　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

3種常見保健食品「其實超NG」　英國藥劑師：我絕對不吃

▲▼ 3種常見保健食品「其實超NG」　英國藥劑師：我絕對不吃（圖／翻攝TikTok）

▲阿米娜點名她「絕對不會吃」的3種保健食品。（圖／翻攝TikTok）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

英國藥劑師阿米娜（Amina Khan）透露，她「絕對不會吃」市面上常見的3種保健食品，分別是維他命軟糖、綜合維他命與針對「頭髮、皮膚與指甲」的保健食品，「我想你們會對大多數感到驚訝」。

阿米娜首先點名維他命軟糖，「這些基本上就是糖果藥丸，你還不如去吃糖。」她警告，這種保健食品很容易導致糖份攝取用量，甚至引起維他命A、D、E、K中毒。

根據內布拉斯加醫學中心（Nebraska Medicine）報告，每顆維他命軟糖通常含有3到5克的糖，與傳統的綜合維他命相比，每一份的營養素含量也更少。她更建議成人選擇傳統的藥丸或錠劑，孩童則可以選擇液體或噴霧。

@aminathepharmacist When you think your £1.50 multivitamin or vimto flavoured gummies work?   Traditional capsules and tablets are the best. If you can’t swallow any of these, you can take the powder out of the capsule or crush the tablet and mix with food/drink. Solution focused supplements is what you need to see real results. Best to focus on ingredients that help the actual issue.  For children, use liquids or spray supplements. My 2x award-winning Hormone Balance supplements restock is soon. Make sure to sign up to the wait list to be notified instantly - link in bio #pharmacist #pharmacy #gummybear #gummyvitamins #supplements #needtoknow #vitamins ♬ original sound - Amina Khan

《紐約郵報》指出，大約1/3美國人、尤其65歲以上成人，每天都會服用綜合維他命。但阿米娜抱持保留態度，「這裡面什麼都有一點點，但每一種營養素的劑量都很低，以至於對你幾乎沒有影響」，而且人們也不一定需要補充所有的維他命。

此前一些研究顯示，沒有證據支持綜合維他命可以降低癌症、早逝、降低心臟病風險。儘管孕婦及營養不良者可能需要，但大多數醫生更建議，透過均衡飲食獲取所需營養。

最後，由於美國名媛卡戴珊家族（Kardashians）及社群媒體的推波助瀾，一款標榜針對「頭髮、皮膚和指甲健康」的保健食品近年爆紅。但阿米娜質疑，「所以它到底針對什麼？頭髮、皮膚還是指甲？」而且重要營養素含量也可能低到沒有效果。相較之下，她更建議選擇「專門針對特定健康問題」的單一保健食品。

 
每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
ET快訊
基隆男打「流感+新冠」疫苗！　5hrs後口吐白沫身亡
40多歲女染流感亡！咳一周才就醫　急診當天過世
批評金與正！北韓居民怒「無知女人懂個屁」　全家人隔天被消失
余天自爆賣掉8間房！　怨民進黨：欠我太多
30死囚「評議簿」竟銷毀！　吳宗憲：他們隨時可以要求回家
泡麵土地公廟爆紅　2女搬整箱+搜刮20碗！廟方氣炸

