睡覺，事故發生前一秒大家被巨大的聲響嚇到。乘客庫瑪（Mahesh Kumar）說，「忽然一聲巨響，我發現自己被一堆背包壓住。 」當地電視台畫面顯示，印度國家災害應變部隊（NDRF）的人員帶著搜救犬，在翻覆的車廂內穿梭救援。
SN Pradhan, DG NDRF speaks to TIMES NOW, says ‘NDRF is at the spot, hopefully, there will be no further casualties’ while speaking to @priyanktripathi pic.twitter.com/GCDA4lLnOJ— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) 2019年2月3日