　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美鷹航空降落突冒煙　乘客急撤離「從機翼跳下逃生」畫面曝光

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲乘客從機翼跳下逃生。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國航空公司旗下「美鷹航空」（American Eagle）一架客機1日降落機場後，機艙突然冒出煙霧。畫面顯示，多名驚慌乘客爬上機翼，再從機翼往下跳至地面逃生。

@abc7chicago

American Eagle flight 5406, operated by PSA Airlines departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday. Shortly after landing at Augusta Regional Airport in Georgia at about 9:50 a.m. the plane was evacuated after reports of smoke in the cabin. American Airlines said the plane experienced a "maintenance issue after landing safely in Augusta. All passengers deplaned and were escorted to the airport terminal." The aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ900, according to the FAA.

♬ original sound - abc7chicago

abc7NY等報導，美鷹航空編號5406班機1日上午從夏洛特道格拉斯國際機場（Charlotte Douglas International Airport）起飛，比預定時間提早30分鐘降落在喬治亞州奧古斯塔機場（Augusta Regional Airport）。沒想到才降落沒多久，客機位置還在跑道上時，機艙內部突然冒出煙霧，機上人員緊急撤離。

乘客歐康納（Sean O'Conor）透露，當時在飛機上有聞到異味，眾人撤離機艙，爬上飛機機翼上，接著在機翼末端跳至地面，遠離飛機。

美國航空對此表示，這架飛機在安全降落之後出現維護問題，所有乘客事後均下機並被護送至航廈。整起事件並未造成人員受傷，美國聯邦航空總署（FAA）已針對這起事故展開調查。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

04/02 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
595 2 2649 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
亞股嚇崩！越南股市摔最重　日股一度重挫1600點
他分析台處境像「1980年代日本」：警戒美對台匯率出手
台灣YouTube Premium「無預警漲價」！會員錯愕
KID豪宅首曝光！　花3年翻修
川普關稅重砲　專家淡定：會為「明年1情況」轉彎
金秀賢公司「沒強迫雪莉拍裸戲」！　親哥再次回應

