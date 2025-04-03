美鷹航空降落突冒煙　乘客急撤離「從機翼跳下逃生」畫面曝光

▲乘客從機翼跳下逃生。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
美國航空公司旗下「美鷹航空」（American Eagle）一架客機1日降落機場後，機艙突然冒出煙霧。畫面顯示，多名驚慌乘客爬上機翼，再從機翼往下跳至地面逃生。
abc7NY等報導，美鷹航空編號5406班機1日上午從夏洛特道格拉斯國際機場（Charlotte Douglas International Airport）起飛，比預定時間提早30分鐘降落在喬治亞州奧古斯塔機場（Augusta Regional Airport）。沒想到才降落沒多久，客機位置還在跑道上時，機艙內部突然冒出煙霧，機上人員緊急撤離。
乘客歐康納（Sean O'Conor）透露，當時在飛機上有聞到異味，眾人撤離機艙，爬上飛機機翼上，接著在機翼末端跳至地面，遠離飛機。
美國航空對此表示，這架飛機在安全降落之後出現維護問題，所有乘客事後均下機並被護送至航廈。整起事件並未造成人員受傷，美國聯邦航空總署（FAA）已針對這起事故展開調查。
