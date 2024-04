強烈颶風襲印度東北部小鎮　至少5死上百人受傷

實習記者任庭儀/編譯

印度東北部一座小鎮昨(31)日下午遭強烈颶風襲擊,強風將電線桿吹倒、樹木被連根拔起,對農田造成嚴重損壞,至少5人在這起災難中喪生,還有上百人受傷。

Yesterday, an unexpected tornado caused widespread devastation in various areas of #Jalpaiguri, accompanied by hailstorms and heavy rainfall. Consequently, numerous families have been displaced and are currently in urgent need of assistance. pic.twitter.com/Y5y30zxyaN