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

美鷹航空降落突冒煙　乘客急撤離「從機翼跳下逃生」畫面曝光

川普對等關稅重砲　專家淡定看局勢：會為「明年1情況」轉彎

TikTok禁令將至！傳成立美國新公司　亞馬遜最後一刻出價競標

尹錫悅彈劾案裁決倒數！警派機動隊維持「最高警戒」　安國站關閉

全球瘋玩「AI吉卜力」！　宮崎駿長子發聲：父親無可取代

川普關稅重拳打到美國　摩根大通：全球經濟2025恐衰退

造價近10億！美軍「死神」無人機墜毀狂燒　葉門反抗軍聲稱擊落

川普課32%關稅　彭博警告「出口下滑」：台灣GDP恐萎縮3.8%

大蕭條來了？川普亂揮關稅大刀　經濟學家憂：恐重演1930年歷史

川普強徵同盟關稅「破壞地緣政治」　恐面臨政治、經濟激烈矛盾

【一天的疲勞都消除了】女兒熱烈歡迎爸爸回家撒嬌+討抱抱 看了心都融化惹～

北市女騎士不慎自摔　遭多元計程車輾過

Lulu邀阿達來家中：離開我過這麼好　驚見交往時禮物...她笑「準備轉賣」！

柯文哲開完刀了！　陳佩琪站恢復室外等待

#重機 撞凹2200萬 #法拉利 ！男騎士眼神死透呆坐路邊 #高雄

【結束遠距離】英國豔遇以為是真的再見了結果...她抽中打工度假簽證

高雄2警被砍濺血！　毒蟲一開門就握長刀攻擊

「不能笑的生日派對」　來賓是車銀優忍不住微笑

大貨車疑視線死角釀禍！起步撞待轉騎士畫面曝 #桃園

李珠珢人氣爆棚！球迷漏夜排隊搶周邊　被南珉貞叫「寶寶」超疑惑：我不像啊

美鷹航空降落突冒煙　乘客急撤離「從機翼跳下逃生」畫面曝光

川普對等關稅重砲　專家淡定看局勢：會為「明年1情況」轉彎

TikTok禁令將至！傳成立美國新公司　亞馬遜最後一刻出價競標

尹錫悅彈劾案裁決倒數！警派機動隊維持「最高警戒」　安國站關閉

全球瘋玩「AI吉卜力」！　宮崎駿長子發聲：父親無可取代

川普關稅重拳打到美國　摩根大通：全球經濟2025恐衰退

造價近10億！美軍「死神」無人機墜毀狂燒　葉門反抗軍聲稱擊落

川普課32%關稅　彭博警告「出口下滑」：台灣GDP恐萎縮3.8%

大蕭條來了？川普亂揮關稅大刀　經濟學家憂：恐重演1930年歷史

川普強徵同盟關稅「破壞地緣政治」　恐面臨政治、經濟激烈矛盾

味全龍重視台北深度連結　天母球場周邊掛上路燈旗

快訊／新北汐止鐵皮屋大火「全面燃燒」　屋主緊急衝出逃劫

鼓勵生育！花蓮「4歲以上6歲以下」公立幼兒園托教費用全額補助

黃氏兄弟瑋瑋爆受傷！　韌帶嚴重撕裂傷...最新情況曝光

韓國啦啦隊排名出爐！李多慧來台3年仍奪冠　「最強新人」擠掉李珠珢

檢調查洩密案驚見總統府諮議　府：背棄國家都應受最嚴厲制裁

直擊／百人圍觀木村拓哉！現身中山、大啖牛肉麵　粉絲嚇瘋：逛街巧遇天王

緯創緯穎加快「美國製造」　砸重金插旗美國設廠

捕捉古蹟夜間魅力！夜訪全台僅存清代一品官宅　賞福州式戲台建築

河北動物園「熊逃跑」　一天了還沒抓到

【一天的疲勞都消除了】女兒熱烈歡迎爸爸回家撒嬌+討抱抱 看了心都融化惹～

國際熱門新聞

快訊／川普宣布實施對等關稅　課徵台灣32%

即／大隅半島規模6地震！日本發地震報

川普全球對等關稅稅率一次看！ 「台灣32％」這一國課最多50％

簽書會「0人參加」超心碎　女暖舉讓他變暢銷作家

川普：台灣奪走我們所有電腦和半導體　

快訊／川普發動關稅戰！　宣布美國進入緊急狀態

川普對台課32％對等關稅　半導體業「暫未列入」

日本南海海槽「半斷裂」預測：8.7↑強震連2震

辦公室當砲房！男女交疊「忘情激戰片」瘋傳

快訊／川普關稅戰太激進　道瓊期暴跌逾1100點

拳王戰死擂台　突後躺掛繩子身亡

川普核彈級關稅　美財長3字示警

川普關稅「這5國」衝擊最大　背後原因曝

課徵台灣32%對等關稅！川普：恐會再增加

更多熱門

相關新聞

TikTok禁令將至　亞馬遜出價競標

TikTok禁令將至　亞馬遜出價競標

TikTok正面臨美國川普政府的最後通牒，若5日之前找不到非中國買家，將在美國被禁用。美國官員2日透露，亞馬遜公司在最後一刻出價，競標收購TikTok在美國的全部業務；另有消息指出，川普計劃宣布成立新公司「TikTok美國」（TikTok America），屆時母公司字節跳動（ByteDance）將保留不到20%的TikTok股份，控制權大大減少。

小摩：全球經濟2025恐衰退

小摩：全球經濟2025恐衰退

川普課32%關稅　彭博：台灣GDP恐下滑3.8%

川普課32%關稅　彭博：台灣GDP恐下滑3.8%

川普強徵同盟關稅　面臨政治、經濟激烈矛盾

川普強徵同盟關稅　面臨政治、經濟激烈矛盾

川普25％汽車關稅正式生效

川普25％汽車關稅正式生效

關鍵字：

美鷹航空客機北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

即／太原車站民眾落軌！遭普悠瑪號撞擊慘死

台遭課32%關稅！　一表看銷往美國產品受創排名

罕見清明節　命理大師示警：3物不可拜、4生肖當心

快訊／川普宣布實施對等關稅　課徵台灣32%

台灣苦吞「32％關稅」！賴清德、卓榮泰臉書遭灌爆

快訊／11:47地震　全台很有感

瘦子開戰點名ozi「Keanna深夜發聲」！

即／台灣東部02:01地震　台北輕微搖晃

新竹慾火重燃「換妻網站」淫亂內幕曝

金秀賢舌頭衝微博熱搜！陸網驚：是菜花？醫給答案

謝宜容3部屬檢代求情　不起訴原因揭曉

即／大隅半島規模6地震！日本發地震報

女大生遭男網友硬上　捷運站痛哭報警

川普全球對等關稅稅率一次看！ 「台灣32％」這一國課最多50％

更多

最夯影音

更多

【一天的疲勞都消除了】女兒熱烈歡迎爸爸回家撒嬌+討抱抱 看了心都融化惹～

北市女騎士不慎自摔　遭多元計程車輾過

Lulu邀阿達來家中：離開我過這麼好　驚見交往時禮物...她笑「準備轉賣」！

柯文哲開完刀了！　陳佩琪站恢復室外等待

#重機 撞凹2200萬 #法拉利 ！男騎士眼神死透呆坐路邊 #高雄

熱門快報

新聞雲APP語音新聞

新聞雲APP語音新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

防詐最前線！行動刻不容緩

2025 ETtoday斥詐風雲論壇 4/17 盛大舉行，串連政府x企業，聯手E網打盡詐騙陷阱！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

開箱全聯高CP值必買商品

開箱全聯高CP值必買商品

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天就來親自嘗試網友推薦的「全聯高CP值必買商品」！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面