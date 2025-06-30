快訊／美消防員「救火遭槍擊」！多人中彈至少2死　嫌犯仍在逃

▲愛達荷州北部發生消防員遭槍擊的事件。（圖／翻攝X）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國愛達荷州科達倫市（Coeur d’Alene）發生野火，消防單位前往撲滅火勢時，卻遭不明槍手偷襲，目前已知多人中彈，至少2名消防員喪命。

庫特內郡（Kootenai County）當局證實消防員遭到襲擊，呼籲居民避開科達倫市，因為嫌犯仍在逃。

BREAKING



Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in Northern Idaho reporting an active shooter incident.



Fire department says multiple firefighters shot and injured while responding to incident in Coeur d'Alene pic.twitter.com/xBmjJSAwYn — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 29, 2025

警長諾瑞斯（Robert Norris）透露，至少1名槍手持續使用高功率步槍襲擊執法人員，「我們不知道有1名、2名、3名或者4名槍手」，警方通報子彈來自多個方向，「我們將消除這個威脅」。

愛州州長李睿德（Brad Little）在X發文，「多位英勇的消防員在愛達荷北部應對火災時遭到攻擊……這是針對我們英勇消防員一次駭人的直接攻擊」，呼籲民眾遠離該地區，以利執法與消防部門投入工作。

???? UPDATE: At least 2 Idaho firefighters have been killed after someone reportedly started a fire to LURE THEM IN and shoot at them.



Absolutely evil and horrific.



If this guy isn't outright taken out by police tonight, he needs the death penalty.pic.twitter.com/09j0CdCRxn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2025