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

每天看200部A片！男大生1原因陷「瘋狂手淫+多人運動」恐怖性成癮

買太多LV包和Labubu！　新加坡女入境未申報「被罰22萬」

3種常見保健食品「其實超NG」　英國藥劑師：我絕對不吃

登富士山亂象頻傳！靜岡縣擬收登山費　最高每人5000日圓

漢江是哪條漢江？南韓地名「英文標記」不統一　首爾市府出手了

馬斯克「為這事」槓上川普高級顧問　美媒爆2人飯桌上互嗆

威廉凱特在家！竊賊竟闖城堡偷車　開車撞破安全門逃走

批評金與正！北韓居民憤怒「無知女人懂個屁」　全家人隔天被消失

川普會面「最大加密貨幣交易所」執行長！　討論人事任命

餓到怕！聯合國97輛糧食援助卡車被搶　一進加薩就遇手榴彈攻擊

3分砲猛炸！中華11比3勝澳洲　「隊史首闖4強」晉級前進東京

郭哲敏「改裁1億元交保」　錢帥君73分鐘扛5千萬現身

陸萌娃穿尿布猛練霹靂舞　爸一旁「習以為常」陪姐玩

中華隊7投聯手2比0完封古巴　連勝氣勢邁向東京！

#中華隊 11比3勝澳洲隊　「隊史首闖4強」晉級前進東京

台澳比賽場上轉播日古戰　大巨蛋球迷集體隔空應援

中華隊首闖4強創12強賽最佳名次 賽前被評倒數第2｜20241118 ET午間新聞

撞碎幸福家庭…公車女駕駛「現場燦笑玩手指」！事後喊：失憶了

駕駛公車撞碎幸福家庭！　她「燦笑玩手」事後稱：失憶了

中華隊前進東京跳「勝利之舞」　陳傑憲一一點名！球迷喊跳不夠

每天看200部A片！男大生1原因陷「瘋狂手淫+多人運動」恐怖性成癮

買太多LV包和Labubu！　新加坡女入境未申報「被罰22萬」

3種常見保健食品「其實超NG」　英國藥劑師：我絕對不吃

登富士山亂象頻傳！靜岡縣擬收登山費　最高每人5000日圓

漢江是哪條漢江？南韓地名「英文標記」不統一　首爾市府出手了

馬斯克「為這事」槓上川普高級顧問　美媒爆2人飯桌上互嗆

威廉凱特在家！竊賊竟闖城堡偷車　開車撞破安全門逃走

批評金與正！北韓居民憤怒「無知女人懂個屁」　全家人隔天被消失

川普會面「最大加密貨幣交易所」執行長！　討論人事任命

餓到怕！聯合國97輛糧食援助卡車被搶　一進加薩就遇手榴彈攻擊

78公斤黑歷史曝！正妹新人「為了五月天」狂減30公斤出道

超人氣Coser賭輸全脫了　「渾圓露骨照」免費看粉絲全嗨翻

11歲童騎腳踏車外出未歸　家長著急求助…潮州警1小時後找回

每天看200部A片！男大生1原因陷「瘋狂手淫+多人運動」恐怖性成癮

最慘綠帽夫！妻偷拍性愛片給小王　他6年後收「床戰硬碟」崩潰

全球首座無人機空戰中心　尼米茲級航母「布希號」完成海試

志願役「提高加給」超香？免考試+終身俸　在職公務員：想簽了

明年航空貨運長約價看漲　但現貨價、中美與中歐航線疑慮高

大專棒球聯賽94校爭霸 四組120隊挑戰榮耀

史上第一次！綠委想撤自己提案也被擋　林國成喊：會回去溝通

「直男式安慰」貓也受不了　虎斑貓健檢後討拍→怒吼

國際熱門新聞

川普上任將宣布：美國進入緊急狀態

日本隊總教練喊話台灣：冠軍賽再對決

2025全球最安全國家揭曉！

知名廉航申請破產！股票變壁紙

祖母遺留5元紙鈔　收藏家出價1280萬收購

少年借高利貸請女友吃魚　債務滾成2萬還不完

輸台灣打亂晉級計畫　韓媒批：B級先發

24歲單親媽把2幼兒塞烤箱「活活燒死」

美股等「輝達財報」小跌　台積電ADR逆勢收紅

總統帶頭：川普團隊道德崩壞無下限

北韓居民怒批金與正「懂個屁」　隔天被消失

美女把高壓電當鋼管跳！蜜臀大走光畫面曝光

「4000人斬」富豪猝死！AV嫩妻「上網搜2關鍵字」　遭求處無期

全世界最富有君主　資產合計破3兆　

更多熱門

相關新聞

醫師教你辨別「心肌梗塞」的非典型症狀

醫師教你辨別「心肌梗塞」的非典型症狀

隨著冬季氣溫的降低，心肌梗塞的風險也隨之上升。胸腔暨重症醫師黃軒指出，寒冷的氣候會對心血管系統造成影響，導致心血管疾病的發生率增加。這種關聯性在研究中得到了證實，尤其是在冬季，低溫環境可能使得心血管的負擔加重，從而提高心肌梗塞的風險。

年輕人也會肌少症！飲食失衡恐流失肌肉量

年輕人也會肌少症！飲食失衡恐流失肌肉量

醫解析聲音沙啞分3類　有1種是甲狀腺癌警訊

醫解析聲音沙啞分3類　有1種是甲狀腺癌警訊

最新乳癌財務負擔調查　2成患者自費破百萬

最新乳癌財務負擔調查　2成患者自費破百萬

醫揭心肌梗塞常見症狀　牙痛、下巴痛也是警訊

醫揭心肌梗塞常見症狀　牙痛、下巴痛也是警訊

關鍵字：

保健食品維他命藥劑師健康營養

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

開試乘車載父母！21歲女「未買先撞」車頭全撞爛

中華戰古巴「場邊學生」1行為　日本主播驚呆無語

漁民意外「捕獲」美軍核潛艇

「做愛、打砲」差很大　醫揭高潮關鍵

台灣校園A片驚見嘉義某高中課桌椅　校方氣炸喊告

最不建議吃燙青菜！醫吐原因　「激推1煮法」營養全保留

他臉書留言「C5H5Na」　下場慘了！

恭喜中華隊晉級　古巴沒達到預期

7萬股民哭哭！廷鑫、昶虹今終止上市　股票淪壁紙

腸癌末期男「每天吃半碗菇」！2年半未復發　醫曝關鍵點

賽程超不利！中華隊4強賽「全被排客場」　原因曝光

川普上任將宣布：美國進入緊急狀態

土耳其強震「台灣8000萬善款」扣1年沒給　募款真相被踢爆

快訊／中華隊帶4勝晉級辜董爽發4千萬

慶中華隊前進東京！手搖飲今天飲料買1送1

更多

最夯影音

更多

3分砲猛炸！中華11比3勝澳洲　「隊史首闖4強」晉級前進東京

郭哲敏「改裁1億元交保」　錢帥君73分鐘扛5千萬現身

陸萌娃穿尿布猛練霹靂舞　爸一旁「習以為常」陪姐玩

中華隊7投聯手2比0完封古巴　連勝氣勢邁向東京！

#中華隊 11比3勝澳洲隊　「隊史首闖4強」晉級前進東京

熱門快報

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

即日起至11/30，下載新聞雲APP抽星宇航空日本不限航點機票，超香福利，錯過會哭！

金馬61特別報導

金馬61特別報導

影迷最期待的年度盛事，典禮盛況即時掌握！一睹入圍者風采、分享得獎者喜悅。

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

這幾款罐頭營養超乎你想像

「文里補習班」開課啦！這次要做出茶水間就能輕鬆烹煮的「馬克杯蛋包鮪魚起士飯」

限貸令衝擊！購屋者自保攻略

限貸令衝擊！購屋者自保攻略

購屋安心不擔憂！專家分享避免違約賠償的策略，解析新政策衝擊

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面