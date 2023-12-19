　
大陸 大陸焦點 特派現場

甘肅6.2極淺強震86死96傷！　居民穿內褲奔逃驚悚影片曝

記者張靖榕／綜合陸媒報導

中國大陸甘肅臨夏州積石山縣，18日深夜11時59分發生深度僅10公里的規模6.2地震，屬於極淺強震，截至今凌晨4時，地震已造成86人遇難、96人受傷。

▲▼甘肅6.2地震「1小時餘震32次」　周邊平房倒塌傳多人受困。（圖／翻攝自微博）

▲▼甘肅強震。（圖／翻攝自微博）

▲▼甘肅6.2地震「1小時餘震32次」　周邊平房倒塌傳多人受困。（圖／翻攝自微博）

中國地震台網測定，震央為甘肅臨夏州積石山縣，震源深度10公里，蘭州、西寧、西安等地震感明顯。

綜合陸媒報導，主震劇烈搖晃接近20秒，之後短短1小時內共記錄到32次餘震，其中最大震度4級，導致積石山縣多間平房倒塌、牆壁崩落，還傳出有民眾受困。愈來愈多影片顯示，大批民眾在發生地震時紛紛逃到街上避難，不少人甚至還只穿著緊身內褲、裹床單甚至全裸衝出家門，就因擔心小命不保。

▲▼甘肅地震。（圖／翻攝微博）

▲▼甘肅地震，成都大學生紛紛跑到戶外，有些人甚至來不及穿衣服。（圖／翻攝微博）

▲▼甘肅地震。（圖／翻攝微博）

據了解，震央石山縣低溫零下10℃，截至今凌晨2時，餘震共記錄到140餘次。截至凌晨2時20分，甘肅省鄰省青海省海東市的民和縣、循化縣，至少通報9死、124傷；甘肅省部分，根據初步統計，目前共造成8人喪生，分別是大河家鎮3人、劉集鄉2人、關家川鄉1人、吹麻灘鎮1人、徐扈家鄉1人。

中國甘肅省規模6.2強震　已知8人喪命

中國甘肅省規模6.2強震　已知8人喪命

中國地震台網的數據顯示，甘肅省積石山縣昨天深夜11時59分發生規模6.2強震，中國官媒央視新聞報導，目前地震已造成當地有8人死亡。

