美鷹航空降落突冒煙　乘客急撤離「從機翼跳下逃生」畫面曝光

American Eagle flight 5406, operated by PSA Airlines departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday. Shortly after landing at Augusta Regional Airport in Georgia at about 9:50 a.m. the plane was evacuated after reports of smoke in the cabin. American Airlines said the plane experienced a "maintenance issue after landing safely in Augusta. All passengers deplaned and were escorted to the airport terminal." The aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ900, according to the FAA.