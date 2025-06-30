　
國際

快訊／美消防員「救火遭槍擊」！多人中彈至少2死　嫌犯仍在逃

▲▼ 美消防員救火竟遭槍擊！多人中彈2死　嫌犯仍在逃 。（圖／翻攝X）

▲愛達荷州北部發生消防員遭槍擊的事件。（圖／翻攝X）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國愛達荷州科達倫市（Coeur d’Alene）發生野火，消防單位前往撲滅火勢時，卻遭不明槍手偷襲，目前已知多人中彈，至少2名消防員喪命。

庫特內郡（Kootenai County）當局證實消防員遭到襲擊，呼籲居民避開科達倫市，因為嫌犯仍在逃。

警長諾瑞斯（Robert Norris）透露，至少1名槍手持續使用高功率步槍襲擊執法人員，「我們不知道有1名、2名、3名或者4名槍手」，警方通報子彈來自多個方向，「我們將消除這個威脅」。

愛州州長李睿德（Brad Little）在X發文，「多位英勇的消防員在愛達荷北部應對火災時遭到攻擊……這是針對我們英勇消防員一次駭人的直接攻擊」，呼籲民眾遠離該地區，以利執法與消防部門投入工作。

近日，泰國武里南府發生一起震驚社會的家庭悲劇。一名年僅15歲的少年長期遭受父親施暴達8年之久。近日在又一次的家暴後，少年潛入父親臥室偷走了父親持有的槍枝，並朝父親連開8槍，導致父親身受重傷。

