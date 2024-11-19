3種常見保健食品「其實超NG」　英國藥劑師：我絕對不吃

▲阿米娜點名她「絕對不會吃」的3種保健食品。（圖／翻攝TikTok）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
英國藥劑師阿米娜（Amina Khan）透露，她「絕對不會吃」市面上常見的3種保健食品，分別是維他命軟糖、綜合維他命與針對「頭髮、皮膚與指甲」的保健食品，「我想你們會對大多數感到驚訝」。
阿米娜首先點名維他命軟糖，「這些基本上就是糖果藥丸，你還不如去吃糖。」她警告，這種保健食品很容易導致糖份攝取用量，甚至引起維他命A、D、E、K中毒。
根據內布拉斯加醫學中心（Nebraska Medicine）報告，每顆維他命軟糖通常含有3到5克的糖，與傳統的綜合維他命相比，每一份的營養素含量也更少。她更建議成人選擇傳統的藥丸或錠劑，孩童則可以選擇液體或噴霧。
《紐約郵報》指出，大約1/3美國人、尤其65歲以上成人，每天都會服用綜合維他命。但阿米娜抱持保留態度，「這裡面什麼都有一點點，但每一種營養素的劑量都很低，以至於對你幾乎沒有影響」，而且人們也不一定需要補充所有的維他命。
此前一些研究顯示，沒有證據支持綜合維他命可以降低癌症、早逝、降低心臟病風險。儘管孕婦及營養不良者可能需要，但大多數醫生更建議，透過均衡飲食獲取所需營養。
最後，由於美國名媛卡戴珊家族（Kardashians）及社群媒體的推波助瀾，一款標榜針對「頭髮、皮膚和指甲健康」的保健食品近年爆紅。但阿米娜質疑，「所以它到底針對什麼？頭髮、皮膚還是指甲？」而且重要營養素含量也可能低到沒有效果。相較之下，她更建議選擇「專門針對特定健康問題」的單一保健食品。
