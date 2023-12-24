　
    • 　
>
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

蘋果爆料客Revegnus無預警停更　13條iPhone 15傳言命中率100%

▲▼iPhone15 Pro 售價出爐。（圖／蘋果官網）

▲iPhone15 Pro。（圖／蘋果官網）

記者蕭文康／台北報導

曾發出13條iPhone 15消息，且正確率高達100%的爆料客Revegnus（Tech_Reve）在個人社群平台X發文，宣布將停止更新自己的帳戶。

Revegnus推文指出「我有很多話要說，但不幸的是，我無法分享一切。」

為何要離開X平台不能爆料？Revegnus表示詳細原因無法說明，僅透露自己已經成為一家「大公司」的一員，並被該公司要求停止更新此帳戶。

Revegnus指出，自己會保留該帳戶，但不會再更新，謹向所有在這個平台上支持和為他加油的人表示感謝。


 

